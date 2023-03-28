Frederick's mayor and aldermen will discuss the city's affordable-housing policies on Wednesday.
The aldermen are scheduled to discuss the city's ordinance that deals with the construction of moderately priced dwelling units to create affordable housing in the city at their weekly workshop Wednesday at 3 p.m. at City Hall.
The 2008 ordinance requires developers to build moderately priced dwelling units in projects with 25 or more units. The affordable units are available to people who meet eligibility requirements.
Alderman Derek Shackelford requested the workshop discussion.
He said he hopes the conversation will look at the city's ordinance and possible updates, possibilities for funding what he calls “price appropriate” housing, and other policies that the city can use to create more affordable housing and maintain what it has.
While the ordinance has been amended several times since its adoption, most of its key provisions have not changed since it was enacted, according to a report for Wednesday's discussion prepared by the city's staff.
The city didn't have its Department of Housing and Human Services when the ordinance was written, Shackelford said, and he would like to look for ways to get HHS more involved in overseeing the city's ordinance.
The city's ordinance offers an incentive for developers to build more than the minimum number of MPDUs by allowing a project to exceed the maximum density allowed for the zoning district where the project is being built.
The required number of MPDUs in a project is determined by multiplying the total number of residential units in a project by 12.5%.
Developers may decide to pay a fee in lieu of some or all of the affordable units they're required to build.
The fee is calculated by multiplying the number of MPDUs required by the amount of $16,100.
Shackelford said he would like to look at possibly calculating the fee by square footage rather than as a flat fee.
Eric Anderson, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County, Maryland, said his group has talked with city officials and others about legislation that would allow impact fees to be waived for nonprofit groups that build affordable housing.
Anderson said he's interested in the idea of an affordable housing overlay district that could be applied to areas and make permitting and other regulations easier to deal with.
Habitat for Humanity is beginning a project to build 12 condominium units along West All Saints and Ice streets in an affordable land trust, Anderson said.
The arrangement will allow homeowners to build equity in their homes, but if they leave, the property would be sold back to Habitat and used again as affordable housing, he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.