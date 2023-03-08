As Frederick transitions toward using a new zoning system for the East Street area, the city's aldermen and staff will try to make sure the process includes ways to reflect public opinion as it develops.
Since a form-based code would create a series of standards for different types of projects, more projects will be approved administratively if they meet the criteria, Geoffrey Ferrell, an urbanist with Geoffrey Ferrell Associates in Washington, D.C., told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
Ferrell's firm is one of the contractors working on the project for the city.
If city staff members approve more projects than the city's Planning Commission, when could the public comment on a proposal, Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak asked.
The rules established when a form-based code is passed will set the standards for projects' approval, Ferrell said.
So it's important that the city holds meetings and information sessions to make sure the public understands the code and has some ownership of it, he said.
“I just want to make sure we're not taking the public out of the process,” Kuzemchak said.
Once approved, a form-based code will be derived from what the community wants, Frederick resident Kevin Sellner said during a public comment period.
It makes public input early in the process hugely important, he said.
The proposed code would have a progressively more detailed set of standards that would guide planning for development.
An overall regulating plan would divide properties into categories that include urban general, urban neighborhood, storefront, local, tech-shop and historic district.
From there, building form standards would provide specifications for facades and other elements, while architectural standards would cover things such as roofs, eaves, parapets, awnings, canopies and signage.
The architectural standards will help provide the feel of a place, Ferrell said.
“This is the place where we're trying to work for that Frederick character,” Ferrell said.
The aldermen also asked the city's legal staff to consider whether they could require projects to comply with the rules of the new code once it's passed, even if a project's initial plans were approved under the current rules of the city's land management code.
Kuzemchak said she understands why that might not be a good idea, but wondered if it would be possible.
Joe Adkins, the city's deputy director for planning, said he thought it would be difficult to make someone change their master plan from the rules of the land management code to those of a new form-based code.
The city's planning staff is reviewing the draft code to see how it meshes with the land management code, stormwater management regulations, and other city requirements, Adkins said.
He said he expects final adoption of the proposal could be possible by the fall.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.