Built in 2007, the home at 4108 Celtic Way, Urbana, is last week’s top house. Listing at $885,000, it closed at $911,500. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home is in the Urbana Highlands. Amenities include 10-foot ceilings, a two-story foyer, home office, a sitting room, a sun-drenched morning room, formal dining room, tray ceilings in the owner’s suite and a double-door entrance. The basement features a theater room. Outside, the spacious backyard is enclosed with a metal wrought-iron look fencing.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4102 Celtic Way, Urbana, $899,000
9735 Bethel Way, Frederick, $870,000
9803 Pebble Beach Court, Ijamsville, $825,000
2807 Decatur Drive, Adamstown, $750,000
ADAMSTOWN
5906 Union Ridge Drive, $710,000
BRUNSWICK
1404 Musgrove Alley, $540,000
1334 Monocacy Crossing Blvd., $533,596
822 E. A St., $289,900
EMMITSBURG
902 Frailey Road, $195,000
FREDERICK
100 E. Second St., $700,000
2403 Barrett Court, $689,900
1802 Black Walnut Court, $642,000
5600 Mountain Laurel Drive, $630,000
5912 Winding Ridge Way, $609,290
5404 Woodlyn Court, $601,000
229 W. South St., $575,000
4107 Baker Valley Road, $575,000
24-26 S. Court St., $575,000
2215 Independence St., $565,000
6639 Fox Meade Court, $505,000
6121 Quinn Road, $499,000
6607 Teal Loop, $477,000
1019 Furgeson Lane, $466,163
8542 Rocky Springs Road, $465,000
2207 Parish Lane, $455,000
1412 Teal Lane, $450,000
14 Fairview Ave., $440,000
2426 Rippling Brook Road, $425,000
506 Grant Place, $420,000
752 Tatum Court, $396,372
758 Tatum Court, $394,960
210 Timber View Court, $385,000
5953 Krantz Drive, $380,000
2671 Cameron Way, $363,000
931 Mosby Drive, $360,000
5509 Jefferson Blvd., $355,000
5040 Witmers Lane, $355,000
39 E. Fifth St., $350,000
5855 Bella Marie Way, Unit G, $341,900
104 E. Eighth St., $325,000
4851 Finnical Way, #103, $306,000
4901 Edgeware Terrace, $302,000
5015 Canvas Back Court, $290,000
1090 E. Thornhill Place, $282,000
400 Pemberton Park Lane, $278,250
5711 Square Court, $275,000
1793-A Wheyfield Drive, #18-A, $257,000
2500 Hemingway Drive, #1D, $245,000
548 Cascade Way, $227,500
120 Burgess Hill Way, #205, $213,000
621 Himes Ave., #IV-108, $180,000
2112 White Hall Road, #1A, $170,400
IJAMSVILLE
10283 Quail Creek Place, $705,000
10246 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $699,000
3595 Fremont Court, $601,000
10115 Fosset St., $375,000
10731 Cook Brothers Road, $370,000
JEFFERSON2889 Carone Drive, $602,000
3334 Brockton Drive, $520,000
5534 Old Middletown Road, $433,500
2009 Gapland Road, $405,000
KNOXVILLE
1610 New York Ave., $675,000
3920 S. Mountain Road, $330,000
MIDDLETOWN
7504 Mason Court, $610,000
1 Young Branch Drive, $555,000
MONROVIA
12503 Lee Hill Drive, $485,000
MOUNT AIRY
13507 Autumn Crest Drive South, $758,114
6111 Ravenwood Road, $636,600
MYERSVILLE
10525 Church Hill Road, $610,000
11231 Wolfsville Road, $307,000
NEW MARKET
5615 Bobolink Trail, $507,000
5812 Hollys Way, #69, $475,000
6613 Commodore Court, $342,500
POINT OF ROCKS
4005 Paw Paw Circle, $587,500
3878 Gibbons Road, $465,000
THURMONT
4903 Wigville Road, $565,000
211 Stull Court, $252,000
URBANA
9426 Carriage Hill St., $530,000
9733 Braidwood Terrace, $470,000
3646 Carriage Hill Drive, $351,000
WOODSBORO
302 Copper Oaks Drive, $620,000
10 S. Main St., $325,000
Editor’s note: Also closing last week was a 203-acre farm with three houses at 9010 Old Hagerstown Road, Middletown closing at $1.6 million.
