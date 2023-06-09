Built in 2022 by Putnam Homes, the six-bedroom home at 3806 Basford Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.55 million, it closed at $1.45 million.
This ultra-luxe home spans an impressive 8,500-plus square feet. The central foyer opens to an extensive living room with features including an oversized gas fireplace with a custom mantel, a dramatic glass wall/sliding door that provides access to the outside porch and terrace also with a fireplace. The fully equipped kitchen includes a professional gas range with two ovens, dual built-in over-under refrigerators, custom cabinetry with quartz countertops, and a custom walk-in pantry.
The main primary suite is on the main level and features include a bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub and dual vanities, two huge walk-in closets, and a private office or sitting room. Upstairs is a full in-law or guest quarters complete with a full kitchen, living space, full bath, bedroom and private laundry over the three-car garage. Four additional bathrooms, two full baths and a family lounge round out the upper level.
The walkout basement features an expansive recreation room with full wet bar, additional bedroom or exercise room, full bathroom and storage space. Outdoor living spaces include a covered porch, three-season terrace with a wood-burning fireplace, and a rear deck and grilling area.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
2221 Dixon Road, Frederick, $1.31 million
3005 Averley Road, Ijamsville, $1.152 million
11072 Emerald Crown Drive, Monrovia, $1,115,090
3628 Byron Circle, Urbana, $980,000
BRUNSWICK
1305 Moore Spring Court, $615,000
1309 Crampton Place, $497,000
709 N. Maple Ave., $360,500
123 Central Ave., $231,000
BURKITTSVILLE
FREDERICK
5745 Hawk Ridge Road, $949,900
3419 Basford Road, $895,480
5131 Maitland Terrace, $820,000
5926 Jefferson Blvd., $670,000
6023 Jefferson Blvd., $644,000
6310 Jefferson Blvd., $630,000
5009 Small Gains Way, $605,000
2019 William Franklin Drive, $580,000
5316 Sovereign Place, $580,000
408 Wilson Place, $550,000
5602 Scott Ridge Place, $535,000
2407 Graystone Lane, $525,000
1012 Bexhill Drive, $510,000
6546 Newton Drive, $455,000
2675 Cameron Way, $435,900
8008 Sunnybrook Court, $430,000
6308 Briarcliff Way, $415,000
204 W. 12th St., $400,000
6401 Towncrest Court West, $385,000
5851 Bella Marie Way, Unit 1, $385,000
3616 Basford Road, $381,000
6800 Ruhland Drive, $381,000
6536 Ellington Way, $380,000
5603 Honeysuckle Court, $375,000
2015 Summer Drive, $370,000
5015 Judicial Way, $370,000
1868-B Monocacy View Circle, #31B, $361,500
301 W. South St., $347,000
35 Victoria Square, $330,000
6928 Doublebrand Court, $310,000
599 Cawley Drive, #3D, $290,000
6391 Rutherford Court, #L, $286,200
800 Stratford Way, #K, $227,500
2149 Wainwright Court, #BB, $225,000
247 E. Seventh St., $208,000
JEFFERSON
3656 Jefferson Pike, $550,000
KEYMAR
10360 Oak Hill Road, $455,000
MIDDLETOWN
7075 Jasper Drive, $600,000
401 W. Main St., $365,000
MONROVIA
3817 Greenridge Drive, $600,000
4339 Viridian Terrace, $550,000
12426 Fingerboard Road, $280,000
MOUNT AIRY
12473 Jesse Smith Road, $775,000
5549 Cindy Court, $575,000
13907 Legion Court, $555,000
MYERSVILLE
10217 Meadowridge Drive, $899,990
NEW MARKET
6206 Walleye Place, $929,395
9704 Woodfield Court, $850,000
6802 Rehnquist Court, $785,000
428 Orchard Crest Circle, $745,000
5902 Constance Way, $699,999
10687 Finn Drive, $588,000
6957 Country Club Terrace, $575,000
NEW WINDSOR
15002 Oak Orchard Road, $665,000
POINT OF ROCKS
1704 Canal Clipper Court, $610,500
SABILLASVILLE
14826 Manahan Road, $500,000
THURMONT
11 Sylvia Circle, $439,900
23 Stoney Park Way, $420,000
11314 Hessong Bridge Road, $385,000
19 Leekyler Place, $340,000
403 Old Oak Place, $250,000
UNION BRIDGE
11718 Bunker Hill Court, $395,000
URBANA
9018 Bush Creek Circle, $780,000
9051 Seward St., $775,000
3548 Tabard Lane, $540,000
3545 Sprigg St. South, $516,000
3578 Caldwell Place, $500,000
3624 Holborn Place, $425,000
WALKERSVILLE
201 Braeburn Drive, $585,000
64 Hampton Place, $396,000
8817 Seekers Walk, $251,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.