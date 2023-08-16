Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will consider a zoning change to allow developers more density in projects along Carroll Creek and make development there more viable.
If approved, the change would eliminate current restrictions that require less dense development along the creek than in other parts of downtown. The change also would allow developers added density if they build structured parking as part of their projects.
The city’s aldermen discussed the proposal at a workshop Wednesday.
The city’s Carroll Creek Overlay district surrounds the Carroll Creek Linear Park where the creek runs through downtown Frederick. It is meant to preserve the area’s pedestrian-friendly nature and control development within the area.
The overlay limits development within its boundaries to 60 units per acre, compared to the limit of 75 units per acre elsewhere downtown, unless:
- a project includes one parking space per unit;
- at least 10% of the building’s footprint is dedicated to public uses such as courtyards or public meeting rooms; and
- all roads that abut a project meet a level of service of “C” or better.
If those criteria are met, the limit of 75 units per acre is allowed.
The proposed zoning text amendment would eliminate the 60-unit limit and automatically allow up to 75 units per acre in the overlay.
The proposal would also allow developers to add one unit for every parking space of structured parking they build, up to double the units normally allowed.
The proposal was brought to the city’s Planning Commission by the Wormald Companies and Ausherman Properties, both of which have been looking to develop properties along the creek for years.
The commission voted in July to support eliminating the density restriction within the overlay, but did not support allowing increased density for structured parking.
Wormald has been looking to build on its property between East Street and the Delaplaine Arts Center along Carroll Creek for a long time, Ken Wormald told the aldermen.
Ever since the project was shelved during the Great Recession, the company has done studies each year that have found it would not be feasible with the current density limits, he said.
The zoning amendment would let the company increase the site’s density without changing its size, he said.
Bruce Dean, an attorney for the applicants, said there haven’t been any projects built or approved in the creek overlay area, because developers can’t make the numbers work with the current density limits.
There are no large parcels along the creek that allow room for surface parking, he said.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she supports projects in which people can walk to destinations and that are close to transit, so people rely less on cars.
But they also have to acknowledge the current reality that almost everyone has at least one car, she said.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas agreed, saying that getting people out of cars is a worthy goal, but American society is based around cars.
And once the precedent for allowing more units with structured parking is set in the Carroll Creek Overlay, other property owners around downtown will ask for the same ability, she said.
The aldermen will consider the amendment in a public hearing at a later date.
This administration can't resist paving over more green space. It is pathetic. We already have the least percentage tree canopy of any city in our region. Bob Lewis
The Linear Park should be surrounded by more greenspace than developement.
The Planning Commission is out of control with development projects and suggestions for Frederick!
just throw in the towel and make it an electric car charging lot.
Since they can't make the numbers work as is, then don't build. The area seems fine as it is anyway.
"Frederick’s mayor and aldermen will consider a zoning change to allow developers more density in projects along Carroll Creek and make development there more viable."
Because you can never have enough development!
So when does the citizens of City weigh in? Election time?
I'd rather see the City buy these parcels and keep the green space - especially in light of the pending Brickworks development, East Street cannot handle more development and surely would benefit from keeping that green, especially the Wormald parcel, which is a natural place for gatherings and events.
[thumbup][thumbup]
PMG: the present Brickworks plan is going nowhere for a wqhile. It is such a foolish plan that is so completely counter to all the many studies, workshops, charrettes, consultant generated plans, the comp plan etc etc the odds are heavily against it. Go to East Frederick Rising's website and pull down their position paper: https://eastfrederickrising.com/wp-content/uploads/Brickworks-EFR-Position.pdf/
I disagree on traffic capacity of East St being a limiting factor on development. For through traffic East St will become increasingly irrelevant. Through traffic will move to the 2x3 lane US15, Monocacy Blvd, and other routes. East St will be fine as a downtown gateway or local access minor arterial. There's an East Street Redesign report on the City website that lays this out.
Peter, thanks. If, even scaled back, Brickworks is built, it will exacerbate the rush hour traffic. I live in the area and now pick carefully what times to travel. It's easier to use the alleys in the city, but that's a double edged sword.
Most families have two cars. It appears that Donna Kuzemchak and a couple of other alderman might be getting "something" from developers. Follow the money.
Where do visitors park?
I agree - she and a couple of others are possibly crooked!!
I live along the Creek. I'm not opposed to this.
Would you be opposed to affordable "section 8" housing? Would be perfect for those that can't afford two cars, let alone a home. Perfect solution to the affordable housing shortage.
Crickets from Ole Steve!! He probably lives in one of them fancy condos on the south side of the creek!
The city rarely does affordable housing. They made it too simple for developers to opt-out. The new Brickworks plan has 1200+ housing units planned. The biggest development in our history. And NONE of it is planned to be affordable. In lieu of strikes again.
Starting with the Sinclair Way apartments in 2017 (tucked in the mid-block between Jefferson/South &Patrick) through various developments like 520 N. Market, the old Goodwill, the apartments currently under construction behind the former Rollins mortuary and the to the Overlook and Junction developments that are approved but have yet to break ground, that's around 800 units of LIHTC financed affordable housing that have been recently been built or are in the pipeline in and around downtown.
One car per unit is joke!There will be cars all over the streets. Drive the existing apartment complexes in the evenings when everybody is home from work for example!
Agree. You can see multiple contractor and business vehicles parked on side streets surrounding the townhomes and apartments.
All about 💰. Politicians & business elites interest always prevails. Somewhat of an irony when those interest groups maintain they have downtown historic venues only to walk down the creek to be overwhelmed by high rise apartments.
Right on Fray. O'Connor and his cadre of aldermen are on the take!! There can be no other explanation!!
Quotes:
"The proposal would also allow developers to add one unit for every parking space of structured parking they build, up to double the units normally allowed."
Then...
"But they also have to acknowledge the current reality that almost everyone has at least one car, she said.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Nicklas agreed, saying that getting people out of cars is a worthy goal, but American society is based around cars."
~
So they are going to allow developers to add one unit for every parking space, while acknowledging that "almost everyone has at least one car" and "American society is based around cars."
Of course they are correct, which is why a) there clearly needs to be more than one parking space per unit, and b) there can be no "smart growth" in FredCo. No matter how small the boxes are, most people will still have a car -- sometimes 2-3 or more per household.
Never fear though, there is a solution -- no more residential development. Allow development that has substantially begun to continue, but have a moratorium on all further construction.
We're beyond full.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
This panel of approves needs to be entirely replaced. It’s obvious they’re corrupted and greased somehow.
They will never tell Marvin no.
Nor the Wormald's or Natelli's!! Bunch of liberal hacks!!
