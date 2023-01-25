Frederick's aldermen are expected to vote next month on whether to give a historic designation to a property on the west side of the city.
A positive vote would place a historic preservation overlay designation on a circa-1800 mill house that was relocated last year as part of a widening of Baughman's Lane and the Belle Air Farm Planned Neighborhood Development.
The house on less than a quarter-acre at 1700 Atlas Drive shows significance in design or construction by embodying the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction, Historic Preservation Planner Christina Martinkosky told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop Wednesday.
The house is a “textbook” example of a hall and parlor plan common in 17th-century England and adapted to the mid-Atlantic region of the United States, although the building's log construction shows a more German style than English, Martinkosky said Wednesday.
The city's Planning Commission voted in December to approve an overlay at the site, and the Historic Preservation Commission voted to recommend approval of a proposed zoning map amendment to allow the change.
Although the building is associated with Col. John McPherson, a prominent Frederick resident of his time, it would have been occupied by workers at a mill that was destroyed in 1852, Martinkosky said.
McPherson was born in 1760 and died in 1829.
The house was later extended with a pre-1860 single-cell addition to create a three-room linear plan.
The log construction used for the original section was typical for its time, and although it has changed over time, the property retains its scale, proportion and other characteristics to be considered a typical house of the period, the report said.
The house previously had a historic preservation overlay, but the designation didn't go with the house when it was moved 140 feet to its current location in March to accommodate the widening of Baughman's Lane as part of the neighborhood's development.
While the U.S. Department of the Interior limits the consideration for historic designation of properties that have been moved from their original locations, but moved buildings are still eligible if they retain enough historic features and have an environment comparable to their historic location, according to the report.
Alderman Ben MacShane wondered what would happen to the overlay at the previous site.
The state code doesn't provide authority to undo a designation of a site, but the previous site is now in the roadway and not a buildable site, Martinkosky said.
Members of the city's planning staff have found that the Atlas Drive house “retains enough historic features to convey its architectural value as a prime example of a hall and parlor dwelling. Much of its historic design, materials, workmanship, feeling and association are in keeping with the British folk form, which was an important pre-railroad housing type common in the mid-Atlantic region,” the report said.
