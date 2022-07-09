Listing at $1.6 million, the 90-plus acre dairy farm at 11530 Cash Smith Road, Keymar, is last week’s top property. It closed at $1.5 million. In addition to numerous barns and sheds, the property’s main house was built in 1900 and has three bedrooms and one bathroom with a renovated tenant mobile home of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property has three wells and two septic systems with one of the septic systems being rated for a five-bedroom home.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
315 Grove Blvd., Frederick, $1.195 million
4321 Gene Hemp Road, Jefferson, $949,900
3010 Thurston Road, Frederick, $910,224
215 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $892,599
ADAMSTOWN
5504 Adamstown Commons Drive, $554,000
BRUNSWICK
1318 Pennington Drive, $520,000
1217 Pennington Drive, $500,500
417 Brunswick St., $390,000
1055 Peach Orchard Lane, $240,000
412 Brunswick St., $237,900
1042 Orndorff Court, $235,000
EMMITSBURG
17486 Irishtown Road, $583,095
17464 Irishtown Road, $465,595
55 Second Ave., $410,000
31 E. Main St., $215,000
FREDERICK
5344 Striped Maple St., $774,000
400 Carroll Parkway, $752,800
5326 Striped Maple St., $712,290
6736 American Holly Drive, $698,345
1810 Regiment Way, $680,900
1901 Windom Court, $680,000
6618 Cambria Court, $676,000
2044 Chamberlain Drive, $650,000
5312 Henden Wood Lane, $650,000
306 E. 16th St., $629,900
4974 Flossie Ave., $626,000
5830 Woodwinds Circle, $601,000
6029 Calla Place, $582,475
2059 Pomona Way, $575,990
609 Humberson Lane, $570,000
121 Fairview Ave., $555,000
1401 Rosemont Ave., $535,000
7058 Delegate Place, $534,960
1704 Algonquin Road, $530,000
1764 Algonquin Road, $530,000
6027 Calla Place, $519,610
7054 Delegate Place, $518,445
6023 Calla Place, $515,740
6021 Calla Place, $500,375
6587 Whetstone Drive, $475,000
2013 Mill Island Parkway, $470,000
6593 Fellingwood Court, $459,000
1539 Wilmer Park Lane, $444,990
632 Cawley Drive, $420,000
7121 Macon St., $415,000
927 Jubal Way, $412,000
1606 Broadford Park St., $409,990
8618 Yellow Springs Road, $406,250
6123 Pine Crest Lane, $405,000
14 W. 14th St., $400,000
1434 Wheyfield Drive, #23, $399,900
504 Coachman Court, $392,600
5226 Bamburg Court, $385,000
444 E. Patrick St., $384,000
621 Glen Echo Road, $377,500
318 Patterson Park Road, $370,000
5630 Rockledge Court, $369,000
132 W. Fourth St., $365,650
6096 Blue Stone Circle, $365,000
930 Turning Point Court, $360,000
7813 River Run Court, $360,000
2500 Waterside Drive, #206, $350,000
6089 Flagstone Court, $344,000
5633 Crabapple Drive, $328,997
104 Mercer Court, #13-2A, $319,900
5026 Croydon Terrace, $316,000
2132 Brecken Dell Court, $315,000
190 Key Parkway, $315,000
6720 Black Duck Court, $310,000
2649 Warren Way, #1-3, $305,000
6708 Black Duck Court, $301,000
420 Shannon Court, $300,000
557 Primus Court, $285,000
7064 Catalpa Road, $260,000
808 Stratford Way, #A, $200,000
11015 Hessong Bridge Road, $199,900
730-G Heather Ridge Drive, #14G, $163,000
IJAMSVILLE
3150 Pheasant Run, $500,000
5951 Etterbeek St., $405,000
JEFFERSON
6609 Stableview Court $770,000
3618 Jefferson Pike, $525,000
MIDDLETOWN
7327 Coventry Drive, $815,000
4300 Zircon Road, $550,122
7214 Dogwood Lane, $520,000
4206 Garnet Drive, $465,000
9314 Hawbottom Road, $446,000
MONROVIA
4807 Railway Circle, $816,460
4822 Railway Circle, $775,035
12260 Weller Road, $728,000
3734 Blueberry Drive, $551,400
4625 Plum Road, $515,000
12513 Fingerboard Road, $381,000
MOUNT AIRY
3911 Turf Court North, $702,000
5547 N. Annapolis Drive, $580,000
4390 Adam Court, $550,000
5793 Western View Place, $485,000
4408 Buffalo Road, $465,000
MYERSVILLE
10319 Clark Road, $426,000
12125 Loy Wolfe Road, $289,000
2512 Monument Road, $112,500
NEW MARKET
205 Quaker Way, $775,000
6990 Merle Court, $734,717
10809 Hook Court, $688,600
605 E. Wainscot Drive, $670,000
7129 Mandalong Way, $660,335
7133 Mandalong Court, $636,810
10664 Finn Drive, $622,000
6083 Piscataway St., $556,635
6014 Goshawk St., $545,205
6055 Stoneroller St., $538,975
6051 Stoneroller St., $518,430
6073 Piscataway St., $509,345
6018 Goshawk St., $505,370
6016 Goshawk St., $502,270
7226 Bodkin Way, $478,690
7214 Bodkin Way, $475,170
6022 Goshawk St., $470,980
7165 Bodkin Way, $469,595
7224 Bodkin Way, $468,280
7216 Bodkin Way, $465,400
7222 Bodkin Way, $454,575
10801 Ridge Point Place, $439,000
7220 Bodkin Way, $436,670
9226 Oak Tree Circle, $434,000
10804 Lake Court West, $400,000
5733 Meadowood St., #404, $400,000
6624 E. Beach Drive, $387,500
10293 Cliff Swallow Court, #204-E, $199,900
NEW WINDSOR
3814 Jim Smith Lane, $185,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1735 Brookshire Run, $405,000
1725 Ballenger Creek Pike, $385,000
SABILLASVILLE
16835 Skunk Hollow Road, $685,000
THURMONT
109 Main St., $492,500
11220 Angleberger Road, $420,000
107 Vista Ave., $420,000
24 Colliery Drive, $370,000
UNION BRIDGE
10610 Renner Road, $715,000
URBANA
2961 Caraway Drive, $883,945
9032 Bush Creek Circle, $852,000
4014 Brushfield Circle, $850,000
3911 Herb Garden Drive, $812,850
9297 Blue Sage Court, $770,352
3514 Flatwoods Drive, $615,000
2904 Herb Garden Drive, $588,990
2910 Herb Garden Drive, $579,940
2908 Herb Garden Drive, $572,285
3715 Stone Barn Drive, #419 C, $558,000
3533 Stone Barn Drive, #415 B, $550,435
9672 Ethan Ridge Drive, $550,000
3894 Carriage Hill Drive, $530,000
3535 Stone Barn Drive, #415 C, $529,040
3542 Tabard Lane, $514,000
8471 Randell Ridge, $495,000
3422 Angelica Way, #402, $474,625
3550 Sprigg St. South, $450,000
3422 Angelica Way, #303, $411,315
3422 Angelica Way, #201, $400,340
3422 Angelica Way, #202, $400,160
3422 Angelica Way, #203, $367,265
WALKERSVILLE
226 Diamond Drive, $450,000
8403 Curiosity Court, $420,000
208 Longley Green Drive, $400,000
108 Dunsford Court, $361,000
8335 Revelation Ave., $255,000
WOODSBORO
615 Weinberg Court, $335,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.