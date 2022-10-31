As the U.S. Army continues determining how best to clean up groundwater contamination caused by a former biowarfare test site in Frederick, researchers are also studying what protective technology should be added to houses and condominiums planned to be built nearby.

Construction on the second phase of the Waverley View development is expected to begin toward the end of next year, said Christopher Dorment, chairman and owner of the Virginia-based Rocky Gorge Development.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(2) comments

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Who in their right mind is going to knowingly buy a home next to a superfund site?

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

This area should never be developed, the risks to the homeowners isn't worth it, not at all.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription