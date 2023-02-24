On Friday, the inside of Brunswick’s City Park building looked similar to a high school class during a group project.
Poster boards, colorful sticky notes, maps and circular stickers were everywhere as small groups of up to six people brainstormed ideas on how to boost Brunswick’s outdoor recreational economy and downtown.
This was the first part of Brunswick’s participation in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC), a national program to help communities grow their local economies and revitalize their downtowns.
The city is one of 25 communities in the nation selected from more than 100 applicants.
City Administrator Julie Martorana submitted the application, when she was the city’s grants coordinator. She remembered people looking at her like she had three heads when she presented the idea of applying.
“They all said, ‘We’ll never get it. What, Brunswick?’ and I’m like, look, we’re all here right now, doing this thing,” she said.
The program kicked off on Thursday with a tour of Brunswick and an introduction of the facilities of the RERC program.
Then, city employees and elected officials, public and private federal and state officials, business owners, and residents gathered Friday to consider the possibilities.
Despite the hard work, Martorana was feeling energized with all of the new plans.
Participants voted on their favorite ideas in five different goals using circular stickers to mark their votes.
For example, someone suggested a visitors center at the train station for the goal of outdoor recreation amenities. Another person suggested public restrooms in the same category. Both ideas were surrounded by round stickers.
Some other ideas in various categories were:
- Consistent cultural events downtown, like Frederick’s Alive @ Five series
- Better sidewalks
- More bus service
- An incubator program to help develop businesses downtown
- Expanded trails in Brunswick Crossing
Small-business owner Nora Slick and outdoor enthusiast Abby Ingram were in the group for outdoor recreation. Slick owns River and Trail Outfitters in Knoxville, which rents out a lot of equipment for people to make a day or more out of the Brunswick Campground.
Some participants mentioned trains that block traffic as a reason people might not come to Brunswick.
Additionally, the lack of signs in the area makes it hard for people unfamiliar with Brunswick to find outdoor recreation.
But that’s why people were at the City Park Building on Friday, to solve these problems.
“Being able to collaborate with the community, trails, federal partners and my coworkers, too, and to see a different side of them has just been awesome,” Ingram said. “There’s going to be a lot of positive partnerships and growth.”
Julie Kloetzli, who works at the Brunswick Heritage Museum, was with a team working on promoting Brunswick.
Some of the most popular ideas for this goal were promoting outdoor recreation for youths, regional tourism and targeting specific user groups, like the military.
Having planners facilitate the operation and seeing what other communities have done sparked creativity among the group, she said.
“The amount of information to go from last night, with us having nothing, to now formulating plans in just one day, that’s pretty amazing,” she said.
Megan McConville was one of the facilitators of the workshop.
McConville and Amanda Poncy work for a community planning and engineering firm called EPR-PC, a contractor with the EPA. They’ve traveled across the nation to help communities with the same things they were helping with in Brunswick.
She and Poncy were impressed by the energy, turnout and commitment of Brunswick this week. McConville noted that Brunswick already had a lot of revitalization efforts happening when they arrived.
“One of the things we noticed is that people have so many ideas of the things that they’d like to see happen here related to outdoor recreation and the downtown, so it was not at all a struggle to come up with good ideas,” she said.
After Friday, Brunswick will refine the ideas and figure out how to execute them, with guidance from the EPA contractors, Martorana said.
By the end, the city will hopefully have a clear timeline of the projects and funding for them, she said.
