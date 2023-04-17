Kaplon Building
The Kaplon Building in downtown Brunswick. The city, which owns the building, is considering how to use it in the future. It is gauging interest from investors and developers.

The city of Brunswick is gauging the interest of developers and investors for improving the historic Kaplon building to revitalize the city's downtown.

The deadline for the letters of interest is July 17, according to a news release from the city. Interested developers and investors can find the formal Invitation for Statement of Interest at www.brunswickmd.gov.

