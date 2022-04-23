Listing at $1.16 million, the house at 9804 Pebble Beach Court, Ijamsville, closed at $1.165 million. Built in 1998 overlooking the golf course and pond at Holly Hills, this stately brick colonial has more than 6,000 square feet of living area. Features include hardwood floors throughout, four fireplaces, two-story palladium windows in the gourmet kitchen, four bedrooms and three baths on the upper level with a fifth bedroom in the lower level. Also in the lower level is a British-style pub with a real British phone booth. Outside are multiple seating areas in a private setting.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
9220 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $975,000
6604 Accipter Drive, New Market, $810,228
113 E. Third St., Frederick, $750,000
9612 Woodland Road, New Market, $749,993
BRUNSWICK
709 Potterfields Court, $700,000
1423 Village Green Way, $580,000
1222 Younkins Drive, $430,000
1308 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $429,890
602 Fifth Ave., $400,000
212 Wintergreen Lane, $281,000
FREDERICK
5713 Haller Place, $729,350
8237 Ball Road, $700,000
5725 Haller Place, $676,775
4908 Sutherland Drive, $665,999
2656 Brook Valley Road, $650,000
7616 Irongate Lane, $635,000
302 E. 16th St., $605,778
6803 Morrow Way, $595,000
2587 Bear Den Road, $590,633
9021 Twin Ponds Lane, $586,110
2041 Burnside Drive, $540,000
626 Wilson Place, $540,000
1014 Eastbourne Court, $530,000
4423 Urbana Pike, $515,000
2032 Burnside Drive, $510,000
517 Fairview Ave., $510,000
5044 Macdonough Place, $507,650
102 E. Fourth St. $505,000
5040 Macdonough Place, $503,650
5606 Kara Circle, $500,000
4741 Vergana Loop, $475,000
8457 Randell Ridge Road, $451,500
6517 Ballenger Run Blvd., $440,000
407 Gillespie Drive, $435,302
1202 Beechwood Drive, $430,000
409 Gillespie Drive, $429,480
1006 Eastbourne Terrace, $425,000
405 Gillespie Drive, $423,233
401 Gillespie Drive, $416,478
411 Gillespie Drive, $407,240
6514 Walcott Lane, $400,000
403 Gillespie Drive, $395,786
6101 Pine Crest Lane, $380,000
129-A W. Fourth St., $375,500
7984 Quay Court, $372,000
633 Biggs Ave., $350,000
5032 Merganser Court, $337,000
7170 Glenmeadow Court, $336,200
4978 Clarendon Terrace, $315,000
84 Blueridge Court, $315,000
9329 White Rock Ave., $310,000
5808 Duke Court, $300,000
565 Lancaster Place, $290,000
576 Cotswold Court, $290,000
36 E. Sixth St., $275,000
2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-2C, $270,000
7295 Coachlight Court, #F, 263,000
237 W. Patrick St., $250,000
1349 David Lane, $248,000
819 Chadwick Circle, $247,500
5600 Avonshire Place, #G, $220,000
IJAMSVILLE
10131 Fosset St., $412,000
JEFFERSON
4646 Newington Road, $512,000
MONROVIA
4024 Lynn Burke Road, $662,500
MOUNT AIRY
13942 Prospect Road, $620,000
13209 Jesse Smith Road, $507,500
1321 N. Oak Cliff Court, $325,000
13702 Unionville Road, $310,000
NEW MARKET
10808 Highwood Place, $692,500
6704 Oakridge Road, $595,000
5737 Old Log Court, $580,000
116 Royal Oak Drive, $551,000
6153 Mississippi Lane, $540,000
6603 E. Lakeridge Road, $529,000
10801 Lake Court West, $480,500
163 W. Main St., $445,000
6620 E. Beach Drive, $401,000
SABILLASVILLE
17669-A Sabillasville Road, $162,000
THURMONT
12752 Hessong Bridge Road, $550,000
1 Tannery Court, $314,000
11327 Angleberger Road, $118,000
UNION BRIDGE
12648 Liberty Road, $652,000
URBANA
9451 Winthrop Court, $505,000
WALKERSVILLE
23 Georgetown Road, $307,000
500 Chapel Court, #107, $190,000
300 Chapel Court, #322, $184,000
WOODSBORO
108 Copper Oaks Court, $410,000
