8227 Ball Road

This house on more than 16 acres, has custom cabinetry, an attached guest home and a wraparound porch.

With more than 6,600 square feet of living space, the home at 8227 Ball Road, Frederick, listed at $1.45 million and closed at $1.4 million.

Built in 2016 on more than 16 acres, this unique home is a blend of contemporary and traditional design. The main house features custom cabinetry, gourmet kitchen appliances and a custom-built wine bar. The primary bedroom features an exquisite shower and custom built-in breakfast wet bar. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

