Brunswick is working on a plan so that downtown buildings are not vacant for long.
A building is considered vacant if it has not been occupied for at least one year.
Brunswick is working on a plan so that downtown buildings are not vacant for long.
A building is considered vacant if it has not been occupied for at least one year.
The vote is scheduled for the next City Council meeting on Tuesday.
“This is designed to help encourage reinvestment back into downtown and get businesses back downtown,” said Bruce Dell, the city’s director of planning.
There are about eight vacant buildings in the downtown area. Dell said the owners of about five buildings are working to bring businesses into them.
In 2018, the Brunswick City Council passed an ordinance that required mixed-use and nonresidential property owners to register their unoccupied buildings and open them up to inspection. But the ordinance had loopholes, Dell said.
Additionally, Mayor Nathan Brown said, the current ordinance treats vacant buildings like municipal infractions; property owners are fined between $300 and $1,000, depending on if they have repeatedly violated the ordinance.
Since it wasn't succeeding, the city wants to change its approach.
“The new process sort of pivots to more at the root of, I think, what we're trying to get at, which is that vacant properties impact the overall economic vitality and health of a community,” Brown said.
The new ordinance offers guidelines and standards that a building must meet. If the standards aren’t met and the building isn’t occupied, the tax rate on a property will double four years after it was registered as vacant.
Then, the tax rate rises another half of a percentage point each subsequent year. The rate will be 2.5 times as high in year 5, 3 times as high in year 6, and so on.
Fines also accrue if an owner doesn't register a vacant building with the city, Dell said.
The three-year grace period should allow property owners time to renovate and occupy a building, Dell said. The time period was copied from Frederick, which implemented its new vacant building ordinance in January 2021.
Brunswick council members can discuss on Tuesday if they want to change the number of years before the tax rate changes, he said.
Dell and Brown worked closely with Marc DeOcampo, Frederick’s director of strategic planning and executive projects, to explore how Brunswick could adopt a similar ordinance to Frederick's.
Frederick is only on year two of its ordinance’s implementation, so it has not yet seen if the tax rate hike will be successful, DeOcampo said. However, it already has had success with the number of vacant building registrations.
Dell said Brunswick added caveats to address loopholes. For example, a property owner will start getting the increased tax rate after three consecutive years or three years of vacancy over a five-year period, he said.
“The reason for that piece is let's say somebody is vacant for a year, and then they do a pop-up for three months. And then they probably don't have anything for another year and a half. Our clock keeps ticking,” he said.
Repairs or renovations to a building don't count as occupancy, Dell said. The three-year clock also doesn’t reset if a property owner sells the vacant property to someone else.
“A vacant building impacts our local economy. So you need to pay your share of your impact on our local economy by offsetting the tax we're losing from your building being vacant,” Brown said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
