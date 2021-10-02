100221TOpHouse

This $950,000 residence, which sits on 7.72 acres, has a main level open floor plan of 4,000 square feet.

The historic Dutch bank barn converted to a residence at 11024 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, is last week’s top house. Closing at $950,000, it listed for $999,999. Renovations retain the rustic appeal of the barn with deluxe modern upgrades. The main level is more than 4,000-square-feet of open floor plan, hardwood floors, exposed structural pegged post and beams, an open staircase to two master bedrooms and two standard bedrooms. Outside, there is a four array solar field which provides most of the electricity; pebble walkways; a spacious cabana; a 30,000-gallon lagoon Pebble Tec finished saltwater swimming pool; a built-in wood-fired pizza oven; and a renovated septic multi-staged oxidation system with two tank filtration tanks to cleanse water before entering the drain field and was designed to accommodate future milk barn renovation/expansion. The residence is on 7.72 acres.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

404 W. Second St., Frederick, $900,000

5600 Jefferson Blvd., Frederick, $900,000

3631 Denison St., Urbana, $880,000

5625 Broadmoor Terrace North, Ijamsville, $800,000

ADAMSTOWN

5881 Union Ridge Drive, $620,000

5610 Adamstown Road, $375,000

BRUNSWICK

1219 Long Farm Lane, $550,000

1410 Musgrove Alley, $549,000

1520 Crampton St., $499,948

613 Sixth Ave., $320,000

136 W. Orndorff Drive, $200,000

FREDERICK

7845 Ridge Road, $739,000

9009 Mountainberry Circle, $705,000

5808 Haller Place, $696,135

9005 Mountainberry Circle, $689,900

11120 Gambrill Park Road, $610,000

2488 Wayside Court, $570,000

4820 Marsden Court, $565,000

1913 Gladstone St., $535,644

111 Rose Garden Way, $480,000

35 E. All Saints St., #319, $470,000

1203 Apollo Drive, $464,195

144 B&O Ave., $448,900

5617 Boone Ave., $430,000

4533 Mountville Road, $425,000

702 Northside Drive, $420,000

7019 Ridge Road, $385,000

5530 Ballenger Creek Pike, $380,000

102 Mill Pond Road, $374,900

1752 Harvest Drive, $372,000

8019 Admiralty Place, $370,000

412 Columbus Ave., $360,000

1316 Peachtree Court, $360,000

9426 Bethel Road, $355,000

666 Wild Hunt Road, $352,000

5426 Upper Mill Terrace South, $350,000

1707 Dogwood Drive, $348,500

5513 Oberlin Place, $341,500

5941 Krantz Drive, $337,190

6438 Mount Phillip Road, $330,000

1205 Dahlia Lane, $326,000

5645 Denton Court, $325,000

108 Mountain Creek Circle, $325,000

138 Melrose Court, $325,000

5248 Earles Court, $325,000

6511 Walcott Lane, #404, $322,000

6521 Walcott Lane, #403, $320,000

2500 Waterside Drive,#415, $320,000

504 Postoak Road, $320,000

116 Twin Eagle Court, $310,000

6512 Walcott Lane, $305,000

105 Swallow Pointe Court, $300,000

152 Harpers Way, $294,000

5305 Regal Court, $285,000

5734 Jefferson Pike, $280,000

1472 Dockside Court, $265,000

2645 S. Everly Drive, #8 2, $250,000

6921 Alex Court, $250,000

241 E. Sixth St., $245,000

1385 David Lane, $240,000

7193-F Cypress Court, $231,000

5821 Planters Court, $230,000

7191-D Cypress Court, $215,000

7187-B Cypress Court, $210,000

6632 Mountaindale Road, $200,000

611 Himes Ave., #112, $183,000

527 Carrollton Drive, #28, $170,000

10 W. All Saints St., #102, $165,000

47 Hamilton Ave., $149,000

999-F Heather Ridge Drive, #2F, $115,000

IJAMSVILLE

5804 Drexal Ave., $640,000

5971 Etterbeek St., $381,000

JEFFERSON

4105 Hartford Court, $523,000

5331 Burkittsville Road, $115,000

MIDDLETOWN

314 Ingalls Drive, $689,000

714 Glenbrook Drive, $630,000

12 Locust Blvd., $515,000

MONROVIA

12103 Tolley Terrace Drive, $762,000

3835 Shakespeare Way, $525,000

MOUNT AIRY

13405 Sam Hill Circle, $665,000

4 Heritage Farm Drive, $615,900

14926 Chelsea Circle, $600,000

5386 Annapolis Drive, $476,000

306 Westridge Drive, $451,000

MYERSVILLE

9072 Dawn Court, $501,000

NEW MARKET

5947 Eaglehead Drive, $525,000

5747 Meadowood St., $450,000

7172 Masters Road, $411,900

6174 Steamboat Way, $320,000

NEW WINDSOR

14926 Oak Orchard Road, $540,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1596 Bowis Drive, $400,000

THURMONT

415 N. Church St., $160,000

URBANA

8643 Shady Pines Drive, $456,156

3282 Pine Needle Circle, #104, $311,385

WALKERSVILLE

8711 Water Street Road, $550,000

8412 Lassie Court East, $520,000

211 Zinnia Terrace, $490,000

102 Glade Blvd., $305,000

221 Challedon Drive, $288,400

8323 Revelation Ave., $241,000

113 Sandalwood Court, $240,000

WOODSBORO

227 Cornell Drive, $575,000

