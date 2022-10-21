The house at 7803 Lythan Place, Ijamsville, is last week’s top house. Listed at $989,900, it closed at $975,000. Built in 1997 in the Holly Hills Golf Community, the colonial home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring on the main level, a sunroom, family room with a stone fireplace, a fully finished walkout basement, a large private screened deck, a separate sun deck, a backyard garden with a fi re pit and a two-plus car garage with storage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
10960 Tavern Mews, Monrovia, $904,478
10222 Meadowridge Drive, Myersville, $839,705
123 W. Church St., Frederick, $795,000
4101 Lomar Terrace, Mount Airy, $750,000
BRUNSWICK
1520 Crampton St., $475,000
CLARKSBURG
10404 Regina Court, $625,000
EMMITSBURG
6 Robindale Drive, $245,000
FREDERICK
2076 Pomona Way, $695,000
1415 Ricketts Road, $680,000
3024 Palatine Drive, $670,000
9311 Hillsborough Drive, $650,000
6574 Ashford Lane, $615,000
1600 Hobble Trail, $565,000
7607 San Di Gan Drive, $547,000
408 Culler Ave., $545,000
1416 Hunting Horn Lane, $495,000
7003 Glen Court, $485,000
7903 Longmeadow Drive, $457,500
4039 Araby Church Road, $450,000
117 E. Eighth St., $430,000
613 E. Seventh St., $410,000
6439 Alan Linton Blvd. East, $400,000
5796 Indian Cedar Court, $378,000
6802 Ruhland Drive, $370,000
4977 Pintail Court, $360,000
2520 Waterside Drive, #313, $347,500
5972 Leben Drive, $335,000
1478 Mobley Court, $315,000
9936 Bethel Road, $315,000
1661 Shookstown Road, $307,500
7027 Arbor Drive, $300,000
1790 Hillmeade Square, $300,000
595 Boysenberry Lane, $300,000
6704 Fallow Hill Court, $295,500
1495 Key Parkway, $280,000
2816 Ballenger Creek Pike, $277,500
6509 Springwater Court, $265,000
1650 Colonial Way, $264,000
1001 Staghorn Ave., $254,900
301 Heather Ridge Drive, $235,000
5806-H Shadbush Court, #409, $215,000
500-B Heather Ridge Drive, #6B, $149,900
JEFFERSON
3920 Southview Court, $510,000
KNOXVILLE
3608 Petersville Road, $317,000
MIDDLETOWN
7418 Mason Drive, $535,000
5 Caroline Drive, $425,000
8885 Hawbottom Road, $350,000
MOUNT AIRY
7394 Hillside Turn Road, $450,000
MYERSVILLE
9807 Pond Run Court, $575,000
4417 Fishers Hollow Road, $94,900
NEW MARKET
10088 Sparrow Court, $610,000
7017 Fox Chase Road, $540,000
10700 Saponi Drive, $510,260
6053 Stoneroller St., $504,140
6280 N. Steamboat Way, $340,000
SABILLASVILLE
17009 Sabillasville Road, $107,250
THURMONT
16204 Kelbaugh Road, $315,000
URBANA
4067 Finsbury Drive, $520,000
WALKERSVILLE
9407 Farmingdale Ave., $424,900
