Frederick landlords will have to maintain a local presence beginning in January, one of several new rules for rental licensing that will take effect in the new year.
The city’s aldermen approved a variety of new requirements for owners on Thursday night, including one mandating that owners or a representative maintain a home or business address within 60 miles of the intersection of Market and Patrick streets.
Other regulations include requiring licenses for landlords, setting a fee of $120 per year collected every two years, and requiring random inspections of 15% of each type of housing type in the city each year.
Property owners will have to be notified of inspections 72 hours before they are conducted.
If a property fails an inspection, a property owner will be given a notice of violation describing what needs to be repaired.
If the property is not in compliance after a second or third inspection, the city may revoke the property owner’s license.
Aldermen Derek Shackelford and Ben MacShane and Alderwoman Katie Nash voted in favor of the ordinance Thursday.
Alderman Kelly Russell, who reiterated concerns that the costs of repairs may lead landlords to increase rents, was opposed.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, who proposed the legislation for licensing, was absent from Thursday’s meeting for health reasons.
Despite her concerns about potential costs, Russell said she believes the new rules will make the city’s ordinance better.
The proposed ordinance drew opposition from real estate agents and landlords, who said it would increase rents and cause people to not buy rental properties in the city.
Registration for the city’s estimated 10,500 residential rental properties will be required beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
The recommendations incorporated into the ordinance were created by a work group established by Mayor Michael O’Connor.
Hugh Gordon, the association executive for the Frederick County Association of Realtors, who also served on the work group, said Friday he doesn’t think a lot of the association’s members’ feelings about the legislation have changed, but they’ll watch to see if the ordinance accomplishes what it was intended to do.
Making sure that property owners and the public are aware of the changes as the time comes for them to take effect will be important, Gordon said.
(2) comments
More pesky regulations.
Sure, the only cost is $10/month and they help to establish basic minimum standards for rental properties -- but who needs that, AM-I-RITE?! [wink]
The proposed ordinance drew opposition from real estate agents and landlords, who said it would increase rents and cause people to not buy rental properties in the city.
Good! Less rentals, more owners. A win for everyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.