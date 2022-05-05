An agreement between a developer and the city of Frederick could help bring needed improvements to a section of Monocacy Boulevard on the city’s east side.
The city’s aldermen are expected to vote in June whether to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and Frederick Corner III, the owner and developer of several properties at the intersection of Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street.
The developer would be responsible for frontage improvements along about 540 linear feet of East South Street and about 340 linear feet of Monocacy Boulevard if the agreement is approved.
Frederick Corner III is registered in National Harbor. The company could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Frederick Corner III has already done extensive engineering work as part of its development of a 104,200-square foot public storage facility at the intersection of Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street, and using that information could help move the process of other improvements to Monocacy Boulevard in that area, Scott Helgeson, the city’s manager of engineering, told the aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
Under the agreement, the city would pay Frederick Corner III up to $278,012 for the use of the design services the company has already done.
A partnership could help with the timing of the project, reduce staff time, save money, and improve the overall efficiency of the project, Helgeson said.
He said the area has been a busy one for traffic, and the city has been tracking the need for an expansion of Monocacy Boulevard for several years now.
A preliminary estimate for the improvements, which could include adding lanes and improving intersections, drainage, and access to and from Interstate 70 at the South Street exit, was about $2.4 million, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
Alderman Kelly Russell noted that the area where the work would be done is prone to sinkholes, and said the city needs to take that into consideration as it looks at the project.
In fact, city workers were dealing with a sinkhole in a drainage swale next to Monocacy Boulevard close to the storage facility site as Wednesday’s workshop was going on, which caused lane closures Wednesday and Thursday.
Helgeson said he would bring the proposed agreement between the city and Frederick Corner III to future public hearing, likely in June.
