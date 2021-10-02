The historic Dutch bank barn converted to a residence at 11024 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, is last week’s top house. Closing at $950,000, it listed for $999,999. Renovations retain the rustic appeal of the barn with deluxe modern upgrades. The main level is more than 4,000-square-feet of open floor plan, hardwood floors, exposed structural pegged post and beams, an open staircase to two master bedrooms and two standard bedrooms. Outside, there is a four array solar field which provides most of the electricity; pebble walkways; a spacious cabana; a 30,000-gallon lagoon Pebble Tec finished saltwater swimming pool; a built-in wood-fired pizza oven; and a renovated septic multi-staged oxidation system with two tank filtration tanks to cleanse water before entering the drain field and was designed to accommodate future milk barn renovation/expansion. The residence is on 7.72 acres.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
404 W. Second St., Frederick, $900,000
5600 Jefferson Blvd., Frederick, $900,000
3631 Denison St., Urbana, $880,000
5625 Broadmoor Terrace North, Ijamsville, $800,000
ADAMSTOWN
5881 Union Ridge Drive, $620,000
5610 Adamstown Road, $375,000
BRUNSWICK
1219 Long Farm Lane, $550,000
1410 Musgrove Alley, $549,000
1520 Crampton St., $499,948
613 Sixth Ave., $320,000
136 W. Orndorff Drive, $200,000
FREDERICK
7845 Ridge Road, $739,000
9009 Mountainberry Circle, $705,000
5808 Haller Place, $696,135
9005 Mountainberry Circle, $689,900
11120 Gambrill Park Road, $610,000
2488 Wayside Court, $570,000
4820 Marsden Court, $565,000
1913 Gladstone St., $535,644
111 Rose Garden Way, $480,000
35 E. All Saints St., #319, $470,000
1203 Apollo Drive, $464,195
144 B&O Ave., $448,900
5617 Boone Ave., $430,000
4533 Mountville Road, $425,000
702 Northside Drive, $420,000
7019 Ridge Road, $385,000
5530 Ballenger Creek Pike, $380,000
102 Mill Pond Road, $374,900
1752 Harvest Drive, $372,000
8019 Admiralty Place, $370,000
412 Columbus Ave., $360,000
1316 Peachtree Court, $360,000
9426 Bethel Road, $355,000
666 Wild Hunt Road, $352,000
5426 Upper Mill Terrace South, $350,000
1707 Dogwood Drive, $348,500
5513 Oberlin Place, $341,500
5941 Krantz Drive, $337,190
6438 Mount Phillip Road, $330,000
1205 Dahlia Lane, $326,000
5645 Denton Court, $325,000
108 Mountain Creek Circle, $325,000
138 Melrose Court, $325,000
5248 Earles Court, $325,000
6511 Walcott Lane, #404, $322,000
6521 Walcott Lane, #403, $320,000
2500 Waterside Drive,#415, $320,000
504 Postoak Road, $320,000
116 Twin Eagle Court, $310,000
6512 Walcott Lane, $305,000
105 Swallow Pointe Court, $300,000
152 Harpers Way, $294,000
5305 Regal Court, $285,000
5734 Jefferson Pike, $280,000
1472 Dockside Court, $265,000
2645 S. Everly Drive, #8 2, $250,000
6921 Alex Court, $250,000
241 E. Sixth St., $245,000
1385 David Lane, $240,000
7193-F Cypress Court, $231,000
5821 Planters Court, $230,000
7191-D Cypress Court, $215,000
7187-B Cypress Court, $210,000
6632 Mountaindale Road, $200,000
611 Himes Ave., #112, $183,000
527 Carrollton Drive, #28, $170,000
10 W. All Saints St., #102, $165,000
47 Hamilton Ave., $149,000
999-F Heather Ridge Drive, #2F, $115,000
IJAMSVILLE
5804 Drexal Ave., $640,000
5971 Etterbeek St., $381,000
JEFFERSON
4105 Hartford Court, $523,000
5331 Burkittsville Road, $115,000
MIDDLETOWN
314 Ingalls Drive, $689,000
714 Glenbrook Drive, $630,000
12 Locust Blvd., $515,000
MONROVIA
12103 Tolley Terrace Drive, $762,000
3835 Shakespeare Way, $525,000
MOUNT AIRY
13405 Sam Hill Circle, $665,000
4 Heritage Farm Drive, $615,900
14926 Chelsea Circle, $600,000
5386 Annapolis Drive, $476,000
306 Westridge Drive, $451,000
MYERSVILLE
9072 Dawn Court, $501,000
NEW MARKET
5947 Eaglehead Drive, $525,000
5747 Meadowood St., $450,000
7172 Masters Road, $411,900
6174 Steamboat Way, $320,000
NEW WINDSOR
14926 Oak Orchard Road, $540,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1596 Bowis Drive, $400,000
THURMONT
415 N. Church St., $160,000
URBANA
8643 Shady Pines Drive, $456,156
3282 Pine Needle Circle, #104, $311,385
WALKERSVILLE
8711 Water Street Road, $550,000
8412 Lassie Court East, $520,000
211 Zinnia Terrace, $490,000
102 Glade Blvd., $305,000
221 Challedon Drive, $288,400
8323 Revelation Ave., $241,000
113 Sandalwood Court, $240,000
WOODSBORO
227 Cornell Drive, $575,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.