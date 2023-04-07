Brunswick hosted a workshop on Tuesday to discuss the potential annexation of 71 acres that city officials hope will become the home of a senior housing development.
Pleasants Development LLC is planning to build roughly 660 senior housing units on two parcels — the Ferris and Brylawski properties — west of the city, and the 113.5-acre Daugherty property, which is already part of Brunswick.
The development will be called Vista Pointe.
Mayor Nathan Brown said there’s a “desperate need” for senior housing in Brunswick. More people are being driven out of the city to find other housing, he said.
“The housing types here don’t meet the needs of seniors and then the only thing we really have apartmentwise is ... full. The Brunswick House has a 45-year waiting list,” he said.
The workshop was the beginning of negotiations in the annexation process between the city and the developer. Vista Pointe, which is an entity under Pleasants Development, filed a petition of annexation of the two parcels in September 2022.
The mayor, City Council, Planning Commission and a representative from Pleasants Development on Tuesday at City Hall went over questions and reviewed a list of conditions the city put forth for the annexation to happen.
There were seven conditions for approval.
One was a condition asking the developer to contribute $4,570,000 to help the city improve its water and wastewater treatment plants, in addition to the water and sewer capacity fees the developer must pay of $4,637,320.
The total upgrades for the plants will cost $47.5 million, according to city documents.
Pleasants Development Vice President Dan Fryer expressed concern with the proposed $4,570,000 contribution, since the city asked for it up front. It’s difficult to get that much money directly, he said.
But the city, Brown said, needs the money for the upgrades.
Jeremy Mose, the assistant city administrator, said the plants might have capacity to accommodate the new development on paper, but it wasn’t the reality.
If the Vista Pointe development were built tomorrow, Brown said, the wastewater plant couldn’t meet the need due to outdated equipment.
“I feel like we can’t let somebody even start building to add capacity because we’re going to struggle even with Brunswick Crossing finishing,” Brown said, referring to another development. “We want to make sure we have capacity there, which you guys have already been guaranteed.”
Another condition the city proposed was a community center outfitted with a senior center on the Daugherty property because senior housing would not require land to be transferred for school construction.
It’s not a guarantee that a community center would be built there, but the city wants to look into it because the property is good land, Brown said.
There will be public hearings on the annexation over the next year, Planning Director Bruce Dell said. The application needs to be sent to the county and state for a 60-day review period.
Once approved, it would take two to three years to get through the design phase of the Vista Pointe development, Fryer said. He pointed to the housing development Brunswick Crossing, in which the annexation process started in 2006. Construction still isn’t complete, he said.
