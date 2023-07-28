2131 Regina Terrace
This home on Regina Terrace has a finished basement, a gourmet kitchen and a landscaped backyard.

Built in 2016, the home at 2131 Regina Terrace, near Clarksburg, is located on 1.77 acres in Bennett Preserve. Listing at $1.295 million, it closed at $1.325 million. Students would attend Frederick County Public Schools.

The gourmet kitchen has a 9-foot island/breakfast bar, coffee station, upgraded cabinetry, quartz counter and travertine backsplash walls. The breakfast area’s wall of windows overlooks the landscaped backyard. The main level also includes formal living and dining rooms, a library/office and a great room.

