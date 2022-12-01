A developer seeking to build a residential property on the northern end of North Market Street in Frederick will have to limit building heights to four stories and build a bike lane as part of its construction, after a vote Thursday by the city's aldermen.
The aldermen voted unanimously to put eight conditions on the developer of the Madison on North Market project in the 1700 block of North Market Street for the property's rezoning.
The aldermen will still have to approve the rezoning of the property at a later meeting.
A rezoning would change more than 5 acres along North Market Street, south of the intersection of Schifferstadt Boulevard, from a Neighborhood Commercial designation to a mixed-use floating zone to allow for the construction of up to 60 multi-family units and 4,000 square feet of nonresidential space.
- a maximum height of four stories for all buildings
- the construction and maintenance of a bicycle air-pump and repair station along North Market Street
- the construction of a protected bike lane on North Market Street along the property's frontage and north to Schifferstadt Boulevard
- the construction of a pedestrian/bicycle path through the property
- a connection to a shared use path behind the property.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak initially questioned whether the city was getting enough of a bike lane in exchange for the rezoning, but said she was satisfied once she learned that the bike lanes would be about 400 feet worth of lanes in addition to the lanes along the front of the property.
Kuzemchak said she thinks the city sometimes gives up too much in negotiations for short sections of bike lanes.
The property was identified in the city's 2020 comprehensive plan as an underused parcel with significant potential for development, said Dave Severn, an attorney for the property's owner, LJD LLC.
Severn noted that the 60 units planned for the property are well below the maximum density allowed for the property, although not all of the property can be developed because it's in a floodplain.
If the entire property could be developed, the maximum density would be 402 units.
The project will also provide affordable housing, along with conference rooms and other amenities that will accommodate people working from home, Severn said.
The conditions approved by the aldermen are acceptable to the property's owners, Severn said Thursday.
The city's Planning Commission made a positive recommendation for the property's rezoning at a hearing in October.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
