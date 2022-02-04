A Frederick affordable housing project will be allowed to make technical changes to its agreement with the city and the state, although the agreement will stay substantively the same.
The city's aldermen unanimously approved a change to the agreement with the owner of the Sharpe Square Apartments at a meeting Thursday night.
The project's developer, Sharpe Square Pax Buckeye, LLC, had signed an agreement with the city in December 2018 to provide rent-restricted moderately priced dwelling units in the development in the 800 block of Motter Avenue.
Loans that the project received from the state's Community Development Administration required that the project's 86 units would remain rent-restricted, according to a letter to Mayor Michael O'Connor from the developer's lawyer, Daniel Sykes.
Since the agreement was made, the developer decided to change to an income averaging election.
That means that at least 40 percent of the units will be maintained as rent-restricted and occupied by people whose income is no more than 80 percent of the area's median gross income, as long as the average area median gross income for all the units doesn't exceed 60 percent of the area median gross income.
The change required that the developer's agreement with the city be revised.
In his letter to O'Connor, Sykes said that “no substantive change is being requested to the terms of the MPDU agreement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.