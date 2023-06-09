3806 Basford Road

This 5 acre six-bedroom home has an oversized gas fireplace in the living room, an outdoor living space with a covered porch and a wood-burning fireplace.

Built in 2022 by Putnam Homes, the six-bedroom home at 3806 Basford Road, Frederick, is last week’s top house. Listing at $1.55 million, it closed at $1.45 million.

This ultra-luxe home spans an impressive 8,500-plus square feet. The central foyer opens to an extensive living room with features including an oversized gas fireplace with a custom mantel, a dramatic glass wall/sliding door that provides access to the outside porch and terrace also with a fireplace. The fully equipped kitchen includes a professional gas range with two ovens, dual built-in over-under refrigerators, custom cabinetry with quartz countertops, and a custom walk-in pantry.

