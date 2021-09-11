The home at 6960 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, was built on 10 acres in 2005 to resemble an 1890s brick farmhouse. Listed at $1.4 million, it closed at $1.45 million. The house includes custom architecture developed with the help of a historic architect, three fireplaces, a farmhouse kitchen with a restaurant-style gas stove, interior transom windows, an antique claw-foot bathtub, and front and back porches built with bluestone flooring and beadboard ceilings. The barn was designed to resemble a historic bank barn built into the hill with a three-car garage on the ground floor with the upper level available to accommodate a home office or guest quarters with a separate kitchenette and full bathroom. The main house has five bedrooms and four baths.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4248 Rolling Knolls Court, Mount Airy, $1.005 million
9289 Blue Sage Drive, Frederick, $829,480
402 Broadway St., Frederick, $784,000
17 Woodmere Circle, Middletown, $775,000
ADAMSTOWN
5419 Lott St., $560,000
5541 Doubs Road, $380,000
5914 Adamstown Road, $335,000
BRUNSWICK
1305 Crampton Place, $460,905
416 Brunswick St., $330,000
58 Concord Drive, $300,000
716 Park Ave., $220,000
CLARKSBURG
10702 Pheasant Drive, $600,000
2229 Green Valley Road, $550,000
EMMITSBURG
561 Timbermill Court, $509,940
581 Timbermill Court, $493,085
8528 Hornets Nest Road, $210,000
FREDERICK
4212 Basford Road, $725,000
5342 Striped Maple St., $693,470
1822 Greenleese Drive North, $675,000
6728 Serviceberry Drive, $674,540
6739 American Holly Drive, $662,725
5344 Striped Maple Drive, $660,260
5107 Continental Drive, $658,000
6736 Serviceberry Drive, $655,410
7402 Round Hill Road, $611,000
511 Prieur Road, $600,000
11302 Gambrill Park Road, $600,000
3505-A Hopeland Road, $595,000
1426 Ricketts Road, $591,921
214 E. Church St., $582,000
6817 Ballenger Run, $578,345
6211 Christian Kemp Drive North, $560,000
5315 Kingsbrook Drive, $530,000
9314 Hillsborough Drive, $520,000
5364 Red Mulberry Way, $520,000
1005 Furgeson Lane, $502,733
5301 Crape Myrtle Drive, #A, $493,075
2442 Five Shillings Road, $493,000
2050 William Franklin Drive, $480,214
6980 Executive Way, $479,990
8124 Claiborne Drive, $474,000
604 Huntover Lane, $472,000
11 Kline Blvd., $460,000
11014 Carriage Lane, $460,000
1419 Willow Oak Drive, $460,000
6984 Executive Way, $449,990
6714 Ballenger Run Blvd., $435,470
1000 Eastbourne Terrace, $435,000
911 Badger Ave., $430,000
6914 Representation Lane, $429,900
208 Norva Ave., $425,000
6521 Britannic Place, $419,900
5690 Pebble Drive, $415,000
5971 Krantz Drive, $395,000
605 E. Seventh St., $395,000
5982 Forum Square, $388,000
1213 Schaffer Drive, $388,000
237 S. Market St., $385,000
7315 Parkview Drive, $385,000
6604 S. Clifton Road, $375,000
4849 Marsden Place, $365,000
717 Trail Ave., $365,000
9401 Birchwood Court, West, $365,000
629 Cawley Drive, $355,000
1319 Danberry Drive, $355,000
5866 Tami Terrace, $352,500
6799 Ruhland Drive, $350,000
6634 Granville Court, $350,000
1923 Fieldstone Way, $350,000
5929 Shepherd Lane, $350,000
8025 Waterview Court, $340,000
1603 Coopers Way, $335,000
5976 Forum Drive, $333,690
2415 Huntwood Court, $330,000
6307 Briarcliff Way, $330,000
500 E. Ninth St., $328,000
6548 Mercantile Drive West, $327,000
593 Eisenhower Drive, $325,000
8292 Waterside Court, $325,000
2047 Sumner Drive, $320,000
6405 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $318,000
98 Buell Drive, $316,000
526 Eisenhower Drive, $315,000
