The 204-acre farm at 12030 Lookingbill Road, Keymar, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1,599,900, it closed at $1.3 million. The farm is not in ag preservation and includes eight separately deeded parcels. The farmhouse-style dwelling was built in 1900. The property includes a second house, bank barn, dairy barn and machine shed.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2001 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown, $1.1 million
304 Upper College Terrace, Frederick, $1,095,000
3200 Ramsland Way, Urbana, $840,000
11602 Haughs Church Road, Keymar, $825,000
ADAMSTOWN
2180 S. Crissford Road, $477,500
BRUNSWICK
1207 Pennington Drive, $409,990
7 Terrace Ave., $337,800
208 E. A St., $269,900
605 E. H St., $243,000
1025 Peach Orchard Lane, $170,000
EMMITSBURG
10635 Harney Road, $328,000
8 Robindale Drive, $168,000
FREDERICK
2270 W. Greenleaf Drive, $685,000
5388 Stone Road, $675,000
5874 Winter Oaks Place, $596,000
2541 Mill Race Road, $570,000
7010 Antebellum Way, $559,990
5717 Stone School Lane, $550,000
5711 Stone School Lane, $531,600
5723 Stone School Lane, $529,000
10406 Pleasant Vista Drive, $526,000
7414 Ridge Road, $518,500
9410 Carmichael Court, $515,000
5634 Zoe Lane, $508,000
8398 Buckeye Court, $493,000
2137 Infantry Drive, $460,000
6306 Fulmer Road, $445,000
6606 River Birch Road, $441,165
6616 River Birch Road, $430,050
6208 Jefferson Blvd., $405,000
8450 Hedwig Lane, $405,000
8411 Stonehouse Road, $400,000
17 E. South St., $395,000
12 E. South St., $389,000
5238 Kingsbrook Drive, $388,000
5942 Jefferson Commons Way, $380,000
6932 Representation Lane, $379,770
6426 Newton Drive, $375,000
2465 Bear Den Road, $350,500
2383 Bear Den Road, $350,000
2028 Spring Run Circle, $350,000
408 Wilson Place, $336,000
6005 Newport Lane, $326,500
6036 Leben Drive, $325,000
214 Washington St., $324,000
2542 Carrington Way, $320,000
1737 Emory St., $317,000
2507 Emerson Drive, $315,000
800 Young Place, $305,900
1400 Motter Ave., $305,000
5512 Prince William Court, $287,000
616 Eisenhower Drive, $281,000
158 Penwick Circle, $280,000
202 Maple Ave., $280,000
2452 Lakeside Drive, $279,900
6432 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $265,000
202 Dill Ave., $262,000
41 Victoria Square, $255,000
510 Lee Place, $243,000
702 N. Market St., $239,900
1572 Carey Place, $238,000
1789-A Wheyfield Drive, $237,000
74 E. South St., $217,000
6220 Glen Valley Terrace, #3G, $212,000
2502 Shelley Circle, #2 3D, $190,000
5601 Avonshire Place, #G, $190,000
6409 Weatherby Court, #J, $187,500
537 Carrollton Drive, #33, $187,000
905 Blue Leaf Court, #7 2A, $172,500
621 Himes Ave., #107, $172,000
615 Himes Ave., #103, $162,000
1215-F Danielle Drive, $153,000
493 Carrollton Drive, #11, $152,000
5701 Lavender Plaza, #F, $140,000
IJAMSVILLE
3320 Purple Sage Mews, $745,605
10238 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $685,000
10038 Beerse St., $371,000
3446 Big Woods Road, $305,000
9708 Thompson Drive, $160,000
JEFFERSON
4110 Old Bridge Lane, $460,000
514 Knoxville Road, $250,000
12446 Renner Road, $228,000
KNOXVILLE
532 Jefferson Pike, $560,000
3326 Carlisle Drive, $465,000
MIDDLETOWN
2 Rod Circle, $537,000
209 Rod Circle, $530,000
315 S. Church St., $501,000
2605 Poffenberger Road, $440,000
4623 Granite Drive, $410,000
7604 Picnic Woods Road, $400,000
4408 Feldspar Road, $335,000
MONROVIA
10831 Glowing Hearth Way, $670,000
11818 Ridgeway Drive, $650,000
10807 Glowing Hearth Way, $645,000
4511 Monrovia Blvd., $565,000
4558 Tinder Box Circle, $405,500
MOUNT AIRY
4800 Timber Drive, $675,000
6247 Woodville Road, $586,000
MYERSVILLE
11606 Easterday Road, $785,000
10949 Pleasant Walk Road, $515,000
421 Main St., $397,000
NEW MARKET
7140 Starmount Way, $680,898
6607 W. Lakeridge Road, $535,000
440 Orchard Crest Circle, $525,000
5607 Bobolink Place, $439,900
10600 Nathaniel Way, #28, $434,000
5503 Boyers Mill Road, $399,900
6595 Edgewood Road, $370,000
11107 Worchester Drive, $360,000
10394 Meadowhead Circle, $350,000
10720 Lamoka Lane, $347,305
5755 Mussetter Court, $329,000
5576 Talbot Court, $258,000
SABILLASVILLE
14944 Quirauk School Road, $370,000
THURMONT
5120 Wigville Road, $488,409
16319 Eylers Valley Road, $465,000
7807 Rocky Ridge Road, $289,000
8022 Apples Church Road, $286,000
8219 Rocky Ridge Road, $270,000
704 E. Main St., $199,999
UNION BRIDGE
10968 Green Valley Road, $365,000
URBANA
3981 Triton St., $555,000
9262 Starlight Mews North, $469,240
3242 Starlight St., $464,640
9116 Kenway Lane, $460,000
8815 Lew Wallace Road, $412,500
3627 Urbana Pike, $405,000
3928 Addison Woods Road, $394,900
8935 Amelung St., $382,000
3605 Urbana Pike, $381,000
3411 Angelica Way, #Q-SPEC, $380,000
3411 Angelica Way, #H, $309,990
9515 Knights Walk Lane, $277,000
WALKERSVILLE
9507 Glade Ave., $355,000
8414 Vision Lane, $210,000
