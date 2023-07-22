11229 Fingerboard Road

This 1900 built home, which faces MD. 80, comes with an in-ground pool.

 Courtesy photo

With a frame house built in 1900, the 120-acre property at 11229 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, is last week’s top closer. Listing at $2.199 million, it closed at the listing price.

Situated on a hilltop, the home has four bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath, and a total of 4,300 square feet of living space. Outside there is an in-ground pool.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription