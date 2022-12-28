Simmers Property Annexation file
The Simmers property, which Thurmont’s Board of Commissioners voted in September to annex.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Thurmont registered voters can decide the fate of a controversial annexation agreement in a referendum on Jan. 17, the town announced this week.

At issue is whether Thurmont should add a 16.7-acre piece of farmland to its town limits, and zone it for high-density development.

