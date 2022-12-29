Madison on Market map
Frederick’s aldermen will vote next week on whether to approve a rezoning that would clear the way for a project on North Market Street to include multifamily housing, as well as nonresidential space.

The aldermen are scheduled to vote on Jan. 5 on an ordinance to rezone more than 5 acres along North Market Street south of Schifferstadt Boulevard from a Neighborhood Commercial zoning designation to a mixed use floating zone.

Piedmontgardener

Anyone driven up that route out or in of town at 4pm? Lunacy to green light this with the adjacent development traffic and the fact the back property is a swamp.

