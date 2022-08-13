Built in 1900, the home at 11126 Keysville Road, Taneytown, is last week’s top house. It listed at and closed at $1.8 million. The property includes more than 150 acres of open pasture, trees and a pond. The vintage farmhouse features front and back staircases, a large open kitchen with a food pantry and center island, four large bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are several outbuildings including two barns and a wagon shed in need of repair.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
406 W. Second St., Frederick, $1.45 million
6724 Accipiter Drive, New Market, $995,000
209 Quaker Way, New Market, $950,000
4824 Railway Circle, Monrovia, $870,415
BRUNSWICK
1317 Yourtee Spring Drive, $582,500
1108 Dargon Quarry Lane, $575,000
1316 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $511,982
CLARKSBURG
2236 Regina Drive, $625,000
EMMITSBURG
17462 Irishtown Road, $599,035
17474 Irishtown Road, $529,155
3115 Stonehurst Court, $470,000
FREDERICK
3411 Basford Road, $800,000
126 W. Church St., $675,000
6326 Claridge Drive South, $640,000
124 Wheeler Lane, $630,000
6306 Madigan Trail, $605,000
2521 Bear Den Road, $585,000
3040 Stoners Ford Way, $565,000
4659 Calisto Way, $478,000
6415 S. Clifton Road, $478,000
632 Blandwood Road, $472,500
2612 Island Grove Blvd., $435,000
1537 Wilmer Park Lane, $435,000
1541 Wilmer Park Lane, $424,990
1011 Chinaberry Drive, $420,000
2213 Lamp Post Lane, $420,000
1600 Broadford Park St., $419,990
1604 Broadford Park St., $417,990
2723 Osprey Way, $402,000
1509 Laurel Wood Way, $395,000
320 Patterson Park Road, $394,000
1812 Millstream Drive, $390,000
5839 Bella Marie Way, $390,000
9443 Birchwood Lane, $389,000
110 Chestnut Hill Way, $385,000
6077 Flagstone Court, $375,000
6641 McGrath Place, $375,000
5851 Leben Drive, #F, $373,000
99 Andover Court, $369,500
1808 Meadowgrove Lane, $367,500
6103 Baldridge Circle, $360,000
4319 Reels Mill Road, $350,000
2418 Dunmore Court, $345,000
5556 Rivendell Place, $320,000
6231 Manor Woods Road, $300,000
1052 Staghorn Ave., $300,000
547 Lancaster Place, $299,900
1719 Springhouse Court, $295,000
2620 N. Everly Drive, #5-1, $291,000
1631 Colonial Way, $287,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #209, $286,600
6508-Unit E, Wilshire Drive, #204, $273,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #101, $259,900
6101 Springwater Place, #1204, $253,000
5620 Avonshire Place, #G, $251,000
1210-B Danielle Drive, $225,000
901 Blue Leaf Court, #10 3D, $210,000
2149 Wainwright Court, #1A, $202,000
731-F Heather Ridge Drive, #17F, $159,900
IJAMSVILLE
3403 Mockingbird Court, $625,000
JEFFERSON
3912 Manheim Place, $365,000
KEYMAR
12011 Legore Bridge Road, $135,000
KNOXVILLE
808 Jefferson Pike, $346,000
MIDDLETOWN
6714 Deer Spring Lane, $660,000
7019 Willow Tree Drive South, $465,000
7083-B Jasper Drive, $450,000
MONROVIA
4836 Railway Circle, $855,690
4861 Railway Circle, $759,290
4859 Railway Circle, $737,375
4845 Railway Circle, $729,831
4849 Railway Circle, $724,985
4321 Lynn Burke Road, $534,990
4104 Lynn Burke Road, $425,000
MOUNT AIRY
4804 Timber Drive, $735,000
412 Deer Hollow Drive, $640,000
12642 Molesworth Drive, $450,000
MYERSVILLE
60 Fox Rock Drive, $549,900
12113 Harp Hill Road, $340,000
NEW MARKET
6723 Ridgecrest Road, $715,000
6844 W. Shavano Road, $700,000
7429 Rimrock Court, $635,000
6650 Long Beach Court, $635,000
5623 Jordan Blvd., $630,000
6799 Balmoral Ridge, $617,500
11312 Sanandrew Drive, $600,000
6036 Goshawk St., $559,330
6030 Goshawk St., $539,335
6034 Goshawk St., $537,280
6028 Goshawk St., $527,915
6038 Goshawk St., $510,255
7201 Bodkin Way, $487,000
6020 Goshawk St., $469,980
ROCKY RIDGE
13905 Motters Station Road, $246,200
THURMONT
112 Emmitsburg Road, $399,900
36 Mountain Road, $360,000
112 Stull Court, $255,000
13229 Creagerstown Road, $118,000
URBANA
2928 Herb Garden Drive, $668,470
2924 Herb Garden Drive, $631,725
2926 Herb Garden Drive, $619,880
3719 Stone Barn Drive, #419 E, $553,040
3725 Stone Barn Drive, #420 B, $552,825
8653 Shady Pines Drive, $490,000
9249 Angelica Way, #403, $483,890
9249 Angelica Way, #301, $432,015
9249 Angelica Way, #302, $422,015
9249 Angelica Lane, #303, $410,190
WALKERSVILLE
9917 Paddock Lane, $752,500
