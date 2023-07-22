With a frame house built in 1900, the 120-acre property at 11229 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, is last week’s top closer. Listing at $2.199 million, it closed at the listing price.
Situated on a hilltop, the home has four bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath, and a total of 4,300 square feet of living space. Outside there is an in-ground pool.
The farm operation use of the land includes grain and hay production, livestock and pasture. The property has road frontage on Md. 80 and Md. 75.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
12013 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, $1.75 million
7235 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $1.39 million
317 W. College Terrace, Frederick, $900,000
11161 Innsbrook Court, Ijamsville, $870,100
ADAMSTOWN
5914 Lawrence Court, $575,000
BRUNSWICK
1284 Village Green Way, $430,000
48 Concord Drive, $365,000
EMMITSBURG
FREDERICK
6963 Mandalong Way, $843,797
4412 Reels Mill Road, $720,000
434 Constellation Lane, $692,990
7137 Poole Jones Road, $670,000
4903 Sutherland Drive, $647,000
613 Blandwood Road, $599,900
2710 Laura Drive, $595,000
1802 Chesterfield Court, $593,000
2412 Hunters Chase Court, $590,000
8218 Glen Heather Drive, $580,000
2619 Bear Den Road, $565,000
201 Baughmans Lane, $542,312
5301 Coronet Court, $530,000
5933 Garden Walk Drive, #84, $525,000
1902 Regiment Way, $505,000
401 Matlock Lane, $492,234
10 Frederick Ave., $481,500
8460 Randell Ridge Road, $475,000
262 Stallion St., $469,365
256 StallionSt., $462,290
8321 Sharon Drive, $462,000
252 Stallion St., $461,215
1017 Eastbourne Terrace, $460,000
1400 Clingmans Dome Drive, $460,000
650 Blandwood Road, $460,000
407 Matlock Lane, $456,299
1723 Atlas Drive, $453,370
412 Waverley Drive, $450,000
354 Furgeson Lane, $434,300
352 Furgeson Lane, $432,500
6994 Clover Hill Drive, $430,000
403 Matlock Lane, $428,838
332 Furgeson Lane, $426,889
6116 Baldridge Terrace, $425,000
6603 Skylar Place, $425,000
302 Hammersmith Circle, $424,990
1510 Wilmer Park Lane, $415,915
5953 Leben Drive, $412,000
6196 Murray Terrace, $410,000
1518 Wilmer Park Lane, $409,405
8804 Briarcliff Lane, $405,000
1512 Wilmer Park Lane, $399,960
1516 Wilmer Park Lane, $390,155
322 Willow Ave., $385,000
6415 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $367,000
2511 Shelley Circle, #6 3D, $300,000
107 Pennsylvania Ave., $300,000
2125 Wainwright Court, #BA, $225,000
1401 Key Parkway, #303, $200,000
10 W. All Saints St., #205, $200,000
IJAMSVILLE
3225 Winmoor Drive, $795,000
5610 Broadmoor Terrace North, $750,000
2732 Hillside Court, $655,000
11212 Yardley Place, $651,000
2732 Hillside Court, $386,000
JEFFERSON
3598 Lobaugh Place, $729,640
MIDDLETOWN
MONROVIA
4513 Monrovia Blvd., $825,000
12051 Greystone Drive, $670,000
4925 Lynn Burke Road, $300,000
MOUNT AIRY
13401-B Old Annapolis Road, $580,000
MYERSVILLE
36 Fox Rock Drive, $555,500
4110 Wistman Lane, $500,000
NEW MARKET
810 Harvest Terrace, $700,000
5548 Sponseller Court, $540,000
10303 Masters Court, $510,000
10619 Brewerton Lane, $500,000
6818 Whistling Swan Way, $485,000
THURMONT
31 E. Moser Road, $400,000
URBANA
3758 Spicebush Drive, $777,000
3411 Angelica Way, #102, $432,400
WALKERSVILLE
9006 Taurus Court, $466,000
219 Braeburn Drive, $410,000
100 Edinburgh Court, $350,000
WOODSBORO
321 Copper Oaks Drive, $622,500
123 Copper Oaks Court, $460,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 91 Maximum closing price: $2.199 million Minimum closing price: $200,000 Oldest: 11229 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, built in 1900
