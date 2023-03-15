For more than 20 years, the city of Frederick has worked to expand its network of paths to help bicyclists and pedestrians better move around the city.
But some residents on the city’s west side are questioning whether a path along Baughman’s Lane is accomplishing what it was meant to do.
The bike lane is a good idea in theory, but Baughman’s Lane doesn’t get a lot of bike traffic, and the city’s resources could be better used in other locations, said Vanessa Owens, who lives on the corner of Baughman’s and Rock Creek Drive.
“They’re not putting [bike lanes] where they should be,” she said.
There is some bike traffic on the road, but many riders still ride on the sidewalk rather than in the bike lane, said Judy Wade, Owens’ mother. Wade said she’s lived in the house since 1974.
The lane also creates a problem when emergency vehicles approach from behind, Wade said.
“There’s really no place to get out of their way,” she said.
Wade and Owens aren’t alone in their frustration with the situation.
Diana Halleman, a coordinator with the city’s Neighborhood Advisory Council 5, said 99% of comments she’s received from residents have been negative.
There has been concern about emergency vehicles and the loss of a traffic lane with more housing being built in the area, Halleman wrote in an email.
“Additionally, they commented on the fact that it goes nowhere and appears totally unused,” she wrote.
The project, which stretches from Shookstown Road to near the intersection of West Patrick Street, was among those identified in October by the city’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee as one of its top grant funding priorities.
The project was expected to “both provide linkages between the Golden Mile, Rock Creek Trail, and, via neighborhood streets north of Rosemont, 7th Street; and to slow traffic along a road that is wider than necessary for its volumes,” according to a letter the committee provided to the city.
The lane provides an important connection between Rosemont Avenue and Frederick’s Golden Mile, as well as a route along Rosemont that leads downtown, said Alyssa Boxhill, the committee’s chairwoman.
Boxhill said that speaking as a private resident rather than for the committee, the lane is still fairly new. She encouraged residents to give people more of a chance to get used to the idea that it is there.
As the city builds and connects more paths, the lane’s usage should increase, according to David Edmondson, a transportation planner for the city.
The lane is one piece of a larger planned network, Edmondson wrote in an email Wednesday.
The city is continuing to gather data on bike lanes, and could modify signals, signs, and striping as the citywide system of lanes continues to expand, he wrote.
Developing the city’s bike and pedestrian network has been underway for more than two decades, Alderman Kelly Russell, a longtime advocate for bicyclists and other forms of transportation, wrote in an email Wednesday.
“We have heard some resistance to the changed infrastructure,” she wrote. “This resistance can be amplified when there is reduced roadway capacity and/or parking availability. While fully protected bike lanes are new to Frederick and not yet prevalent or familiar in our city, they are widely used across the nation and world.”
(2) comments
It seems to be a waste of taxpayers money. Question? Do cyclists pay highway use taxes?
I do. I drive a car, drove a truck for a living and I ride a bike occasionally. And I pay all applicable taxes. It's only recently that I've seen any return on those taxes for my cycling.
Do bikes cause as much damage to roads as cars and trucks?
