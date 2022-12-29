Frederick’s aldermen will vote next week on whether to approve a rezoning that would clear the way for a project on North Market Street to include multifamily housing, as well as nonresidential space.
The aldermen are scheduled to vote on Jan. 5 on an ordinance to rezone more than 5 acres along North Market Street south of Schifferstadt Boulevard from a Neighborhood Commercial zoning designation to a mixed use floating zone.
They will also vote on a resolution to approve a master plan for the Madison on North Market development.
The development at 1724 N. Market St., across from the Banner School property and Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School, would include up to 60 units of multifamily housing and 4,000 square feet of nonresidential space.
The aldermen voted unanimously earlier this month to put eight conditions on the developer of the project for the property’s rezoning, including a maximum building height of four stories, the construction of a protected bike lane on North Market Street along the property’s frontage and north to Schifferstadt Boulevard, and a connection to a shared-use path behind the property.
On Dec. 7, attorney David Severn notified the city that his clients SCG Development Partners and New Harbor Development accepted the conditions for the rezoning.
The property once contained a home known as the David O. Thomas farmhouse, with several sWmaller buildings and structures, according to a report prepared by the staff for the city.
The city’s Historic Preservation Committee recommended to apply a historic preservation overlay to the farmhouse and other buildings in 2016, but the recommendation was denied by the mayor and aldermen.
Several of the other buildings have been demolished, although the site still contains a shed, a storage garage, and another single-story building, according to the report.
The city’s land management code allows for mixed use zones to “provide flexibility for the approval of developments that promote compact, pedestrian friendly neighborhoods incorporating a mixture of residential, commercial, employment, recreational, civic and/or cultural uses under one, overall master plan application,” according to the staff report.
(1) comment
Anyone driven up that route out or in of town at 4pm? Lunacy to green light this with the adjacent development traffic and the fact the back property is a swamp.
