11127 Innsbrook Way

This 1991 brick colonial has all hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fully finished basement.

Built in 1991, the brick colonial at 11127 Innsbrook Way, Ijamsville, in the Windsor Knolls neighborhood, is last week’s top house. Closing at $906,000, it listed for $879,900.

This remodeled home features more than 4,500-square-feet of living space. The main level includes all hardwood floors, custom built-ins, an office, formal living and dining rooms, a stainless steel appliances in the kitchen which is open to the family room that offers lots of natural light and a wood-burning fireplace.

