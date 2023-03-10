208 Grove Blvd.

This five bedroom home has a lower level with an upgraded full bath, a new roof and HVAC system.

 Courtesy photo

Last week’s top house listed at $1.15 million and closed at $1.075 million. It’s at 208 Grove Blvd., Frederick, one block from Baker Park.

Built in 1990, this well-maintained home has five bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal living room and dining room, an updated kitchen which is connected to the family room, and an eating area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription