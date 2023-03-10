Last week’s top house listed at $1.15 million and closed at $1.075 million. It’s at 208 Grove Blvd., Frederick, one block from Baker Park.
Built in 1990, this well-maintained home has five bedrooms and bathrooms, a formal living room and dining room, an updated kitchen which is connected to the family room, and an eating area.
The lower level includes an upgraded full bath, TV/exercise room, hobby room, work area and a large cedar closet.
The landscaped backyard features include a large private patio and a fish pond. The recent exterior updates include a new roof, gutters, new HVAC system and a new driveway. There is also an attached garage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 54745 Monrovia Blvd., Monrovia, $919,463
2836 Camomile Drive East, Urbana, $853,655
2907 Herb Garden Drive, Urbana, $849,990
7219 Dogwood Lane, Middletown, $746,500
ADAMSTOWN
2004-B Pleasant View Road, $425,000
BRUNSWICK
FREDERICK
1008 Saxton Drive, $700,000
957 Holden Road, $669,910
3023 Sanctuary Lane, $575,000
2565 Grangemill Lane, $489,543
5026 Judicial Way, $439,900
7139 Judicial Mews, $427,000
1666 Wheyfield Drive, $405,000
1630 Corn Crib Place, $404,484
197 Greenway Drive, $400,000
818 Creekway Drive, $399,990
9455 Birchwood Lane, $392,000
1444 Wheyfield Drive, $389,900
5213 Earles Court, $385,000
785 Cromwell Court, $384,500
4839 Hiteshow Drive, #401, $362,000
101 Heathfield Drive, $355,000
5484 Prince William Court, $350,000
112 Twin Eagle Court, $350,000
1505 W. Seventh St., $350,000
410A Center St., $340,000
1524 Beverly Court, $335,000
15 E. Fifth St., $332,000
7114-A Edgemont Road, $295,000
5630 Avonshire Place, #G, $264,800
6505 Springwater Court, #7302, $263,500
805 Stratford Way, #H, $205,000
1405 Key Parkway, #202, $172,000
1405 Key Parkway, #104, $137,000
KNOXVILLE
804 Knoxville Road, $225,000
MIDDLETOWN
9 Young Branch Drive, $510,000
202 Stone Springs Lane, $380,000
MONROVIA
11831 Ridgeway Drive, $725,000
10816 Pathway Lane, $506,600
11780 Thomas Spring Road, $489,000
3915 Sugarloaf Drive, $425,000
MOUNT AIRY
712 Meadow Field Court, $630,000
13123 Manor Drive, $429,900
13645 Old Annapolis Road, $425,000
1303 N. Oak Cliff Court, $340,000
MYERSVILLE
NEW MARKET
10414 Quillback St., $504,900
5736 Old Log Court, $395,000
THURMONT
13263 Creagerstown Road, $338,000
URBANA
2834 Camomile Drive East, $734,970
9003 Shady Pines Drive, $480,000
3671 Holborn Place, $415,000
3608 Carriage Hill Drive, $399,900
3620 Holborn Place, $385,000
WOODSBORO
11 Rosewood Court, #102, $230,000
