Repairs to help prevent flooding in downtown Frederick could cost the city more than $1.4 million, according to a study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps' plan would involve three phases to help increase the capacity of the current drainage system, which is too small to handle the rainfall from substantial storms.
The city's mayor and aldermen were briefed on the Corps' latest proposal at a workshop Wednesday.
The plans affect the city's Downtown Drainage Area, a 347-acre area generally bordered by East Street, 7th Street, Bentz Street, and Carroll Creek.
The project is meant to reduce the risk of flooding like the kind seen after a severe storm in May 2018, Craig Thomas of the Corps of Engineers said Wednesday.
The 2018 storm dropped 3.27 inches of rain on the city between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., causing heavy flooding and damage in downtown and other parts of the city.
The first step would seek to reduce flooding along Market Street and the area of the Court Street parking garage downtown.
It would add a second pipeline to the current one along Market Street to increase the system's capacity, as well as redirect a lot of stormwater to a system along North East Street that Thomas said has additional capacity. That phase is expected to cost about $652,000.
A second phase that would need to be done along with the first would seek to eliminate flooding near the Carroll Creek parking garage and would involve increasing the size of pipes in the area. That phase is expected to cost about $164,000.
A third measure would look to reduce flooding near the area bordered by Bentz Street and Dill Avenue by adding bigger pipes and making other changes. The third measure is expected to cost about $630,000.
Thomas told the mayor and aldermen that Market Street could still flood even with the improvements, but the work would seek to limit the frequency of such events.
The Corps' work will give the city a study they could take to a consultant for design, then to a contractor, Director of Public Works Zack Kershner said.
The age of the city's infrastructure could complicate work on the project, Thomas said.
“Frederick's a very old city, and they probably have a lot of utilities running through these streets,” he said.
As the city's putting its budget together, federal relief funds could help them stretch the dollars they have available to do as much flood mitigation work as they can, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