5641 Denton Court, $312,500
5771 Box Elder Court, $291,500
3 W. 14th St., $290,000
122 Lauren Court, $270,000
517 Ellison Court, $269,000
4973 Clarendon Terrace, $266,000
1454 Mobley Court, $265,000
1708 Country Court, $260,000
1300 David Lane, $256,000
6708 Fallow Hill Court, $250,000
6200 Glen Valley Terrace, #1E, $247,500
6341 Springwater Terrace, #9402, $243,000
10927 Liberty Road, $235,000
5660 Wade Court, #H, $232,000
2400 Dominion Drive, #1D, $232,000
5747 Sunset View Lane, $230,000
17 DeGrange St., $202,000
1310 David Lane, $196,000
1603 Berry Rose Court, #2C, $193,000
800-C Stratford Way, #C, $175,000
7181-D Cimarron Court, $149,000
190 Key Parkway, $120,000
IJAMSVILLE
10229 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $715,000
2716 Hillside Court, $685,000
11396 Canary Drive, $500,000
5961 Duvel St., #H, $384,240
5955 Duvel St., #M, $376,055
5841 Rochefort St., $360,000
5975 Duvel St., #A, $339,185
5953 Duvel St., #L, $322,000
5971 Duvel St., #C, $305,035
JEFFERSON
5200 Crest Court, $475,000
KNOXVILLE
3576 Chick Lane, $315,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11945 Main St., $401,000
MIDDLETOWN
317 Ingalls Drive, $705,000
3605 Westchester Court, $535,000
8090 Geaslin Drive, $500,000
7302 Aspen Court, $436,000
104 Stone Springs Lane, $352,000
103 S. Jefferson St., $350,000
6209 Paul Rudy Road, $270,000
MONROVIA
11333 Nevets Place, $686,100
10961 Tavern Lane, $685,915
12027 Greystone Drive, $560,000
12401 Linganore Woods Lane, $460,000
12518 Fingerboard Road, $318,000
MOUNT AIRY
4023 Bunker Court, $705,000
509 Rambling Sunset Circle, $595,000
911 Village Gate Drive, $547,500
13932B Prospect Road, $325,000
1114 Oak View Drive, $295,000
MYERSVILLE
2740 Canada Hill Road, $400,000
206 Main St., $311,500
NEW MARKET
5622 Jordan Blvd., $710,000
6885 Clovis Court, $694,570
6894 Clovis Court, $684,850
9706 Woodlake Place, $679,900
6921 Eaglehead Drive, $660,204
10300-A Gas House Pike, $625,000
6919 Eaglehead Drive, $602,980
105 Burgess St., $585,000
5758 Country Wood Court, $553,000
11257 Country Club Road, $549,000
6045 Goshawk St., $509,070
6029 Goshawk St., $483,640
6034 Fallfish Court, $464,550
10406 Quillback St., $464,545
6032 Fallfish Court, $462,055
10203 Ladoga Place, $455,000
5950 Tomahawk St., $451,210
6613 Edgewood Road, $448,000
5946 Tomahawk St., $439,670
10620 Brewerton Lane, $420,065
5948 Tomahawk St., $413,375
10635 Brewerton Lane, $397,495
10631 Brewerton Lane, $382,120
5805 Whiterose Way, $372,400
5568 Talbot Court, $337,500
6593 Hemlock Point Road, $320,000
6206 New London Road, $300,000
NEW WINDSOR
9807 Parsonage Lane, $324,500
ROCKY RIDGE
10008 Mumma Ford Road, $350,000
THURMONT
10825 Powell Road, $415,000
13 Sunny Way, $265,000
3 Windward Court, $250,000
110 Catoctin Ave., $210,000
6802 Red Bird Lane, $187,500
URBANA
9340 Bishopgate Drive, $660,000
3835 Fulham Road, $630,000
8661 Satinwood Drive, #511B, $572,360
3108 Herb Garden Mews North, $560,215
3452 Timber Green, $555,000
3644 Worthington Blvd., $551,000
3102 Herb Garden Mews N., $528,375
3104 Herb Garden Mews N., $521,080
3106 Herb Garden Mews N., $508,500
3507 Ward Lane, $470,000
3695 Singleton Terrace, $460,000
4064 Atterbury Place, $387,000
3612 Holborn Place, $332,500
3673 Holborn Place, $330,000
WALKERSVILLE
225 Vista Glen Road, $694,225
232 Vista Glen Road, $686,515
230 Vista Glen Road, $668,390
215 Kerchner Road, $659,520
223 Kerchner Road, $625,000
233 Braeburn Drive, $510,000
9517 Dublin Road, $439,900
106 Abbot Court, $341,000
117 Edinburgh Way, $320,000
105 Smithfield Court, $280,000
8516 Fortune Place, $235,000
WOODSBORO
606 Scarlet Oak Court, $620,000
