With views of a golf course, this home has more than 6,000 square feet of living area.

Listing at $1.16 million, the house at 9804 Pebble Beach Court, Ijamsville, closed at $1.165 million. Built in 1998 overlooking the golf course and pond at Holly Hills, this stately brick colonial has more than 6,000 square feet of living area. Features include hardwood floors throughout, four fireplaces, two-story palladium windows in the gourmet kitchen, four bedrooms and three baths on the upper level with a fifth bedroom in the lower level. Also in the lower level is a British-style pub with a real British phone booth. Outside are multiple seating areas in a private setting.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

9220 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $975,000

6604 Accipter Drive, New Market, $810,228

113 E. Third St., Frederick, $750,000

9612 Woodland Road, New Market, $749,993

BRUNSWICK

709 Potterfields Court, $700,000

1423 Village Green Way, $580,000

1222 Younkins Drive, $430,000

1308 Monocacy Crossing Parkway, $429,890

602 Fifth Ave., $400,000

212 Wintergreen Lane, $281,000

FREDERICK

5713 Haller Place, $729,350

8237 Ball Road, $700,000

5725 Haller Place, $676,775

4908 Sutherland Drive, $665,999

2656 Brook Valley Road, $650,000

7616 Irongate Lane, $635,000

302 E. 16th St., $605,778

6803 Morrow Way, $595,000

2587 Bear Den Road, $590,633

9021 Twin Ponds Lane, $586,110

2041 Burnside Drive, $540,000

626 Wilson Place, $540,000

1014 Eastbourne Court, $530,000

4423 Urbana Pike, $515,000

2032 Burnside Drive, $510,000

517 Fairview Ave., $510,000

5044 Macdonough Place, $507,650

102 E. Fourth St. $505,000

5040 Macdonough Place, $503,650

5606 Kara Circle, $500,000

4741 Vergana Loop, $475,000

8457 Randell Ridge Road, $451,500

6517 Ballenger Run Blvd., $440,000

407 Gillespie Drive, $435,302

1202 Beechwood Drive, $430,000

409 Gillespie Drive, $429,480

1006 Eastbourne Terrace, $425,000

405 Gillespie Drive, $423,233

401 Gillespie Drive, $416,478

411 Gillespie Drive, $407,240

6514 Walcott Lane, $400,000

403 Gillespie Drive, $395,786

6101 Pine Crest Lane, $380,000

129-A W. Fourth St., $375,500

7984 Quay Court, $372,000

633 Biggs Ave., $350,000

5032 Merganser Court, $337,000

7170 Glenmeadow Court, $336,200

4978 Clarendon Terrace, $315,000

84 Blueridge Court, $315,000

9329 White Rock Ave., $310,000

5808 Duke Court, $300,000

565 Lancaster Place, $290,000

576 Cotswold Court, $290,000

36 E. Sixth St., $275,000

2505 Hemingway Drive, #6-2C, $270,000

7295 Coachlight Court, #F, 263,000

237 W. Patrick St., $250,000

1349 David Lane, $248,000

819 Chadwick Circle, $247,500

5600 Avonshire Place, #G, $220,000

IJAMSVILLE

10131 Fosset St., $412,000

JEFFERSON

4646 Newington Road, $512,000

MONROVIA

4024 Lynn Burke Road, $662,500

MOUNT AIRY

13942 Prospect Road, $620,000

13209 Jesse Smith Road, $507,500

1321 N. Oak Cliff Court, $325,000

13702 Unionville Road, $310,000

NEW MARKET

10808 Highwood Place, $692,500

6704 Oakridge Road, $595,000

5737 Old Log Court, $580,000

116 Royal Oak Drive, $551,000

6153 Mississippi Lane, $540,000

6603 E. Lakeridge Road, $529,000

10801 Lake Court West, $480,500

163 W. Main St., $445,000

6620 E. Beach Drive, $401,000

SABILLASVILLE

17669-A Sabillasville Road, $162,000

THURMONT

12752 Hessong Bridge Road, $550,000

1 Tannery Court, $314,000

11327 Angleberger Road, $118,000

UNION BRIDGE

12648 Liberty Road, $652,000

URBANA

9451 Winthrop Court, $505,000

WALKERSVILLE

23 Georgetown Road, $307,000

500 Chapel Court, #107, $190,000

300 Chapel Court, #322, $184,000

WOODSBORO

108 Copper Oaks Court, $410,000

