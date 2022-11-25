Listing at $1,349,900, the house at 10099 Masser Road, Frederick, closed at $1.35 million.
Built in 2013 on 25 acres, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an open concept layout yet with defined spaces. Off the formal living room is an all-season room with a sunken hot tub and a gas fireplace.
Exterior features include an attached three-car garage, a patio with a built-in barbecue grill, a fountain pond and mountain views.
There are multiple buildings including a barn with four stalls equipped with a feedroom/tack-room combo, five acres of fenced pasture and an outdoor arena.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
8981 Doctor Perry Road, Dickerson, $1.3 million
4225 Lafayette St., Frederick, $1.1 million
10131 Masser Road, Frederick, $945,000
5890 Red Sage Way South, Urbana, $936,975
BRUNSWICK
420 Wills Creek Drive, $485,000
42 Wenner Drive, $250,000
11 Wenner Drive, $240,000
FREDERICK
6355 Bannister Drive, $770,000
1096 Holden Road, $713,775
6510 Wild Plum Drive, $700,000
1128 Saxton Road, $699,990
277 W. Patrick St., $605,000
6406 Spring Forest Road, $599,900
5303 Allington Manor Court, $575,000
1215 Furgeson Lane, $497,170
1406 Orangetip Court, $495,000
300 Furgeson Lane, $483,362
1213 Furgeson Lane, $451,321
2017 Pomona Way, $450,000
312 Furgeson Lane, $435,672
314 Furgeson Lane, $432,566
568 Banquet Lane, $427,990
6010 Forum Square, $415,000
7313 Parkview Drive, $405,000
1215 Lawler Drive, $402,500
412 Navaho Drive, $390,000
1436 Trafalgar Lane, $384,900
1437 Clingmans Dome Drive, $375,000
1640 Andover Lane, $370,000
11007 Carriage Lane, $365,000
117 Long Acre Court, $365,000
1510 Havilland Place, $365,000
1780 Wheyfield Drive, $350,000
5790 Indian Cedar Court, $350,000
103 Rock Creek Court, $347,000
548 Eisenhower Drive, $344,000
1208 Oakwood Drive, $339,500
4861 Finnical Way, #303, $310,000
6711 Black Duck Court, $310,000
558 Hollyberry Way, $309,000
6830 Acacia Court, $291,000
361 W. Thornhill Place, $280,000
6815 Fallard Place, $279,000
6250 Glen Valley Terrace, #6F, $275,000
2136 Bristol Drive, #10, $259,000
2124 Bristol Drive, #24, $252,500
6404 Weatherby Court, #H, $239,000
609 Himes Ave., #106, $225,000
408 Terry Court, #B5, $209,000
416 Terry Court, #A3, $205,000
JEFFERSON
3338 Brockton Drive, $456,500
KNOXVILLE
MIDDLETOWN
8 Hollow Creek Circle, $585,000
MOUNT AIRY
4418 Moleton Drive, $645,000
14901 Chelsea Court, $525,000
MYERSVILLE
2734 Flintridge Drive, $525,000
NEW MARKET
6725 Oakridge Road, $500,000
THURMONT
7315 Eylers Valley Flint Road, $650,000
8142 Rocky Ridge Road, $260,000
UNION BRIDGE
12356 Garth Place, $372,000
URBANA
9136 Bowling Green Drive, $780,000
8585 Red Sage Way South, $710,000
9502 Ethan Ridge Drive, $660,000
8573 Red Sage Way South, $611,183
8579 Red Sage Way South, $599,990
8671 Red Sage Way South, $564,990
3576 Caldwell Place, $459,000
9070 McPherson St., $440,000
WOODSBORO
224 Cornell Drive, $460,600
