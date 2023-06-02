With more than 6,600 square feet of living space, the home at 8227 Ball Road, Frederick, listed at $1.45 million and closed at $1.4 million.
Built in 2016 on more than 16 acres, this unique home is a blend of contemporary and traditional design. The main house features custom cabinetry, gourmet kitchen appliances and a custom-built wine bar. The primary bedroom features an exquisite shower and custom built-in breakfast wet bar. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
An attached guest home offers two bedrooms, 11/2 bathrooms, a full kitchen, living room, screened-in porch and attached garage.
Outside, the property is surrounded by rolling hills and a wooded landscape to be enjoyed from the wraparound porch.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
6025 Stonecat Court, New Market, $1,015,000
5802 Stonehouse Court, Frederick, $1,005,000
5913 Boyers Mill Road, New Market, $970,000
9697 Cardozo Court, New Market, $939,000
ADAMSTOWN
2735 New Design Road, $750,000
BRUNSWICK
1395 Crampton St., $688,695
1213 Enfield Farm Lane, $621,740
817 Kaplon Court, $611,881
FREDERICK
608 Fairview Ave., $900,000
2546 Island Grove Blvd. South, #483, $733,955
2556 Island Grove Blvd., #488, $681,545
2230 Denali Drive, $678,190
8708 Reichs Ford Road, $661,000
6600 Hunter Trail Way, $652,000
5210 Ivywood Drive South, $650,000
424 Constellation Lane, $649,990
3583 Shady Pines St., $600,000
1311 N. Market St., $542,500
1012 Bexhill Drive, $510,000
1003 Seneca Drive, $490,000
3014 Jacobs Garden Lane, $485,500
2219 Lamp Post Lane, $477,000
147 W. All Saints St., $475,000
1707 Evansberry Drive, $465,080
1703 Evansberry Drive, $465,000
1571 Andover Lane, $450,000
1725 Atlas Drive, $449,990
1310 Panorama Point Way, $447,915
7904 Juniper Drive, $430,000
6645 McGrath Place, $421,000
8652 Walter Martz Road, $419,990
5966 Leben Drive, $406,000
6192 Murray Terrace, $405,000
1454 Trafalgar Lane, $405,000
427 Pinoak Place, $400,000
5886 Imperial Drive, $400,000
5408 Stone Road, $372,500
5868 Imperial Drive, $365,000
5636 Ashburn Terrace, $360,500
4884 Hiteshow Drive, $360,000
5972 Leben Drive, $356,000
6511 Walcott Lane, #101, $340,000
98 Victoria Square, $339,000
10406 Bethel Road, $335,000
1104 Providence Court, $260,000
519 Beebe Court, $260,000
5789 Box Elder Court, $245,000
600-B Heather Ridge Drive, #11B, $185,000
IJAMSVILLE
5908 Etterbeek St., $355,000
MIDDLETOWN
114 E. Main St., $822,500
203 Franklin St., $435,000
4468 Stovepipe Lane, $929,000
10931 Louis Detrick Lane, $870,000
4724 Lynn Burke Road, $625,000
12635 Fingerboard Road, $581,000
10846 Pathway Lane, $525,000
4429 Green Valley Road, $470,000
MOUNT AIRY
8853 Mapleville Road, $565,000
12793 Roughton Drive, $510,000
13909 Unionville Road, $360,000
106 S. Oak Cliff Court, $330,000
MYERSVILLE
10223 Meadowridge Drive, $899,530
10724 Grindstone Run Road, 4350,000
NEW MARKET
6227 Walleya Place, $920,480
6648 Coldstream Drive, $880,000
5915 Jacobean Place, $640,000
10915 Divot Court, $605,000
6119 Stonecast Court, $600,000
10659 Finn Drive, $572,100
11107 Pond Fountain Court, $540,000
5607 Bobolink Trail, $535,000
10601 Old Barn Road, $505,000
10734 Lamoka Lane, $425,000
6206 New London Road, $425,000
5515 Feagaville Lane East, $390,000
5605 Joseph Court, $367,500
THURMONT
15110 Sabillasville Road, $800,000
116 Ironmaster Drive, $390,000
URBANA
8843 Urbana Church Road, $598,000
WOODSBORO
11715 Clyde Young Road, $437,500
