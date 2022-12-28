Thurmont registered voters can decide the fate of a controversial annexation agreement in a referendum on Jan. 17, the town announced this week.
At issue is whether Thurmont should add a 16.7-acre piece of farmland to its town limits, and zone it for high-density development.
Three weeks out from the vote, there are concerns on both sides of the issue about misinformation floating around town about the project.
Town officials have prepared a two-page fact sheet to distribute to registered voters to counter what they say are inaccuracies about the project.
A group of residents who oppose the development, however, say the fact sheet itself is one-sided and biased in favor of the developer.
“It looks to me like we’re on the verge of having election interference,” said Bob Lookingbill, a member of the Envision Thurmont group, which successfully petitioned the town in November to let residents decide the fate of the project.
Jim Humerick, chief administrative officer for Thurmont, said the town has no intention of misleading voters or presenting information that favors either side — Envision Thurmont or the project’s developer.
“We’re just trying to make sure that the facts get out to everyone,” Humerick said. “That’s all.”
The document, which the town plans to circulate next week, includes more than a dozen bullet points. While many outline basic facts about the development and the project's approval process, others include information that Brenda Iaccarino — another Envision Thurmont member — described as "fear tactics."
Rejection of the annexation resolution would send "the message to prospective businesses not to open locations in Town because the residents do not support economic development and growth," one bullet point reads.
The fact sheet also explains that a vote against the annexation would not stop development from coming to the property. The developer could still pursue projects on adjacent land already included in town limits, or — if the company follows county rules — outside town limits.
Debate surrounding the 16.7-acre parcel encircled by Apples Church and Graceham roads has been strained for months.
The land is part of a 24.5-acre plot owned by Thurmont resident Patricia Simmons. About 8 acres of the plot is already in town limits and zoned for high-density development, while the rest is zoned by the county for agricultural use.
For the past four years, Simmers has worked with developer Daniel Cross to ask the town to annex the part of the property that’s in the county, and change its zoning to allow for high-density development.
Cross, who runs Frederick-based Cross & Company, wants to build a residential community on the property.
While he has discussed many designs with town officials over the years, the one his company is currently leaning toward features 172 housing units, a child day care center and an assisted living facility, he said.
In September, after an emotionally fraught public hearing in which dozens of residents opposed the development, Thurmont’s five-member Board of Commissioners narrowly voted to approve the annexation and zoning change.
Then, two months later, Envision Thurmont petitioned the town to revisit the decision in a referendum, presenting officials with the signatures of 1,253 registered voters.
Voting on Jan. 17 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Guardian Hose Activities Building. Only registered voters in Thurmont will be allowed to participate.
If a majority of people vote in favor of the annexation, it will proceed on schedule.
But if a majority vote against the annexation, the agreement will be thrown out. In that case, Cross could reapply for the annexation, Humerick said.
The stakes feel high for members of Envision Thurmont.
Although members plan to circulate a postcard to registered voters with information about the date and time of the referendum, they don't have the same reach or resources that town officials or Cross have, Lookingbill said.
He and Iaccarino said they plan to ask the town to post information about why the group opposes the project on the town website.
Meanwhile, Cross said he will hold a public meeting on Jan. 12 to discuss the proposed development with Thurmont residents. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the town's American Legion hall.
