Built in 1991, the brick colonial at 11127 Innsbrook Way, Ijamsville, in the Windsor Knolls neighborhood, is last week’s top house. Closing at $906,000, it listed for $879,900.
This remodeled home features more than 4,500-square-feet of living space. The main level includes all hardwood floors, custom built-ins, an office, formal living and dining rooms, a stainless steel appliances in the kitchen which is open to the family room that offers lots of natural light and a wood-burning fireplace.
Upstairs are four large bedrooms, three full baths and a luxurious owner’s suite. The fully finished basement includes a large custom granite bar, a rec room, full bath, a true bedroom and a storage room.
Outside and off the kitchen is the custom screened-in deck that overlooks the private lot that features a heated in-ground pool with a waterfall, patio and professional landscaping.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc. Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5
4770 Plum Road, Monrovia, $903,300
4810 Timber Drive, Mount Airy, $785,000
4802 Timber Drive, Mount Airy, $779,900
14105 Peddicord Road, Mount Airy, $769,504
ADAMSTOWN
3316 Yorkshire Court, $555,000
BRUNSWICK
FREDERICK
5817 Etzler Road, $699,600
2063 Chamberlain Drive, $685,000
5842 Broad Branch Way, $640,000
1009 Holden Road, $605,000
1999 Fauna Drive, $549,990
1730 Atlas Drive, $448,255
1405 Pinewood Drive, $430,000
1709 Evansberry Drive, $425,000
402 Matlock Lane, $419,421
6604 Linganore Road, $413,450
1646 Andover Lane, $410,000
6794 Singletree Court, $400,000
1316 Mulberry Court, $400,000
1581 Andover Lane, $382,300
612 Glen Echo Road, $372,000
5624 Rockledge Court, $367,500
9257 Ridgefield Circle, $365,000
2207 Palace Green Terrace East, $355,000
603 Himes Ave., #109, $330,000
8214 Red Wing Court, $326,100
2609 Warren Way, #4 2, $316,000
6995 Arbor Drive, $299,900
435 Terry Court, #B2, $230,000
IJAMSVILLE
5800 Oakdale Village Road, $379,900
JEFFERSON
4802 Prussman Way, $668,390
3596 Lobaugh Place, $649,990
KEYMAR
12423 Clyde Young Road, $335,000
MIDDLETOWN
7310 Countryside Drive, $615,200
4610 Pinewood Trail, $450,000
MONROVIA
10814 Pathway Lane, $549,900
4122 Lynn Burke Road, $510,000
MYERSVILLE
10559 Highland School Road, $280,000
NEW MARKET
5669 Heatherfield Place, $710,000
6624 E. Lakeridge Road, $645,000
10539 Edwardian Lane, #151, $499,450
6252 N. Steamboat Way, $353,000
SABILLASVILLE
15926 Manahan Road, $289,900
THURMONT
32 Sylvia Circle, $452,000
7198 Prospect Drive, $400,000
URBANA
9122 Landon House Lane, $615,000
3569 Holborn Place, $385,000
WALKERSVILLE
8808 Challenge Walk, $290,000
8413 Foresight Lane, $246,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.