As Frederick transitions toward using a new zoning system for the East Street area, the city's aldermen and staff will try to make sure the process includes ways to reflect public opinion as it develops.

Since a form-based code would create a series of standards for different types of projects, more projects will be approved administratively if they meet the criteria, Geoffrey Ferrell, an urbanist with Geoffrey Ferrell Associates in Washington, D.C., told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription