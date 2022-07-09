070922TopHouse
This dairy farm on Cash Smith Road also includes several outbuildings and three wells.

Listing at $1.6 million, the 90-plus acre dairy farm at 11530 Cash Smith Road, Keymar, is last week’s top property. It closed at $1.5 million. In addition to numerous barns and sheds, the property’s main house was built in 1900 and has three bedrooms and one bathroom with a renovated tenant mobile home of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property has three wells and two septic systems with one of the septic systems being rated for a five-bedroom home.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

315 Grove Blvd., Frederick, $1.195 million

4321 Gene Hemp Road, Jefferson, $949,900

3010 Thurston Road, Frederick, $910,224

215 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $892,599

ADAMSTOWN

5504 Adamstown Commons Drive, $554,000

BRUNSWICK

1318 Pennington Drive, $520,000

1217 Pennington Drive, $500,500

417 Brunswick St., $390,000

1055 Peach Orchard Lane, $240,000

412 Brunswick St., $237,900

1042 Orndorff Court, $235,000

EMMITSBURG

17486 Irishtown Road, $583,095

17464 Irishtown Road, $465,595

55 Second Ave., $410,000

31 E. Main St., $215,000

FREDERICK

5344 Striped Maple St., $774,000

400 Carroll Parkway, $752,800

5326 Striped Maple St., $712,290

6736 American Holly Drive, $698,345

1810 Regiment Way, $680,900

1901 Windom Court, $680,000

6618 Cambria Court, $676,000

2044 Chamberlain Drive, $650,000

5312 Henden Wood Lane, $650,000

306 E. 16th St., $629,900

4974 Flossie Ave., $626,000

5830 Woodwinds Circle, $601,000

6029 Calla Place, $582,475

2059 Pomona Way, $575,990

609 Humberson Lane, $570,000

121 Fairview Ave., $555,000

1401 Rosemont Ave., $535,000

7058 Delegate Place, $534,960

1704 Algonquin Road, $530,000

1764 Algonquin Road, $530,000

6027 Calla Place, $519,610

7054 Delegate Place, $518,445

6023 Calla Place, $515,740

6021 Calla Place, $500,375

6587 Whetstone Drive, $475,000

2013 Mill Island Parkway, $470,000

6593 Fellingwood Court, $459,000

1539 Wilmer Park Lane, $444,990

632 Cawley Drive, $420,000

7121 Macon St., $415,000

927 Jubal Way, $412,000

1606 Broadford Park St., $409,990

8618 Yellow Springs Road, $406,250

6123 Pine Crest Lane, $405,000

14 W. 14th St., $400,000

1434 Wheyfield Drive, #23, $399,900

504 Coachman Court, $392,600

5226 Bamburg Court, $385,000

444 E. Patrick St., $384,000

621 Glen Echo Road, $377,500

318 Patterson Park Road, $370,000

5630 Rockledge Court, $369,000

132 W. Fourth St., $365,650

6096 Blue Stone Circle, $365,000

930 Turning Point Court, $360,000

7813 River Run Court, $360,000

2500 Waterside Drive, #206, $350,000

6089 Flagstone Court, $344,000

5633 Crabapple Drive, $328,997

104 Mercer Court, #13-2A, $319,900

5026 Croydon Terrace, $316,000

2132 Brecken Dell Court, $315,000

190 Key Parkway, $315,000

6720 Black Duck Court, $310,000

2649 Warren Way, #1-3, $305,000

6708 Black Duck Court, $301,000

420 Shannon Court, $300,000

557 Primus Court, $285,000

7064 Catalpa Road, $260,000

808 Stratford Way, #A, $200,000

11015 Hessong Bridge Road, $199,900

730-G Heather Ridge Drive, #14G, $163,000

IJAMSVILLE

3150 Pheasant Run, $500,000

5951 Etterbeek St., $405,000

JEFFERSON

6609 Stableview Court $770,000

3618 Jefferson Pike, $525,000

MIDDLETOWN

7327 Coventry Drive, $815,000

4300 Zircon Road, $550,122

7214 Dogwood Lane, $520,000

4206 Garnet Drive, $465,000

9314 Hawbottom Road, $446,000

MONROVIA

4807 Railway Circle, $816,460

4822 Railway Circle, $775,035

12260 Weller Road, $728,000

3734 Blueberry Drive, $551,400

4625 Plum Road, $515,000

12513 Fingerboard Road, $381,000

MOUNT AIRY

3911 Turf Court North, $702,000

5547 N. Annapolis Drive, $580,000

4390 Adam Court, $550,000

5793 Western View Place, $485,000

4408 Buffalo Road, $465,000

MYERSVILLE

10319 Clark Road, $426,000

12125 Loy Wolfe Road, $289,000

2512 Monument Road, $112,500

NEW MARKET

205 Quaker Way, $775,000

6990 Merle Court, $734,717

10809 Hook Court, $688,600

605 E. Wainscot Drive, $670,000

7129 Mandalong Way, $660,335

7133 Mandalong Court, $636,810

10664 Finn Drive, $622,000

6083 Piscataway St., $556,635

6014 Goshawk St., $545,205

6055 Stoneroller St., $538,975

6051 Stoneroller St., $518,430

6073 Piscataway St., $509,345

6018 Goshawk St., $505,370

6016 Goshawk St., $502,270

7226 Bodkin Way, $478,690

7214 Bodkin Way, $475,170

6022 Goshawk St., $470,980

7165 Bodkin Way, $469,595

7224 Bodkin Way, $468,280

7216 Bodkin Way, $465,400

7222 Bodkin Way, $454,575

10801 Ridge Point Place, $439,000

7220 Bodkin Way, $436,670

9226 Oak Tree Circle, $434,000

10804 Lake Court West, $400,000

5733 Meadowood St., #404, $400,000

6624 E. Beach Drive, $387,500

10293 Cliff Swallow Court, #204-E, $199,900

NEW WINDSOR

3814 Jim Smith Lane, $185,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1735 Brookshire Run, $405,000

1725 Ballenger Creek Pike, $385,000

SABILLASVILLE

16835 Skunk Hollow Road, $685,000

THURMONT

109 Main St., $492,500

11220 Angleberger Road, $420,000

107 Vista Ave., $420,000

24 Colliery Drive, $370,000

UNION BRIDGE

10610 Renner Road, $715,000

URBANA

2961 Caraway Drive, $883,945

9032 Bush Creek Circle, $852,000

4014 Brushfield Circle, $850,000

3911 Herb Garden Drive, $812,850

9297 Blue Sage Court, $770,352

3514 Flatwoods Drive, $615,000

2904 Herb Garden Drive, $588,990

2910 Herb Garden Drive, $579,940

2908 Herb Garden Drive, $572,285

3715 Stone Barn Drive, #419 C, $558,000

3533 Stone Barn Drive, #415 B, $550,435

9672 Ethan Ridge Drive, $550,000

3894 Carriage Hill Drive, $530,000

3535 Stone Barn Drive, #415 C, $529,040

3542 Tabard Lane, $514,000

8471 Randell Ridge, $495,000

3422 Angelica Way, #402, $474,625

3550 Sprigg St. South, $450,000

3422 Angelica Way, #303, $411,315

3422 Angelica Way, #201, $400,340

3422 Angelica Way, #202, $400,160

3422 Angelica Way, #203, $367,265

WALKERSVILLE

226 Diamond Drive, $450,000

8403 Curiosity Court, $420,000

208 Longley Green Drive, $400,000

108 Dunsford Court, $361,000

8335 Revelation Ave., $255,000

WOODSBORO

615 Weinberg Court, $335,000

