Last week’s top selling house is a converted 19th century farmhouse at 8926 Mount Tabor in Middletown. The house, which sits on 144.3 acres of historic Civil War property, was renovated in 2000. It now features a saltwater pool, geothermal heating and cooling, sustainable gardens and 40 acres of livestock fencing. The 4-bed, 4-bath house sold for $1.65 million was listed for $1.66 million.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3600 Donna Ct., Monrovia, $974,000
10002 Prestwich Terr., Ijamsville, $750,000
3903 Buffalo Rd., New Windsor, $700,000
9136 Old Hagerstown Rd., Middletown, $700,000
ADAMSTOWN
3310 Yorkshire Ct., $430,000
BRUNSWICK
1406 Musgrove Alley, $480,000
402-B E. H St, $310,000
1 E. E St., $266,000
709 E. Potomac St., $230,000
503 E. Potomac St., $199,500
BUCKEYSTOWN
3409 Buckeystown Pike, $465,000
EMMITSBURG
12 Welty Ave., $200,000
FREDERICK
3641 Red Sage Way N., $699,754
7408 Round Hill Rd., $661,000
3752 Spicebush Dr., $656,900
9809 Masser Rd., $640,000
9308 Bishopgate Dr., $625,000
8864 Shady Pines Dr., $612,153
114 Wheeler Ln., $600,000
9018 Harris St., $579,000
4912 Eleanor Dr., $565,000
2819 Mill Island, $525,270
605 Bushytail Ct., $525,000
1014 Mercer Pl., $520,000
5705 Zoe Ln., $518,115
5705 Stone School Ln., $518,115
3007 Sanctuary Ln., $515,000
5325 Ivywood Dr. N., $510,500
1212 Lawler Dr., $507,704
1714 Dearbought Dr., $507,000
1734 Dearbought Dr., $480,000
440 Mohican Dr., $480,000
1803 Derrs Ct., $475,000
6539 Ballenger Run Blvd., $470,000
2515 Bear Den Rd., $465,000
7914 Clearfield Rd., $457,000
1818 Tuscarora Ct., $452,000
1605 Trotter St., $450,000
3915 Shawfield Ln., $435,000
8152 Ball Rd., $417,600
7902 Juniper Dr., $410,000
600 Lee Pl., $403,000
1826 N Greenleese Dr., $401,500
1405 Teal Ln., $400,000
1419 Timberwolf Dr., $400,000
48 North Pl., $390,600
4706 Vona Ln., $385,500
1401 Teal Ln., $380,000
317 W. 7th St., $372,000
1000 Inkberry Way, $370,000
4984 Small Gains Way, $360,000
4811 Eugene Way, $357,000
2700 Egret Way, $355,000
233 Bishops Glen Dr., $355,000
964 Holden Rd., $349,865
325 Spring Bank Way, $349,446
8508 Randell Ridge, $346,653
3 W. 13th St., $340,000
7 W. 7th St., $337,000
5401 Viceroy Ct., $325,000
6133 Pine Crest Ln., $325,000
5944 Krantz Dr., $325,000
7728 McKaig Rd., $325,000
1825 Lawnview Dr., $322,000
2750 Egret Way, $320,000
2030 Weitzel Ct., $320,000
2520 Waterside Dr. #408, $320,000
9542 Bellhaven Ct., $316,000
732 N. Market St., $311,000
179 Harpers Way, $310,000
8016 Captains Ct., $310,000
6545 Carston Ct., $300,000
3030 Mill Island Pkwy #105, $300,000
6067 Flagstone Ct., $299,990
5821 Mercantile Dr. W., $295,000
2619 Osprey Way, $293,000
6660 Seagull Ct., $290,000
5620 Old National Pike, $280,000
2625 Osprey Way, $280,000
413 Sherman Ave., $278,000
8013 Hollow Reed Ct., $270,000
603 Hollowstone Rd., $263,000
7127 Bradshaw Ct. E., $260,000
863 Waterford Dr., $250,000
2497 5 Shillings Rd., $235,000
418 Center St., $230,000
6717 Kernel Ct., $230,000
433-435 N. Market #2, $228,000
103 Heathfield Dr., $225,000
2618 Warren Way #3-4, $225,000
8501 Chestnut Grove Rd., $225,000
5743 Charstone Ct., $225,000
6501 Springwater Ct. #8203, $220,000
6240 Glen Valley Ter. #5G, $219,900
104 Crossbill Way, $215,000
6516-G Daytona Ct. #101, $210,000
2633 S Everly Dr. #8 11, $210,000
1334 Hillcrest Dr., $205,000
1141 Providence Ct., $205,000
129 Fairfield Dr., $200,000
8202 Blue Heron Dr. #1A, $199,000
7287-C Coachlight Ct., $199,000
8203 Blue Heron Dr. #2C, $190,000
6012 Brentwood Ave., $189,900
5650 Wade Ct. #M, $187,000
103 S. Market St. #202, $177,000
2402 Ellsworth Way #2A, $172,500
540 Ellison Ct., $161,600
1745 Northridge Ln., $152,000
751-D Heather Ridge Dr. #18D, $110,000
IJAMSVILLE
3686 Ridgeview Rd., $370,000
KNOXVILLE
1313 Rosemont Dr., $325,000
4110 Shady Ln., $305,000
MIDDLETOWN
8211 Baltimore National Pike, $606,500
6743 Deer Spring Ln., $440,000
7331 Welsh Ct., $160,000
MONROVIA
10808 Pathway Ln., $640,000
11697 Weller Hill, $550,000
3940 Sugarloaf Dr., $470,000
3608 Kemptown Church Rd., $424,900
MOUNT AIRY
8834 Mapleville Rd., $517,500
7502 Woodville Rd., $497,905
704 S. Main St., $455,000
806 Meadow Field Ct., $430,000
12603 Molesworth Dr., $400,000
7633 Dollyhyde Rd., $365,000
608 S. Main St., $360,000
14624 Liberty, $300,000
13057 Old Annapolis Rd., $275,000
MYERSVILLE
3901 Crow Rock Rd., $250,000
NEW MARKET
11000 Country Club Rd., $665,000
6814 Cherry Tree Ct., $510,000
5748 Cherrywood Ct., $452,000
7010 Fox Chase Rd., $435,000
10303 Baykal Trl., $375,000
6649 E Beach Dr., $311,984
10774 Forest Edge Cir., $307,520
SMITHSBURG
4718 MD Fox Tower Rd., $125,000
THURMONT
15526 Kelbaugh Rd., $678,459
8206 Rocky Ridge Rd., $239,900
12 Walnut St., $189,000
UNION BRIDGE
10975 Repp Rd., $247,500
URBANA
3411 Angelica Way #A, $305,900
WALKERSVILLE
238 Diamond Dr., $371,000
Wildwood Ct., $105,000
WOODSBORO
11205 Coppermine Rd., $120,000
(2) comments
Some houses beg to be paintings.
Ignoring the value of the house, on Mt. Tabor Rd.,Middletown; the land would be worth a little more than $10,000 per acre. The location would put it very close to the center of the Battle of South Mountain. That alone would be significant. In my opinion the price was very reasonable.
