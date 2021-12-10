Thanks to an expansion, it might be just a bit easier to get some seafood in downtown Frederick.
The popular seafood spot Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, located at 41 S. Market St. in downtown Frederick, recently completed a nearly two-month-long remodeling and expansion process that saw the bar take over a connected storefront. Owners Wade Newman and Eric Weller said the expansion will allow for new opportunities in addition to seating more guests.
“We only had 62 seats on (the original) side, and we had people constantly getting turned away for dinner on a regular basis,” Newman said. “It’s hard to come in and sit down and have dinner with only 60 seats in a busy downtown.”
Shuckin’ Shack, which celebrated its sixth anniversary this week, has taken over the space most recently occupied by the Artifacts Glass Gallery, before the gallery moved upstairs in the same building. Shuckin’ Shack now occupies roughly the same footprint once held by Griff’s Landing, a bar and restaurant which previously occupied the space before closing its doors in 2014.
According to Newman and Weller, once you take into account the new indoor space and the soon-to-be-completed patio space along Citizens Way, Shuckin’ Shack will be able to comfortably seat roughly double the amount of people it was once able to.
“This has been massive for us from a restaurant standpoint, where now we can actually accommodate everybody,” Newman said.
The newer portion of the Shuckin’ Shack is larger than the older portion, allowing the business to fit a second bar, more seating and, eventually, a small stage for performances.
Longtime friends
Weller and Newman think part of the key to the Shuckin’ Shack’s ongoing success stems from their longtime friendship; the pair said they’ve known one another for a majority of their lives, and they’re practically family.
“A lot of people come in and ask ‘Hey, is your brother here today?’ ” Weller said. “And I’ll be like, ‘My brother? He’s not — oh, you mean Wade.’ ”
It was their friendship that led to the eventual opening of the Shuckin’ Shack. Technically a franchise restaurant, Frederick’s Shuckin’ Shack was the first to be opened outside the company’s native North Carolina. It remains the only Shuckin’ Shack in Maryland.
They said the opportunity to open the Shuckin’ Shack here came while the pair was initially thinking about opening a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
“Eric’s dad lives in Carolina Beach, N.C., where the original Shuckin’ Shack is. Eric and I were trying to open our own type of restaurant down in D.C.,” Newman said. “We always loved going to Shuckin’ Shack, and as we were deciding to do our own thing, that’s when Shuckin’ Shack decided to start franchising.”
While Shuckin’ Shack is ostensibly a chain company, Newman and Weller said the parent company encourages creating a unique, community-focused experience at each Shuckin’ Shack. They said this leaves the Frederick location unique from others, and, for all intents and purposes, its own thing.
They said part of the “thing” that makes Shuckin’ Shack successful is the unique feeling it has.
“This is a laid-back environment; it’s a fun atmosphere,” Newman said. “I’m not knocking white-tablecloth by any means but it’s just not that feel. They can come in and have a good time. We have a lot of loyal customers they see on a regular basis.”
Weller agreed.
“We encourage our staff to be themselves,” he said. “We seek out good personalities, genuine personalities and I think at some restaurants, you tend to not see who that person actually is when you’re getting service from them because they have their server face on. We don’t really believe in that; we want people to have genuine interactions while taking care of their customers.”
With renovations completed, Newman and Weller said this allows for a lot of unique opportunities in the space which simply weren’t previously possible.
“I think the biggest thing about having this side is almost like it’s a separate place, a separate restaurant,” Weller said. “So we can completely split off and do trivia and live music over on one side and our normal business on the other, without them interrupting each other. Previously, we’ve tried trivia on the other side in the past, and it was difficult to do because you basically had to close it to people who just wanted to do trivia.”
Newman and Weller said they plan on having live music weekly on Thursdays, and the bar is in preparations for a New Year’s Eve party, where a $100 ticket will get attendees access to live music, appetizers, an open bar and a champagne toast.
