The city of Brunswick has been selected for a national program to help boost its outdoor recreation economy.
The city is one of 25 communities in the nation to participate in the Environment Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, the EPA announced Wednesday.
The program chose Brunswick from more than 100 municipalities, an EPA news release said.
A federal planning team will go to the chosen communities to talk with residents, stakeholders and others and figure out strategies and an action plan, according to the EPA’s website.
Brunswick wants to work on its downtown infrastructure and business, its bio on the EPA website said. While maintaining the city’s history and outdoor amenities, it also wants to connect outdoor recreation with its downtown area.
"How do we get [people] from down there to the downtown?" Julie Martorana, Brunswick's economic development coordinator, said in an interview on Thursday.
The enthusiasm and excitement is still as strong as when the city first found out in June, she said.
“For little old Brunswick to be one of 25 communities in the whole country, it’s a pretty big deal,” she said
The city applied for the program in October 2021, Martorana said. It’s not a grant since the city won’t receive any money, but Martorana said she saw the opportunity and thought it would be great to apply for.
This is the second round of the program, she said. The first round was in 2019, according to the EPA’s website.
Martorana wrote in an email that the program should start around November or December. The beginning stages will start with a series of workshop meetings with members of the community, she wrote.
The workshops will take place over two days, the EPA’s release said. The federal planning team will work with Brunswick for four to six months, the release said.
The EPA is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Northern Border Regional Commission for this process, the release said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.