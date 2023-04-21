Listing at $1.2 million and closing at $1.404 million, the farmette at 9221 Albaugh Road, near New Windsor, is last week’s top house.
Built in 2005, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a main floor living area, an office, dining room, family room and a gourmet kitchen.
Upstairs are three oversized bedrooms. The lower level has another oversized bedroom with a full bath that could be used as an in-law suite.
French doors lead to the fenced-in backyard, a stone patio with a fire pit and scenic views of Catoctin Mountain from the front porch.
Nine acres of land is fenced pasture and there is a three-stall barn and two chicken coops. There is also a professional competition 20x60 dressage riding arena.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
7187 Woodville Road, Mount Airy, $1,265,950
422 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, $905,000
510 S. Market St., Frederick, $840,000
206 Brashears Court, Walkersville, $837,500
BRUNSWICK
808 Roundhouse Drive, $799,000
311 Brunswick St., $425,000
401 W. Potomac St., $272,000
130 W. Orndorff Drive, $250,000
EMMITSBURG
11421 Taneytown Pike, $455,000
36 St. Josephs Lane, $315,000
FREDERICK
138 Sunlight Court, $709,900
428 Constellation Lane, $692,990
2328 Spruce Knob Terrace, $664,990
406 McClellan Drive, $532,500
5020 Constitution St., $515,000
406 Matlock Lane, $498,133
820 Geronimo Drive, $489,000
1722 Atlas Drive, $464,185
595 Pumphouse Road, $452,001
408 Matlock Lane, $440,162
7845 Wormans Mill Road, $440,000
326 Pemberton Park Lane, $435,945
7118 Proclam ation Place, $420,000
2545 Carrington Way, $415,000
7915 Wit Mere Court, $411,500
2030 Tuscarora Valley Court, $405,000
1438 Clingmans Dome Drive, $399,990
1486 Eden Drive, $399,900
1442 Clingmans Dome Drive, $389,990
5852 Tami Terrace, $375,000
9106 Hamburg Road, $350,000
129-B S. Market St., $350,000
8649 Indian Springs Road, $330,000
6 Livingstone Terrace, $320,000
10610 Bethel Road, $304,100
1846-A Monocacy View Circle, $300,000
5186 Duke Court, $289,900
309 Heather Ridge Drive, $272,000
4844 Old National Pike, $247,000
497 Carrollton Drive, #13, $220,000
MIDDLETOWN
716 Glenbrook Drive, $790,000
4304 Feldspar Road, $425,000
4971 Tall Oaks Drive, $575,000
3921 Chaucer Court, $535,000
MOUNT AIRY
14115 Four County Drive, $775,000
4779 Marianne Drive, $735,009
13670 Samhill Drive, $675,000
804 Meadow Field Court, $625,000
12641 Molesworth Drive, $484,000
NEW MARKET
6806 L’abri Court, $735,000
5744 Foxwood Crossing, $500,000
6033 Pecking Stone St., $479,000
10609 Saponi Drive, $460,000
THURMONT
51 Pleasant Acres Drive, $587,500
65 Pleasant Acres Drive, $435,000
234 Emmitsburg Road, $360,000
203 Old Oak Place, $249,500
511 E. Main St., $230,000
15611-A Lohr Road, $203,205
URBANA
9089 Knott Lane, $640,000
8827 Lew Wallace Road, $560,000
9962 Atterbury Lane, $515,000
WALKERSVILLE
218 Zodiac Court, $600,000
123 Capricorn Road, $595,000
201 Glade Blvd., $435,000
110 Seneca Place, $282,000
8511 Water Street Road, $220,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.