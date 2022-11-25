10099 Masser Road

This house built in 2013 has an all-season room with a hot tub, an attached three-car garage and a fountain pond.

 Courtesy photo

Listing at $1,349,900, the house at 10099 Masser Road, Frederick, closed at $1.35 million.

Built in 2013 on 25 acres, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an open concept layout yet with defined spaces. Off the formal living room is an all-season room with a sunken hot tub and a gas fireplace.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription