Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 and build data center campuses in the state — an announcement that comes about a year and a half after AWS sought to build data centers in Frederick County.

AWS, a cloud-computing platform and subsidiary of Amazon, proposed building about 15 data centers across three areas in the southern part of Frederick County and investing $30 billion over 15 years. But, the proposal fell through in 2021, in part because AWS and the county government couldn’t reach an agreement on the project’s timeline.

