11126 Keysville Road

This home, with more than 150 acres of land, also has two barns and a farmhouse with front and back staircases

 Courtesy photo

Built in 1900, the home at 11126 Keysville Road, Taneytown, is last week’s top house. It listed at and closed at $1.8 million. The property includes more than 150 acres of open pasture, trees and a pond. The vintage farmhouse features front and back staircases, a large open kitchen with a food pantry and center island, four large bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are several outbuildings including two barns and a wagon shed in need of repair.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

