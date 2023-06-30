Frederick County Public Schools has 14 major construction projects planned for the next ten years, as officials grapple with an aging portfolio of buildings and a growing student population.
The district also hopes to complete at least a dozen minor projects, including at least one school renovation each year, over that time period.
The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday approved the school system's 2023 Educational Facilities Master Plan, which lays out its priorities for capital projects.
The 200-page document is just a roadmap, though; Projects aren't really set in stone until funding is approved during the fiscal year they're set to begin, officials said.
FCPS officials have repeatedly reiterated that warning — especially when it comes to Brunswick High School, which the school board recently voted to move up on the construction priority list. The decision came after the community turned out in force to school board meetings, urging officials to prioritize their building.
The 2023 construction plan has a new Brunswick High opening in fall 2028, rather than fall 2033, as had been originally planned.
But as of right now, there isn't sufficient funding available to make that accelerated plan a reality, FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo told the school board Wednesday.
"This is a heavy, heavy ask," Lebo said. "But it is the need."
Board President Sue Johnson has said the board and the school system should advocate before state lawmakers, arguing that fast-growing school districts like FCPS — which has a student body growing faster than any other system in Maryland by far — should receive a greater share of available construction funds.
On Wednesday, FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said district leaders planned to meet with county leaders to begin forming a "coalition" to advocate on the system's behalf.
FCPS' fast-growing enrollment is a challenge compounded by the old age of many of its buildings, Lebo said in an interview Thursday.
During the 1960s and 1970s, FCPS saw a period of rapid school construction, Lebo said. Catoctin, Gov. Thomas Johnson, Brunswick, Walkersville and Middletown high schools were all built during a period of about 11 years.
At that time, school construction projects were funded differently: The state was "a much larger contributor" to local projects than it is now, Lebo said.
And decades later, the buildings constructed during those years are in need of repair — at the same time that the district is seeing significant growth.
"They're all coming due for either major renovation or replacement," Lebo said. "And the funding formulas are different, and so much more of that falls on the shoulders of the county at this point."
Below is a list of the proposed projects and their planned timeline.
Community members can also view interactive maps on FCPS' website, which show approved residential development around the county and how it might impact enrollment at each school.
- Brunswick Elementary replacement, opening fall 2023
- Crestwood Middle addition, opening fall 2024
- Green Valley Elementary replacement, opening fall 2025
- Valley Elementary replacement, opening fall 2026
- Yellow Springs Elementary replacement, opening fall 2026
- Middletown co-located elementary and middle school, opening fall 2027
- New elementary school in east Frederick area, opening fall 2027
- Liberty Elementary replacement, opening fall 2027
- Brunswick High replacement, opening fall 2028
- Pre-K expansion, opening fall 2028
- Walkersville Middle modernization, opening fall 2029
- New elementary school in east or south Frederick area, opening fall 2030
- Middletown High replacement, opening fall 2031
- New high school, opening fall 2033
- Thurmont Elementary renovation, opening fall 2023
- Monocacy Elementary renovation, opening fall 2024
- Ballenger Creek Elementary renovation, opening fall 2025
- Spring Ridge Elementary renovation, opening fall 2025
- New bus depot, opening fall 2026
- Twin Ridge Elementary limited renovation, opening fall 2026
- Hillcrest Elementary renovation, opening fall 2027
- At least one renovation slated to open each year from 2028 to 2033, buildings to be determined
