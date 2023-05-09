After more than 50 years, the Catoctin View Homes housing complex in Frederick has been reborn in award-winning fashion.
Kevin Lollar, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, led the way through the building's bright, airy lobby Tuesday, pointing out various amenities including the gas fireplace, the library, and the exercise and yoga room.
Upstairs in one of the units, Lollar opens the blinds to reveal windows that live up to the building's name, with views of the Catoctin Mountains and other local landmarks, including at least one of the city's famed clustered spires.
Lollar's pride in the project is clear as he points out pieces of art in the hallways and other features of the building.
“We are so involved in how this project turns out long-term,” he said.
Last week, the Housing Authority received an Excellence in Affordable Housing Preservation award from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for the Catoctin View renovation, which was completed in 2021.
First built by the Authority 1970, the Motter Avenue building originally held 100 units, mostly efficiency apartments, Lollar said.
But in 2015, the Authority applied to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to gut and renovate the building to fix issues including asbestos, sewage and gas leaks, and a lack of sprinklers throughout the building.
The logistics of the renovation included relocating 97 senior residents, working with them to find new homes that didn't have stairs and that had showers instead of bathtubs, and helping them secure vouchers and other funding to help pay for their new homes.
About two dozen of the residents came back when the renovation was complete, Lollar said.
Each floor has a different color scheme, to help orient residents to where they need to go, said Angie Lollar, the Authority's director of economic development.
She pointed out amenities such as the exercise room and the community garden boxes just outside a side entrance, which bloomed with a variety of flowers and plantings.
The boxes are popular with the residents as soon as the weather gets warm, she said.
After the renovation, the building's 76 one-bedroom apartments are about 650 square feet, she said.
The units are available to people age 62 and older, targeted at those who earn 30% or less of the area median income.
Providing affordable housing for older adults is a critical issue around the country, and anything the city or county can do to provide it is a good start, said Carolyn True of the Frederick County Division of Aging and Independence.
About 2.86 million senior citizens in the U.S. live in publicly supported housing, and about 3.64 million likely qualify for rental assistance and don't receive it, according to a 2020 report from the Public and Affordable Housing Research Corporation.
Meanwhile, by 2035, a third of U.S. households will be headed by someone 65 or older, the Urban Institute reported in 2020.
Less than 20% of subsidized renters live in units accessible for people with disabilities and only 35% live in units that could be modified to meet their needs.
Details at Catoctin View such as having each floor associated with a different color can help senior citizens with cognitive problems, True said.
Anything that can help with orientation can go a long way toward helping seniors maintain their dignity and independence, she said.
