This house, with its farmhouse kitchen and three-car garage, is located on Burkettsville Road.

The home at 6960 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, was built on 10 acres in 2005 to resemble an 1890s brick farmhouse. Listed at $1.4 million, it closed at $1.45 million. The house includes custom architecture developed with the help of a historic architect, three fireplaces, a farmhouse kitchen with a restaurant-style gas stove, interior transom windows, an antique claw-foot bathtub, and front and back porches built with bluestone flooring and beadboard ceilings. The barn was designed to resemble a historic bank barn built into the hill with a three-car garage on the ground floor with the upper level available to accommodate a home office or guest quarters with a separate kitchenette and full bathroom. The main house has five bedrooms and four baths.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4248 Rolling Knolls Court, Mount Airy, $1.005 million

9289 Blue Sage Drive, Frederick, $829,480

402 Broadway St., Frederick, $784,000

17 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $775,000

ADAMSTOWN

5419 Lott St., $560,000

5541 Doubs Road, $380,000

5914 Adamstown Road, $335,000

BRUNSWICK

1305 Crampton Place, $460,905

416 Brunswick St., $330,000

58 Concord Drive, $300,000

716 Park Ave., $220,000

CLARKSBURG

10702 Pheasant Drive, $600,000

2229 Green Valley Road, $550,000

EMMITSBURG

561 Timbermill Court, $509,940

581 Timbermill Court, $493,085

8528 Hornets Nest Road, $210,000

FREDERICK

4212 Basford Road, $725,000

5342 Striped Maple St., $693,470

1822 Greenleese Drive North, $675,000

6728 Serviceberry Drive, $674,540

6739 American Holly Drive, $662,725

5344 Striped Maple Drive, $660,260

5107 Continental Drive, $658,000

6736 Serviceberry Drive, $655,410

7402 Round Hill Road, $611,000

511 Prieur Road, $600,000

11302 Gambrill Park Road, $600,000

3505-A Hopeland Road, $595,000

1426 Ricketts Road, $591,921

214 E. Church St., $582,000

6817 Ballenger Run, $578,345

6211 Christian Kemp Drive North, $560,000

5315 Kingsbrook Drive, $530,000

9314 Hillsborough Drive, $520,000

5364 Red Mulberry Way, $520,000

1005 Furgeson Lane, $502,733

5301 Crape Myrtle Drive, #A, $493,075

2442 Five Shillings Road, $493,000

2050 William Franklin Drive, $480,214

6980 Executive Way, $479,990

8124 Claiborne Drive, $474,000

604 Huntover Lane, $472,000

11 Kline Blvd., $460,000

11014 Carriage Lane, $460,000

1419 Willow Oak Drive, $460,000

6984 Executive Way, $449,990

6714 Ballenger Run Blvd., $435,470

1000 Eastbourne Terrace, $435,000

911 Badger Ave., $430,000

6914 Representation Lane, $429,900

208 Norva Ave., $425,000

6521 Britannic Place, $419,900

5690 Pebble Drive, $415,000

5971 Krantz Drive, $395,000

605 E. Seventh St., $395,000

5982 Forum Square, $388,000

1213 Schaffer Drive, $388,000

237 S. Market St., $385,000

7315 Parkview Drive, $385,000

6604 S. Clifton Road, $375,000

4849 Marsden Place, $365,000

717 Trail Ave., $365,000

9401 Birchwood Court, West, $365,000

629 Cawley Drive, $355,000

1319 Danberry Drive, $355,000

5866 Tami Terrace, $352,500

6799 Ruhland Drive, $350,000

6634 Granville Court, $350,000

1923 Fieldstone Way, $350,000

5929 Shepherd Lane, $350,000

8025 Waterview Court, $340,000

1603 Coopers Way, $335,000

5976 Forum Drive, $333,690

2415 Huntwood Court, $330,000

6307 Briarcliff Way, $330,000

500 E. Ninth St., $328,000

6548 Mercantile Drive West, $327,000

593 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000

8292 Waterside Court, $325,000

2047 Sumner Drive, $320,000

6405 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $318,000

98 Buell Drive, $316,000

526 Eisenhower Drive, $315,000

