This award-winning home features oversized windows, a media room, four bedrooms and an outdoor hot tub.

Built in 2015 on 13-plus acres, the home at 8212 Ball Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open concept layout, a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and an informal dining room, and oversized windows throughout for unobstructed views of the surrounding property. Each bedroom has an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The main floor primary suite also includes a built-in desk and a sitting area with a gas fireplace. The lower level features a media room, large bar and a craft room or office. The outdoor area features a hot tub, large patio, an outdoor shower and a fire pit. There is also a 30x48-foot metal barn with electric and water and a 10x24-foot “she shed” with electric. Listing at $1.35 million, the property closed at $1.575 million.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

2689 Brook Valley Road, Frederick, $925,000

3800 Shetland Court, Urbana, $875,000

3116 Ivy Meadow Drive, Urbana, $794,705

14760 Liberty Road, Mount Airy, $744,000

ADAMSTOWN

5422 Adamstown Commons Drive, $579,000

BRUNSWICK

1109 Dargon Quarry Lane, $594,000

2190 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $500,000

206 Fourth Ave., $330,000

109 Fifth Ave., $292,000

18 E. C St., $240,000

301 W. B St., $215,000

FREDERICK

1034 Saxton Drive, $645,000

3913 Baker Valley Road, $645,000

743 Holden Road, $640,000

3038 Stoners Ford Way, $601,000

1102 Lawler Drive, $561,000

1729 Algonquin Road, $540,000

5616 Scott Ridge Place, $515,000

5600 Lakeview Drive, $504,000

6200 Posey St., $482,000

6558 Ballenger Run Blvd., $450,000

1537 Holland Park Lane, $450,000

417 Gillespie Drive, $445,497

8203 Edgewood Church Road, $435,000

2017 Tuscarora Valley Court, $425,000

419 Gillespie Drive, $422,291

11 Norva Ave., $422,000

1105 Spring Run Court, $418,000

421 Gillespie Drive, $409,115

1403 Clingmans Dome Drive, $397,490

415 Gillespie Drive, $391,221

1720 Derrs Square East, $380,000

6715 Manorly Court, $371,000

1835 Country Run Way, $365,000

6438 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $360,000

2071 Sumner Drive, $355,000

3 W. Ninth St., $350,000

510 Wilson Place, $350,000

5890 Forum Square, $349,900

6721 Black Duck Court, $330,000

4826 Mount Zion Road, $320,000

1475 Mobley Court, $289,900

13 Livingstone Terrace, $285,000

513 Wellington Court, $273,600

6993 Arbor Drive, $271,000

2509 Shelley Circle, #5 TB, $261,000

119 Fairfield Drive, $260,000

2506 Coach House Way, #3A, $260,000

6505 Springwater Court, #7304, $247,000

120 Burgess Hill Way, #312, $240,000

315 Heather Ridge Drive, $240,000

1744 Heather Lane, $220,000

IJAMSVILLE

3333 Green Valley Road, $339,000

JEFFERSON

3604 Buckley Drive, $649,990

KEYMAR

12332 Detour Road, $171,000

KNOXVILLE

3861 South Mountain Road, $300,000

MIDDLETOWN

6930 Mountain Church Road, $455,000

6995 Slate Lane, $320,000

MONROVIA

3819 Greenridge Drive, $525,000

MOUNT AIRY

205 Sunset Ave., $659,786

1409 Rising Ridge Road, $629,900

7408 Westvale Court, $455,000

1301 Oak View Drive, $337,000

NEW MARKET

5785 Bucks Run Trail, $585,000

5518 Talbot Drive, $450,000

NEW WINDSOR

3907 Buffalo Road, $435,000

SABILLASVILLE

17334 Sabillasville Road, $158,000

THURMONT

13264 Catoctin Furnace Road, $360,000

UNION BRIDGE

12307 Cracked Bell Court, $406,000

URBANA

9387 Penrose St., $555,000

9019 Templeton Drive, $550,000

WALKERSVILLE

8383 Inspiration Ave., $252,000

WOODSBORO

120 Copper Oaks Court, $475,000

