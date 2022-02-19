021222TopHouse

This 2011 home has a spacious cook’s kitchen, hardwood floors and an owner’s suite, with walk-in closets and an en suite bath.

 Courtesy photo

Closing at $840,000, the house at 9150 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, is last week’s top house. The list price was $825,000. Built in 2006 in Villages of Urbana, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, wide-plank natural maple floors on the main level, new carpeting, triple crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, a cozy family room with a fireplace, a wall of windows in the breakfast room, an open island kitchen with a double oven and five-burner gas stove, a separate laundry room/mud room, and on the lower level is one of the bedrooms with a private bathroom, and space for a gym, office or media rooms.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

206 Cartwright Road, Walkersville, $768,125

231 Vista Glen Road, Walkersville, $756,645

6968 Merle Court, New Market, $732,115

5307 Striped Maple St., $729,213

BRUNSWICK

1124 Dargon Quarry Lane, $629,900

1 E. D St., $545,000

EMMITSBURG

315 and 318 W. Main St., $175,000

FREDERICK

6106 Jefferson Blvd., $710,000

5319 Striped Maple St., $709,455

5321 Striped Maple St., $671,350

9420 Saddlebrook Court, $660,000

9009 Twin Ponds Lane, $617,048

6814 Hallard Court, $556,000

6132 Margarita Way, $551,915

6141 Dock St., $550,175

6151 Dock St., $545,545

6912 Taran Court, $530,000

238 Carroll Parkway, $510,000

527 E. Church St., $500,000

6145 Dock St., $487,930

6143 Dock St., $482,635

354 Park Ave., $470,000

4720 Cambria Road, $460,000

715 Holden Road, $460,000

1260 Veritas Lane, $439,445

5674 Singletree Drive, $435,000

1502 Trafalgar Lane, $425,000

2227 Village Square Road, $405,000

2409 Rippling Brook Road, $390,000

10075 Woodchuck Lane, $380,000

211 Savage Road, $360,000

2907 Ballenger Creek Pike, $345,000

6161 Margarita Way, $340,000

302 Adam Road, $307,125

1009 Robin Hill Terrace, $290,502

576 Lancaster Place, $290,000

324 Redwood Ave., $290,000

431 E. Patrick St., $280,000

107 S. Bentz St., $270,000

104 Mercer Court, #12 5, $270,000

825 Chadwick Circle, $228,000

995-C Heather Ridge Drive, #4C, $132,000

1401 Key Parkway, #203B, $125,000

JEFFERSON

4109 Camden Drive, $475,000

MONROVIA

4370 Viridian Terrace, $516,000

4401 Weald Place, $470,000

MOUNT AIRY

13990 W. Annapolis Court, $538,000

1304 N. Oak Cliff Court, $321,000

NEW MARKET

6837 W. Shavano Road, $694,000

6903 Eaglehead Drive, $693,275

6960 Merle Court, $690,895

11319 Country Club Road, $675,000

6970 Merle Court, $661,410

6953 Merle Court, $629,585

6060 Fallfish Court, $549,110

6108 Stonecat Court, $545,557

6112 Stonecat Court, $505,434

5514 Wicomico Drive, $390,000

URBANA

9327 Sorrel Lane, $585,090

3527 Stone Barn Drive, #414 D, $569,485

3462 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413 B, $535,990

3523 Stone Barn Drive, #414 B, $530,890

3525 Stone Barn Drive, #414 C, $525,985

3537 Stone Barn Drive, $415 D, $501,585

3510 Tabard Lane, $487,500

3651 Urbana Pike, $471,500

WALKERSVILLE

8783 Inspiration Court, $440,000

9923 Kelly Road, $332,500

8772 Victory Court, $251,000

