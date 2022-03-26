Built in 2015 on 13-plus acres, the home at 8212 Ball Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open concept layout, a chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and an informal dining room, and oversized windows throughout for unobstructed views of the surrounding property. Each bedroom has an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The main floor primary suite also includes a built-in desk and a sitting area with a gas fireplace. The lower level features a media room, large bar and a craft room or office. The outdoor area features a hot tub, large patio, an outdoor shower and a fire pit. There is also a 30x48-foot metal barn with electric and water and a 10x24-foot “she shed” with electric. Listing at $1.35 million, the property closed at $1.575 million.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
2689 Brook Valley Road, Frederick, $925,000
3800 Shetland Court, Urbana, $875,000
3116 Ivy Meadow Drive, Urbana, $794,705
14760 Liberty Road, Mount Airy, $744,000
ADAMSTOWN
5422 Adamstown Commons Drive, $579,000
BRUNSWICK
1109 Dargon Quarry Lane, $594,000
2190 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $500,000
206 Fourth Ave., $330,000
109 Fifth Ave., $292,000
18 E. C St., $240,000
301 W. B St., $215,000
FREDERICK
1034 Saxton Drive, $645,000
3913 Baker Valley Road, $645,000
743 Holden Road, $640,000
3038 Stoners Ford Way, $601,000
1102 Lawler Drive, $561,000
1729 Algonquin Road, $540,000
5616 Scott Ridge Place, $515,000
5600 Lakeview Drive, $504,000
6200 Posey St., $482,000
6558 Ballenger Run Blvd., $450,000
1537 Holland Park Lane, $450,000
417 Gillespie Drive, $445,497
8203 Edgewood Church Road, $435,000
2017 Tuscarora Valley Court, $425,000
419 Gillespie Drive, $422,291
11 Norva Ave., $422,000
1105 Spring Run Court, $418,000
421 Gillespie Drive, $409,115
1403 Clingmans Dome Drive, $397,490
415 Gillespie Drive, $391,221
1720 Derrs Square East, $380,000
6715 Manorly Court, $371,000
1835 Country Run Way, $365,000
6438 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $360,000
2071 Sumner Drive, $355,000
3 W. Ninth St., $350,000
510 Wilson Place, $350,000
5890 Forum Square, $349,900
6721 Black Duck Court, $330,000
4826 Mount Zion Road, $320,000
1475 Mobley Court, $289,900
13 Livingstone Terrace, $285,000
513 Wellington Court, $273,600
6993 Arbor Drive, $271,000
2509 Shelley Circle, #5 TB, $261,000
119 Fairfield Drive, $260,000
2506 Coach House Way, #3A, $260,000
6505 Springwater Court, #7304, $247,000
120 Burgess Hill Way, #312, $240,000
315 Heather Ridge Drive, $240,000
1744 Heather Lane, $220,000
IJAMSVILLE
3333 Green Valley Road, $339,000
JEFFERSON
3604 Buckley Drive, $649,990
KEYMAR
12332 Detour Road, $171,000
KNOXVILLE
3861 South Mountain Road, $300,000
MIDDLETOWN
6930 Mountain Church Road, $455,000
6995 Slate Lane, $320,000
MONROVIA
3819 Greenridge Drive, $525,000
MOUNT AIRY
205 Sunset Ave., $659,786
1409 Rising Ridge Road, $629,900
7408 Westvale Court, $455,000
1301 Oak View Drive, $337,000
NEW MARKET
5785 Bucks Run Trail, $585,000
5518 Talbot Drive, $450,000
NEW WINDSOR
3907 Buffalo Road, $435,000
SABILLASVILLE
17334 Sabillasville Road, $158,000
THURMONT
13264 Catoctin Furnace Road, $360,000
UNION BRIDGE
12307 Cracked Bell Court, $406,000
URBANA
9387 Penrose St., $555,000
9019 Templeton Drive, $550,000
WALKERSVILLE
8383 Inspiration Ave., $252,000
WOODSBORO
120 Copper Oaks Court, $475,000
