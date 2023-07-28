Built in 2016, the home at 2131 Regina Terrace, near Clarksburg, is located on 1.77 acres in Bennett Preserve. Listing at $1.295 million, it closed at $1.325 million. Students would attend Frederick County Public Schools.
The gourmet kitchen has a 9-foot island/breakfast bar, coffee station, upgraded cabinetry, quartz counter and travertine backsplash walls. The breakfast area’s wall of windows overlooks the landscaped backyard. The main level also includes formal living and dining rooms, a library/office and a great room.
The primary bedroom features a private balcony, an oversized walk-in closet and a spa-like expanded primary bath with skylights. The upper foyer hall leads to three more bedrooms, a cozy reading nook and a large laundry room.
A large recreation room, full bath, fifth bedroom, wet bar and two additional flex spaces are located in the finished lower-level basement.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
10021 Gas House Pike, Frederick, $1.2 million
6718 Oakridge Road, New Market, $889,000
2762 Lynn St., Frederick, $845,000
4010 Brushfield Circle, Urbana, $779,000
ADAMSTOWN
5920 Union Ridge Court, $665,000
EMMITSBURG
8354 Hornets Nest Road, $650,000
FREDERICK
4314 Tabler Road, $740,000
1415 Ricketts Road, $700,000
2237 Denali Drive, $639,140
8389 Buckeye Court, $595,000
4509 Elmer Derr Road, $585,000
2548 Bear Den Road, $561,000
2011 Chapel Court, $560,000
511 Sage Hen Way, $550,000
8205 Winter Snow Court, $515,000
4733 Verdana Loop, $490,000
5044 Wesley Square, $485,000
1309 Willow Oak Drive, $465,000
702 Brengle Drive, $450,000
607 Grant Place, $450,000
207 W. Fifth St., $438,000
8634 Walter Martz Road, $430,000
647 Tivoli Road, $415,000
9424 Gas House Pike, $406,000
669 Tivoli Road, $405,000
7983 Windsail Court, $401,100
138 Harpers Way, $400,000
6412 Wild Plum Drive, $396,000
6409 Kelly Court, $390,000
4962 Clarendon Terrace, $382,116
5912 Krantz Drive, $375,000
9636 Bethel Road, $365,000
5913 Krantz Drive, $365,000
4959 Barclay Terrace, $360,000
5609 Denton Court, $350,000
6521 Walcott Lane, #102, $340,000
559 Lancaster Place, $322,500
3547 Hopeland Road, $318,000
5693 Barberry Court, $315,000
2404 Ellsworth Way, #1C, $280,000
6854 Carnation Circle, $270,000
5600 Avonshire Place, #B, $267,500
7191-A Cypress Court, $260,000
801-J Stratford Way, #1000J, $232,000
568 Cascade Way, $230,000
828 Chadwick Circle, $229,900
5640 Bartonsville Road, $215,00
IJAMSVILLE
5812 Oakdale Village Road, $385,000
JEFFERSON
4110 Old Bridge Lane, $555,000
KEYMAR
12217 Woodsboro Pike, $355,000
KNOXVILLE
3833 Burkittsville Road, $430,000
MIDDLETOWN
7151 Picnic Woods Road, $600,000
8204 Pete Wiles Road, $490,000
7107 Jasper Drive, $410,000
MOUNT AIRY
13419 Brandon Manor Court, $760,000
6720 Meadow Lawn Circle, $570,000
NEW MARKET
11844 Vineyard Path, $750,000
7008 Eaglehead Drive, $725,000
6128 Huckleberry Way, $575,000
6909 Fox Chase Road, $565,000
6981 Country Club Terrace, $549,500
5502 Talbot Drive, $448,000
6244 N. Steamboat Way, $392,000
5574 Talbot Court, $361,500
POINT OF ROCKS
1707 Fletchers Drive, $581,000
THURMONT
12329 Creagerstown Road, $525,000
14850 Sabillasville Road, $360,000
308 Moser Circle, $302,000
URBANA
3738 Spicebush Drive, $775,000
9000 McPherson St., $650,000
8641 Shady Pines Drive, $620,000
3737 Singleton Terrace, $520,000
WALKERSVILLE
8707 Antietam Drive, $496,900
8534 Fortune Place, $285,000
By the Numbers Number of closings: 81 Maximum closing price: $1.325 million Minimum closing price: $215,000 Oldest: 7151 Picnic Woods Road, Middletown, built in 1815