5641 Denton Court, $312,500

5771 Box Elder Court, $291,500

3 W. 14th St., $290,000

122 Lauren Court, $270,000

517 Ellison Court, $269,000

4973 Clarendon Terrace, $266,000

1454 Mobley Court, $265,000

1708 Country Court, $260,000

1300 David Lane, $256,000

6708 Fallow Hill Court, $250,000

6200 Glen Valley Terrace, #1E, $247,500

6341 Springwater Terrace, #9402, $243,000

10927 Liberty Road, $235,000

5660 Wade Court, #H, $232,000

2400 Dominion Drive, #1D, $232,000

5747 Sunset View Lane, $230,000

17 DeGrange St., $202,000

1310 David Lane, $196,000

1603 Berry Rose Court, #2C, $193,000

800-C Stratford Way, #C, $175,000

7181-D Cimarron Court, $149,000

190 Key Parkway, $120,000

IJAMSVILLE

10229 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $715,000

2716 Hillside Court, $685,000

11396 Canary Drive, $500,000

5961 Duvel St., #H, $384,240

5955 Duvel St., #M, $376,055

5841 Rochefort St., $360,000

5975 Duvel St., #A, $339,185

5953 Duvel St., #L, $322,000

5971 Duvel St., #C, $305,035

JEFFERSON

5200 Crest Court, $475,000

KNOXVILLE

3576 Chick Lane, $315,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11945 Main St., $401,000

MIDDLETOWN

317 Ingalls Drive, $705,000

3605 Westchester Court, $535,000

8090 Geaslin Drive, $500,000

7302 Aspen Court, $436,000

104 Stone Springs Lane, $352,000

103 S. Jefferson St., $350,000

6209 Paul Rudy Road, $270,000

MONROVIA

11333 Nevets Place, $686,100

10961 Tavern Lane, $685,915

12027 Greystone Drive, $560,000

12401 Linganore Woods Lane, $460,000

12518 Fingerboard Road, $318,000

MOUNT AIRY

4023 Bunker Court, $705,000

509 Rambling Sunset Circle, $595,000

911 Village Gate Drive, $547,500

13932B Prospect Road, $325,000

1114 Oak View Drive, $295,000

MYERSVILLE

2740 Canada Hill Road, $400,000

206 Main St., $311,500

NEW MARKET

5622 Jordan Blvd., $710,000

6885 Clovis Court, $694,570

6894 Clovis Court, $684,850

9706 Woodlake Place, $679,900

6921 Eaglehead Drive, $660,204

10300-A Gas House Pike, $625,000

6919 Eaglehead Drive, $602,980

105 Burgess St., $585,000

5758 Country Wood Court, $553,000

11257 Country Club Road, $549,000

6045 Goshawk St., $509,070

6029 Goshawk St., $483,640

6034 Fallfish Court, $464,550

10406 Quillback St., $464,545

6032 Fallfish Court, $462,055

10203 Ladoga Place, $455,000

5950 Tomahawk St., $451,210

6613 Edgewood Road, $448,000

5946 Tomahawk St., $439,670

10620 Brewerton Lane, $420,065

5948 Tomahawk St., $413,375

10635 Brewerton Lane, $397,495

10631 Brewerton Lane, $382,120

5805 Whiterose Way, $372,400

5568 Talbot Court, $337,500

6593 Hemlock Point Road, $320,000

6206 New London Road, $300,000

NEW WINDSOR

9807 Parsonage Lane, $324,500

ROCKY RIDGE

10008 Mumma Ford Road, $350,000

THURMONT

10825 Powell Road, $415,000

13 Sunny Way, $265,000

3 Windward Court, $250,000

110 Catoctin Ave., $210,000

6802 Red Bird Lane, $187,500

URBANA

9340 Bishopgate Drive, $660,000

3835 Fulham Road, $630,000

8661 Satinwood Drive, #511B, $572,360

3108 Herb Garden Mews North, $560,215

3452 Timber Green, $555,000

3644 Worthington Blvd., $551,000

3102 Herb Garden Mews N., $528,375

3104 Herb Garden Mews N., $521,080

3106 Herb Garden Mews N., $508,500

3507 Ward Lane, $470,000

3695 Singleton Terrace, $460,000

4064 Atterbury Place, $387,000

3612 Holborn Place, $332,500

3673 Holborn Place, $330,000

WALKERSVILLE

225 Vista Glen Road, $694,225

232 Vista Glen Road, $686,515

230 Vista Glen Road, $668,390

215 Kerchner Road, $659,520

223 Kerchner Road, $625,000

233 Braeburn Drive, $510,000

9517 Dublin Road, $439,900

106 Abbot Court, $341,000

117 Edinburgh Way, $320,000

105 Smithfield Court, $280,000

8516 Fortune Place, $235,000

WOODSBORO

606 Scarlet Oak Court, $620,000

