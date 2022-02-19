Closing at $840,000, the house at 9150 Belvedere Drive, Urbana, is last week’s top house. The list price was $825,000. Built in 2006 in Villages of Urbana, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, wide-plank natural maple floors on the main level, new carpeting, triple crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, a cozy family room with a fireplace, a wall of windows in the breakfast room, an open island kitchen with a double oven and five-burner gas stove, a separate laundry room/mud room, and on the lower level is one of the bedrooms with a private bathroom, and space for a gym, office or media rooms.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
206 Cartwright Road, Walkersville, $768,125
231 Vista Glen Road, Walkersville, $756,645
6968 Merle Court, New Market, $732,115
5307 Striped Maple St., $729,213
BRUNSWICK
1124 Dargon Quarry Lane, $629,900
1 E. D St., $545,000
EMMITSBURG
315 and 318 W. Main St., $175,000
FREDERICK
6106 Jefferson Blvd., $710,000
5319 Striped Maple St., $709,455
5321 Striped Maple St., $671,350
9420 Saddlebrook Court, $660,000
9009 Twin Ponds Lane, $617,048
6814 Hallard Court, $556,000
6132 Margarita Way, $551,915
6141 Dock St., $550,175
6151 Dock St., $545,545
6912 Taran Court, $530,000
238 Carroll Parkway, $510,000
527 E. Church St., $500,000
6145 Dock St., $487,930
6143 Dock St., $482,635
354 Park Ave., $470,000
4720 Cambria Road, $460,000
715 Holden Road, $460,000
1260 Veritas Lane, $439,445
5674 Singletree Drive, $435,000
1502 Trafalgar Lane, $425,000
2227 Village Square Road, $405,000
2409 Rippling Brook Road, $390,000
10075 Woodchuck Lane, $380,000
211 Savage Road, $360,000
2907 Ballenger Creek Pike, $345,000
6161 Margarita Way, $340,000
302 Adam Road, $307,125
1009 Robin Hill Terrace, $290,502
576 Lancaster Place, $290,000
324 Redwood Ave., $290,000
431 E. Patrick St., $280,000
107 S. Bentz St., $270,000
104 Mercer Court, #12 5, $270,000
825 Chadwick Circle, $228,000
995-C Heather Ridge Drive, #4C, $132,000
1401 Key Parkway, #203B, $125,000
JEFFERSON
4109 Camden Drive, $475,000
MONROVIA
4370 Viridian Terrace, $516,000
4401 Weald Place, $470,000
MOUNT AIRY
13990 W. Annapolis Court, $538,000
1304 N. Oak Cliff Court, $321,000
NEW MARKET
6837 W. Shavano Road, $694,000
6903 Eaglehead Drive, $693,275
6960 Merle Court, $690,895
11319 Country Club Road, $675,000
6970 Merle Court, $661,410
6953 Merle Court, $629,585
6060 Fallfish Court, $549,110
6108 Stonecat Court, $545,557
6112 Stonecat Court, $505,434
5514 Wicomico Drive, $390,000
URBANA
9327 Sorrel Lane, $585,090
3527 Stone Barn Drive, #414 D, $569,485
3462 Sunset Ridge Drive, #413 B, $535,990
3523 Stone Barn Drive, #414 B, $530,890
3525 Stone Barn Drive, #414 C, $525,985
3537 Stone Barn Drive, $415 D, $501,585
3510 Tabard Lane, $487,500
3651 Urbana Pike, $471,500
WALKERSVILLE
8783 Inspiration Court, $440,000
9923 Kelly Road, $332,500
8772 Victory Court, $251,000
