9221 Albaugh Road

This nine acre home has an in-law suite, a stone patio with fire pit and a dressage riding area.

Listing at $1.2 million and closing at $1.404 million, the farmette at 9221 Albaugh Road, near New Windsor, is last week’s top house.

Built in 2005, the home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a main floor living area, an office, dining room, family room and a gourmet kitchen.

