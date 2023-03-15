Baughmans Lane Bike Lane
A bike lane on Baughman's Lane

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

For more than 20 years, the city of Frederick has worked to expand its network of paths to help bicyclists and pedestrians better move around the city.

But some residents on the city’s west side are questioning whether a path along Baughman’s Lane is accomplishing what it was meant to do.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.

allenbyrne
allenbyrne

It seems to be a waste of taxpayers money. Question? Do cyclists pay highway use taxes?

chris

I do. I drive a car, drove a truck for a living and I ride a bike occasionally. And I pay all applicable taxes. It's only recently that I've seen any return on those taxes for my cycling.

Do bikes cause as much damage to roads as cars and trucks?

