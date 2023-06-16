Frederick City Hall
Buy Now
Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick landlords will have to maintain a local presence beginning in January, one of several new rules for rental licensing that will take effect in the new year.

The city’s aldermen approved a variety of new requirements for owners on Thursday night, including one mandating that owners or a representative maintain a home or business address within 60 miles of the intersection of Market and Patrick streets.

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(2) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

More pesky regulations.

Sure, the only cost is $10/month and they help to establish basic minimum standards for rental properties -- but who needs that, AM-I-RITE?! [wink]

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

The proposed ordinance drew opposition from real estate agents and landlords, who said it would increase rents and cause people to not buy rental properties in the city.

Good! Less rentals, more owners. A win for everyone.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription