Frederick's aldermen are calling the renovation of a skate park on the west side of Frederick an opportunity to create a destination spot for families and the rest of the community.
Improvements to the Hillstreet Skate Park could include things such as public art and areas for parents and younger siblings to wait while skaters use the park, aldermen said Wednesday during a discussion of the proposed project.
The work would be part of ongoing improvements and repairs to parks within Equity Emphasis Areas in the city, as defined by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The council identifies Equity Emphasis Areas as places with high concentrations of lower-income residents, people who rent rather than own their homes, and communities of color that have traditionally been underserved by services and amenities.
The city has identified 14 parks for possible improvements, with projects that can affect neighborhoods throughout the city, Bob Smith, deputy director for parks and recreation, told the aldermen Wednesday.
Projects that have been recently completed or are ongoing include rebuilding two basketball courts at College Estates Park, paving and improving a shared use path in Linear Greenway/Rock Creek Park, adding six additional garden plots at Overlook Park, and renovating a basketball court at Stonegate Park, Smith said.
A renovated Hillstreet Skate Park will be a community amenity and be available for skateboarders in the city, said Andy Stout, a Frederick resident who has helped organize the effort to improve the skate park, which opened in 2004.
Details of the renovation will come as part of the city's planning process, Stout said.
He said the new facility could have murals, an art wall, and other public art.
“Really, it's whatever you want it to be,” he said.
The city would use about $1 million of a $1.5 million project in the city's capital improvements plan for the Hillstreet park, with the rest likely divided among seven other parks, Smith said.
The city will also pursue a grant to match the city's funding, he said.
Alderman Ben MacShane said he hopes the people creating the design will find ways to include things like public art, a stage area, and seating.
They don't have to be huge areas, but will add an element for families, he said.
The project is a chance to create a destination location for skateboarders that will also serve as a park for the rest of the local community to use, he said.
Alderman Derek Shackelford agreed that the project should be more than a skate park.
It could be a destination that could serve the skating community for decades, but also give the community some ownership, as well, he said.
As the process proceeds, Smith said, his department will develop a community group to help with the project's development and come up with a request for proposals, look for grant opportunities, and talk about logistics and budgets.
