An educational/art space and food space were tied for the top two preferences for how Brunswick residents want to reuse the historic Kaplon Building, a report showed.
The Brunswick City Council was presented Tuesday with various ways to use the building, at 102 W. Potomac St., which the city owns.
A corner store is leasing the first floor. City Administrator David Dunn said a business is leasing the basement level.
What will happen with them remains to be seen, since the city hasn’t decided what to do with the building, Dunn said.
Carmen Hilton, the Brunswick Main Street manager, on Tuesday shared a report from an Aug. 18 meeting, in which 37 community members came together to discuss and vote on possible uses.
Most who wanted an educational or art space showed particular interest in an artist studio area for music, dance, radio, podcast, broadcast and performance, the report said.
The most popular option for a food space was for a fine dining establishment, the report said.
One of the largest historic buildings in Brunswick, the Kaplon Building has been around since 1908, Hilton said. It has three floors, plus the basement level, she said.
The city purchased the building as part of their Blighted Building program to rehab and reuse old buildings, Dunn said.
State property records show that the city bought the 10,500-square-foot building on Jan. 5 for $657,500. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development provided grant money to help with the purchase.
The Kaplon Building was the second one purchased under the program.
Using American Rescue Plan Act funds, Brunswick Main Street hired an architect to come up with three different renderings for how the space could be used, Hilton said.
The first rendering showed a community space taking up most of the first floor and a grocer or food-related venue taking up the rest.
The second rendering showed a restaurant for most of the first floor, then a quarter of it for retail.
The third rendering was of four separate spaces for retail on the first floor.
The renderings got people to think about what they want to see with the space, Mayor Nathan Brown said.
Using colored dots, attendees at the Aug. 18 meeting marked their top three choices for the building, Hilton said.
The educational/art space and food space got 36 votes each.
Retail was the next most popular option, with 19 votes. A community space followed with 10 votes.
For each broad idea, the attendees also had to provide specifically what they envisioned for the space. Twenty-three of the 36 people who wanted an educational/art space wanted the artist studio.
Among those who preferred a food space, fine dining establishment received 10 votes.
Not everyone who picked a broad idea provided a specific use, Hilton said.
Some of the other ideas people offered for the Kaplon Building were a residential space, office space or medical services, such as mental health, the report said.
Some people wanted an arts and crafts retail store. Others wanted space for a co-op work space. Some even offered the idea of an indoor pool.
Councilman Dan Yochelson asked Hilton whether there was discussion about parking for the location, to which Hilton answered there was some. For example, she said, they brought up the idea of putting a parking garage between the Kaplon Building and Beans in the Belfry.
Brown said the next steps were for Hilton and the staff to discuss how they can achieve the ideas that were raised.
“Just to see how we maximize, now that we have the community input, what people would like to see, how do we achieve that?” Brown said.
Those findings will later be presented to the council with recommended uses and plans, Brown said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
