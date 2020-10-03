100329TopHouse

This farmhouse-style dwelling was built in 1900, and the property includes a second house, dairy barn and machine shed.

The 204-acre farm at 12030 Lookingbill Road, Keymar, is last week’s top house. Listed at $1,599,900, it closed at $1.3 million. The farm is not in ag preservation and includes eight separately deeded parcels. The farmhouse-style dwelling was built in 1900. The property includes a second house, bank barn, dairy barn and machine shed.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2001 Buckeystown Pike, Adamstown, $1.1 million

304 Upper College Terrace, Frederick, $1,095,000

3200 Ramsland Way, Urbana, $840,000

11602 Haughs Church Road, Keymar, $825,000

ADAMSTOWN

2180 S. Crissford Road, $477,500

BRUNSWICK

1207 Pennington Drive, $409,990

7 Terrace Ave., $337,800

208 E. A St., $269,900

605 E. H St., $243,000

1025 Peach Orchard Lane, $170,000

EMMITSBURG

10635 Harney Road, $328,000

8 Robindale Drive, $168,000

FREDERICK

2270 W. Greenleaf Drive, $685,000

5388 Stone Road, $675,000

5874 Winter Oaks Place, $596,000

2541 Mill Race Road, $570,000

7010 Antebellum Way, $559,990

5717 Stone School Lane, $550,000

5711 Stone School Lane, $531,600

5723 Stone School Lane, $529,000

10406 Pleasant Vista Drive, $526,000

7414 Ridge Road, $518,500

9410 Carmichael Court, $515,000

5634 Zoe Lane, $508,000

8398 Buckeye Court, $493,000

2137 Infantry Drive, $460,000

6306 Fulmer Road, $445,000

6606 River Birch Road, $441,165

6616 River Birch Road, $430,050

6208 Jefferson Blvd., $405,000

8450 Hedwig Lane, $405,000

8411 Stonehouse Road, $400,000

17 E. South St., $395,000

12 E. South St., $389,000

5238 Kingsbrook Drive, $388,000

5942 Jefferson Commons Way, $380,000

6932 Representation Lane, $379,770

6426 Newton Drive, $375,000

2465 Bear Den Road, $350,500

2383 Bear Den Road, $350,000

2028 Spring Run Circle, $350,000

408 Wilson Place, $336,000

6005 Newport Lane, $326,500

6036 Leben Drive, $325,000

214 Washington St., $324,000

2542 Carrington Way, $320,000

1737 Emory St., $317,000

2507 Emerson Drive, $315,000

800 Young Place, $305,900

1400 Motter Ave., $305,000

5512 Prince William Court, $287,000

616 Eisenhower Drive, $281,000

158 Penwick Circle, $280,000

202 Maple Ave., $280,000

2452 Lakeside Drive, $279,900

6432 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $265,000

202 Dill Ave., $262,000

41 Victoria Square, $255,000

510 Lee Place, $243,000

702 N. Market St., $239,900

1572 Carey Place, $238,000

1789-A Wheyfield Drive, $237,000

74 E. South St., $217,000

6220 Glen Valley Terrace, #3G, $212,000

2502 Shelley Circle, #2 3D, $190,000

5601 Avonshire Place, #G, $190,000

6409 Weatherby Court, #J, $187,500

537 Carrollton Drive, #33, $187,000

905 Blue Leaf Court, #7 2A, $172,500

621 Himes Ave., #107, $172,000

615 Himes Ave., #103, $162,000

1215-F Danielle Drive, $153,000

493 Carrollton Drive, #11, $152,000

5701 Lavender Plaza, #F, $140,000

IJAMSVILLE

3320 Purple Sage Mews, $745,605

10238 Royal Saint Andrews Place, $685,000

10038 Beerse St., $371,000

3446 Big Woods Road, $305,000

9708 Thompson Drive, $160,000

JEFFERSON

4110 Old Bridge Lane, $460,000

514 Knoxville Road, $250,000

12446 Renner Road, $228,000

KNOXVILLE

532 Jefferson Pike, $560,000

3326 Carlisle Drive, $465,000

MIDDLETOWN

2 Rod Circle, $537,000

209 Rod Circle, $530,000

315 S. Church St., $501,000

2605 Poffenberger Road, $440,000

4623 Granite Drive, $410,000

7604 Picnic Woods Road, $400,000

4408 Feldspar Road, $335,000

MONROVIA

10831 Glowing Hearth Way, $670,000

11818 Ridgeway Drive, $650,000

10807 Glowing Hearth Way, $645,000

4511 Monrovia Blvd., $565,000

4558 Tinder Box Circle, $405,500

MOUNT AIRY

4800 Timber Drive, $675,000

6247 Woodville Road, $586,000

MYERSVILLE

11606 Easterday Road, $785,000

10949 Pleasant Walk Road, $515,000

421 Main St., $397,000

NEW MARKET

7140 Starmount Way, $680,898

6607 W. Lakeridge Road, $535,000

440 Orchard Crest Circle, $525,000

5607 Bobolink Place, $439,900

10600 Nathaniel Way, #28, $434,000

5503 Boyers Mill Road, $399,900

6595 Edgewood Road, $370,000

11107 Worchester Drive, $360,000

10394 Meadowhead Circle, $350,000

10720 Lamoka Lane, $347,305

5755 Mussetter Court, $329,000

5576 Talbot Court, $258,000

SABILLASVILLE

14944 Quirauk School Road, $370,000

THURMONT

5120 Wigville Road, $488,409

16319 Eylers Valley Road, $465,000

7807 Rocky Ridge Road, $289,000

8022 Apples Church Road, $286,000

8219 Rocky Ridge Road, $270,000

704 E. Main St., $199,999

UNION BRIDGE

10968 Green Valley Road, $365,000

URBANA

3981 Triton St., $555,000

9262 Starlight Mews North, $469,240

3242 Starlight St., $464,640

9116 Kenway Lane, $460,000

8815 Lew Wallace Road, $412,500

3627 Urbana Pike, $405,000

3928 Addison Woods Road, $394,900

8935 Amelung St., $382,000

3605 Urbana Pike, $381,000

3411 Angelica Way, #Q-SPEC, $380,000

3411 Angelica Way, #H, $309,990

9515 Knights Walk Lane, $277,000

WALKERSVILLE

9507 Glade Ave., $355,000

8414 Vision Lane, $210,000

