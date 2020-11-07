Middletown Farmhouse

This old farmhouse at 8926 Mount Tabor, Middletown, was the most expensive house sale in Frederick County last week. The property, which includes 144 acres of land, sold for $1.65 million.

Last week’s top selling house is a converted 19th century farmhouse at 8926 Mount Tabor in Middletown. The house, which sits on 144.3 acres of historic Civil War property, was renovated in 2000. It now features a saltwater pool, geothermal heating and cooling, sustainable gardens and 40 acres of livestock fencing. The 4-bed, 4-bath house sold for $1.65 million was listed for $1.66 million.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3600 Donna Ct., Monrovia, $974,000

10002 Prestwich Terr., Ijamsville, $750,000

3903 Buffalo Rd., New Windsor, $700,000

9136 Old Hagerstown Rd., Middletown, $700,000

ADAMSTOWN

3310 Yorkshire Ct., $430,000

BRUNSWICK

1406 Musgrove Alley, $480,000

402-B E. H St, $310,000

1 E. E St., $266,000

709 E. Potomac St., $230,000

503 E. Potomac St., $199,500

BUCKEYSTOWN

3409 Buckeystown Pike, $465,000

EMMITSBURG

12 Welty Ave., $200,000

FREDERICK

3641 Red Sage Way N., $699,754

7408 Round Hill Rd., $661,000

3752 Spicebush Dr., $656,900

9809 Masser Rd., $640,000

9308 Bishopgate Dr., $625,000

8864 Shady Pines Dr., $612,153

114 Wheeler Ln., $600,000

9018 Harris St., $579,000

4912 Eleanor Dr., $565,000

2819 Mill Island, $525,270

605 Bushytail Ct., $525,000

1014 Mercer Pl., $520,000

5705 Zoe Ln., $518,115

5705 Stone School Ln., $518,115

3007 Sanctuary Ln., $515,000

5325 Ivywood Dr. N., $510,500

1212 Lawler Dr., $507,704

1714 Dearbought Dr., $507,000

1734 Dearbought Dr., $480,000

440 Mohican Dr., $480,000

1803 Derrs Ct., $475,000

6539 Ballenger Run Blvd., $470,000

2515 Bear Den Rd., $465,000

7914 Clearfield Rd., $457,000

1818 Tuscarora Ct., $452,000

1605 Trotter St., $450,000

3915 Shawfield Ln., $435,000

8152 Ball Rd., $417,600

7902 Juniper Dr., $410,000

600 Lee Pl., $403,000

1826 N Greenleese Dr., $401,500

1405 Teal Ln., $400,000

1419 Timberwolf Dr., $400,000

48 North Pl., $390,600

4706 Vona Ln., $385,500

1401 Teal Ln., $380,000

317 W. 7th St., $372,000

1000 Inkberry Way, $370,000

4984 Small Gains Way, $360,000

4811 Eugene Way, $357,000

2700 Egret Way, $355,000

233 Bishops Glen Dr., $355,000

964 Holden Rd., $349,865

325 Spring Bank Way, $349,446

8508 Randell Ridge, $346,653

3 W. 13th St., $340,000

7 W. 7th St., $337,000

5401 Viceroy Ct., $325,000

6133 Pine Crest Ln., $325,000

5944 Krantz Dr., $325,000

7728 McKaig Rd., $325,000

1825 Lawnview Dr., $322,000

2750 Egret Way, $320,000

2030 Weitzel Ct., $320,000

2520 Waterside Dr. #408, $320,000

9542 Bellhaven Ct., $316,000

732 N. Market St., $311,000

179 Harpers Way, $310,000

8016 Captains Ct., $310,000

6545 Carston Ct., $300,000

3030 Mill Island Pkwy #105, $300,000

6067 Flagstone Ct., $299,990

5821 Mercantile Dr. W., $295,000

2619 Osprey Way, $293,000

6660 Seagull Ct., $290,000

5620 Old National Pike, $280,000

2625 Osprey Way, $280,000

413 Sherman Ave., $278,000

8013 Hollow Reed Ct., $270,000

603 Hollowstone Rd., $263,000

7127 Bradshaw Ct. E., $260,000

863 Waterford Dr., $250,000

2497 5 Shillings Rd., $235,000

418 Center St., $230,000

6717 Kernel Ct., $230,000

433-435 N. Market #2, $228,000

103 Heathfield Dr., $225,000

2618 Warren Way #3-4, $225,000

8501 Chestnut Grove Rd., $225,000

5743 Charstone Ct., $225,000

6501 Springwater Ct. #8203, $220,000

6240 Glen Valley Ter. #5G, $219,900

104 Crossbill Way, $215,000

6516-G Daytona Ct. #101, $210,000

2633 S Everly Dr. #8 11, $210,000

1334 Hillcrest Dr., $205,000

1141 Providence Ct., $205,000

129 Fairfield Dr., $200,000

8202 Blue Heron Dr. #1A, $199,000

7287-C Coachlight Ct., $199,000

8203 Blue Heron Dr. #2C, $190,000

6012 Brentwood Ave., $189,900

5650 Wade Ct. #M, $187,000

103 S. Market St. #202, $177,000

2402 Ellsworth Way #2A, $172,500

540 Ellison Ct., $161,600

1745 Northridge Ln., $152,000

751-D Heather Ridge Dr. #18D, $110,000

IJAMSVILLE

3686 Ridgeview Rd., $370,000

KNOXVILLE

1313 Rosemont Dr., $325,000

4110 Shady Ln., $305,000

MIDDLETOWN

8211 Baltimore National Pike, $606,500

6743 Deer Spring Ln., $440,000

7331 Welsh Ct., $160,000

MONROVIA

10808 Pathway Ln., $640,000

11697 Weller Hill, $550,000

3940 Sugarloaf Dr., $470,000

3608 Kemptown Church Rd., $424,900

MOUNT AIRY

8834 Mapleville Rd., $517,500

7502 Woodville Rd., $497,905

704 S. Main St., $455,000

806 Meadow Field Ct., $430,000

12603 Molesworth Dr., $400,000

7633 Dollyhyde Rd., $365,000

608 S. Main St., $360,000

14624 Liberty, $300,000

13057 Old Annapolis Rd., $275,000

MYERSVILLE

3901 Crow Rock Rd., $250,000

NEW MARKET

11000 Country Club Rd., $665,000

6814 Cherry Tree Ct., $510,000

5748 Cherrywood Ct., $452,000

7010 Fox Chase Rd., $435,000

10303 Baykal Trl., $375,000

6649 E Beach Dr., $311,984

10774 Forest Edge Cir., $307,520

SMITHSBURG

4718 MD Fox Tower Rd., $125,000

THURMONT

15526 Kelbaugh Rd., $678,459

8206 Rocky Ridge Rd., $239,900

12 Walnut St., $189,000

UNION BRIDGE

10975 Repp Rd., $247,500

URBANA

3411 Angelica Way #A, $305,900

WALKERSVILLE

238 Diamond Dr., $371,000

Wildwood Ct., $105,000

WOODSBORO

11205 Coppermine Rd., $120,000

Follow Erika Riley on Twitter: @ej_riley

Tags

(2) comments

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Some houses beg to be paintings.

Report Add Reply
DickD

Ignoring the value of the house, on Mt. Tabor Rd.,Middletown; the land would be worth a little more than $10,000 per acre. The location would put it very close to the center of the Battle of South Mountain. That alone would be significant. In my opinion the price was very reasonable.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!