Brunswick Annexation
Brunswick hosted a workshop on Tuesday to discuss the potential annexation of 71 acres that city officials hope will become the home of a senior housing development.

Pleasants Development LLC is planning to build roughly 660 senior housing units on two parcels — the Ferris and Brylawski properties — west of the city, and the 113.5-acre Daugherty property, which is already part of Brunswick.

