Aerial for Rocky Ridge

8701 Rocky Ridge Road

 Chris Crummitt of Picture Perfect

The five-bedroom home at 8701-A Rocky Ridge Road, Rocky Ridge, built in 1994, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1.4 million, it closed at $1.55 million. The 203-acre farm offers 167-plus tillable acres, 25 wooded acres, two ponds and a stream, a pole barn and storage garage. The all-brick custom home features an updated kitchen, a sunroom, hardwood floors, a den/office, separate heating and cooling zones, an updated luxury master bath, a backup wood-burning furnace, and breathtaking views all around.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9676 Longs Mill Road, Rocky Ridge, $739,000

2957 Mill Island Parkway, Frederick, $650,000

7270 Hattery Farm Court, Mount Airy, $639,843

8707-A N. Pacific Court, Middletown, $619,000

BRADDOCK HEIGHTS

4956 Old Swimming Pool Road, $490,000

BRUNSWICK

10 Jeffrey Lane, $472,000

DICKERSON

1921 Thurston Road, $520,000

EMMITSBURG

1460 Ramblewood Drive, $340,000

FREDERICK

4904 Eleanor Drive, $575,000

1301 Rickett’s Road, $497,455

6905 Summerswood Drive, $480,000

5089 Reigate Court, $466,000

6912 Baron Court, $462,000

811 Aztec Drive, $461,500

5321 Kingsbrook Drive, $455,000

1001 Storrington Drive, $450,000

2135 Infantry Drive, $450,000

11626 Old Annapolis Road, $430,000

5729 Jefferson Blvd., $430,000

603 Angelwing Lane, $422,000

7047 Antebellum Way, $404,915

2451 Merchant St., $391,000

8021 Fieldstone Drive, $376,000

6400 Wild Plum Drive, $370,490

4963 Small Gains Way, $365,000

922 Shawnee Drive, $360,000

20 E. Fourth St., $358,900

396 Huntsman Road, $353,000

318 Spring Bank Way, $350,000

6404 Wild Plum Drive, $337,790

6412 Wild Plum Drive, $331,710

2226 Lamp Post Lane, $330,000

2721 Osprey Way, $325,000

423 Birmingham Drive, $320,000

9102 Ridgefield Lane, $315,000

1715 Algonquin Road, $310,000

6700 Manorly Court, $310,000

7121 Oberlin Court, $305,000

2437 Wynfield Court, $302,000

2103 Buell Drive, $300,000

5126 Dartmoor Place, $300,000

9101 Ridgefield Lane, $297,500

7145 Oberlin Circle, $280,000

6577 Ewald Court, $280,000

116 Waterland Way, $280,000

111 Norwick Court, $277,000

6536 W. Mercantile Drive, $276,000

5791 Rockspray Court, $275,000

6432 View Point Court, $270,000

6203 Hastings Court, $265,000

2604-A Egret Way, $265,000

7153 Linganore Road, $265,000

6726 Sandpiper Court, $263,000

414 Cranberry Court, $259,900

5597 Teakwood Court, $245,000

1468 Dockside Court, $239,000

435 Carrollton Drive, $237,000

415 Heather Ridge Drive, $228,000

1739 Northridge Lane, $225,000

7011 Hames Court, $225,000

5741 Sunset View Lane, $220,000

1735 Northridge Lane, $212,500

594 Cawley Drive, #7 2B, $205,000

5815 Drawbridge Court, $200,000

6809 Farmbrook Court, $195,000

502 Bradley Court, #5M, $185,500

6395 Rutherford Court, #C, $185,000

1600 Berry Rose Court, #1-3A, $180,000

1656 Colonial Way, $172,000

436 Terry Court, #B2, $130,000

IJAMSVILLE

11579 Nor-Ray Circle, $584,000

11013 Gray Marsh Place, $582,500

2983 Summit Drive, $560,000

JEFFERSON

4644 Aaron Court, $490,000

MIDDLETOWN

109 Manda Drive, $490,000

203 Stone Springs Lane, $319,000

2436 Old National Pike, $315,000

MONROVIA

11005 Corner Stone Lane, $600,075

10958 Ginger Lane, $557,815

10956 Ginger Lane, $557,615

11012 Hazelnut Lane, $526,090

3994 Sugarloaf Court, $400,000

3627 Kemptown Church Road, $191,500

MOUNT AIRY

7269 Hattery Farm, $616,662

204 Heritage Farm Drive, $520,900

5814 Western View Place, $425,000

MYERSVILLE

3644 Bittle Road, $415,000

9545 Harmony Road, $330,000

12430 Wolfsville Road, $110,850

NEW MARKET

11079 Sanandrew Drive, $563,500

6754 Woodridge Road, $560,000

5970 Eaglehead Drive, $492,310

5945 Eaglehead Drive, $446,875

10256 Lake Linganore Blvd., $436,815

10321 Quillback St., $431,995

5740 Cherrywood Court, $425,000

10333 Quillback St., $412,120

10295 Huron Trail, $400,000

5909 Pecking Stone St., $392,420

5905 Pecking Stone St., $376,645

6025 Pecking Stone St., $375,580

6023 Pecking Stone St., $342,485

10898 Boyer Ave., $325,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1712 Canal Run Drive, $550,000

1606 Gibbons Court, $405,000

1718 Ballenger Creek Pike, $360,000

SABILLASVILLE

16639 and 16627 Sabillasville Road, $291,750

THURMONT

13557 Moser Road, $419,000

5215-O Wigville Road, $360,000

5 Victor Drive, $279,500

13407 Catoctin Furnace Road, $185,000

UNION BRIDGE

11615 Houck Road, $385,000

URBANA

9509 Tottenham Circle, $617,000

3453 Timber Green Drive, $434,800

9165 Landon House Lane, $428,500

WALKERSVILLE

8505 Inspiration Ave., $361,000

8748 Treasure Ave., $235,000

72 Oxford Court, $235,000

8732 Treasure Ave., $210,000

WOODSBORO

11206 Angus Way, $550,000

