Two projects in the city of Frederick will receive tax help from the city to build affordable housing units.
One of the projects, at 120 and 122 W. South St., will contain 96 units of income-restricted housing for “elderly families.” Another project, at 110, 124 and 130 W. South St., will have 56 units of income-restricted housing for individuals.
The city’s aldermen on Thursday unanimously approved the agreements with project owners South Street Family LLC and South Street Senior LLC.
Both projects are part of a development known as the South Street Center, Ruth Waxter, an assistant director of housing for the city, told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
Each project will receive a $23,979 credit on its property taxes for each fiscal year for the length of the agreement.
The projects are also eligible for a $31,200 property tax credit from the county.
The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote on the agreements on Tuesday, Waxter said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he thinks the projects are great for families who need support.
“I would love to see this be a success story right out of the gate,” MacShane said.
But he asked how confident the developers are that they can fill all of the units.
In November 2020, the aldermen amended an agreement with the owners of the affordable senior housing development Sharpe Square, on Frederick’s Motter Avenue, to give the project a flexible income range for prospective residents. That was done instead of requiring the head of every household to make no more than 60 percent of the area median income.
That project was trying to lease spaces during the pandemic, said Mike Font of New Harbor Development.
The past two years have been difficult for the affordable housing industry, he said, with rising building costs and interest rates.
But developers are confident that the way the projects are funded will allow them to meet the leasing goals, he said.
“We are very cautious not to push the envelope, because we want these to be successful and sustainable long term,” he said.
An elderly family is defined in a report prepared by the city’s staff as a “family whose head (including co-head), spouse, or sole member is a person who is at least 62 years of age. It may include two or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living together, or one or more persons who are at least 62 years of age living with one or more live-in aides.”
Eight of the units will be for elderly families whose income is at or below 30% of the area median income, while 88 units will be for elderly families with incomes at or below 60% of the AMI.
The area median income for the area where the projects would be is $127,800, according to a calculator provided by the federally funded mortgage lender Fannie Mae.
The agreement will begin when the project’s owner finishes the project and obtains a certificate of occupancy, according to a copy of the agreement.
The second agreement is for a project that would build 56 units of income-restricted housing at 110, 124, and 130 W. South St.
The project will include:
• 24 units for people whose income is 30% of the AMI
• four units for those making 31% to 40% of AMI
• five units for those making 41% to 50% of AMI
• 23 units for those in the 51% to 60% of AMI bracket.
Like the senior housing project, the South Street Family project will receive a $23,979 credit from the city on its property taxes for each fiscal year.
