The city of Brunswick is gauging the interest of developers and investors for improving the historic Kaplon building to revitalize the city's downtown.
The deadline for the letters of interest is July 17, according to a news release from the city. Interested developers and investors can find the formal Invitation for Statement of Interest at www.brunswickmd.gov.
Applicants must outline their plans in their letter and work with the local community and the city, the release said.
"We are looking for the right fit for Brunswick to reactivate and reengage this property with the community and region in a compelling way," Mayor Nathan Brown said in the news release.
The city-owned building, at 102 W. Potomac St., is one of the largest historic buildings in Brunswick. It has three floors, and has been a part of the city since 1908, when Russian immigrant Victor Kaplon opened the Kaplon Department Store, according to Brunswick Main Street.
Since then, a variety of stores have occupied the building. Currently, there's the Corner Store and an independent commercial business, the release said.
The city purchased the Kaplon building as part of the Downtown Acquisition Program, to help develop underused buildings in the city.
In August 2022, Brunswick Main Street hosted a meeting where Brunswick residents brainstormed ideas for what could be developed in the Kaplon building. An overwhelming number of people said they wanted a mix of retail and food space, such as a restaurant or grocery store, plus an education or arts space.
The city is asking developers and investors to consider community input, the release said.
“This is an exciting time for Brunswick,” City Administrator Julie Martorana said in the release. “Our hard work is starting to pay off and we’re looking forward to new investors, new success stories and new neighbors.”
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
