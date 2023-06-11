Brunswick presented its first draft of a complete 10-year comprehensive plan to residents last month during an open house, with many residents saying they liked the direction the city was going.
Over the course of a year, Brunswick developed its comprehensive plan, and organized several meetings to get the public’s feedback on what the city wants to do. On May 31, it presented the complete draft plan for more public input.
“This is kind of like the last phase. This is kind of bringing the meat and potatoes of the master plan together and letting everybody see,” Brunswick’s planning director Bruce Dell said.
Dubbed Brunswick Forward, the plan pushes the city in the direction of three main ideas: making Brunswick livable and connected, prosperous and innovative, and healthy and sustainable.
There were posters hanging in the City Park Building, one for each idea, that had goals and policies for each idea. There were also maps that showed how certain areas of the city would be affected.
Residents who went to give input were given green and orange circle stickers to mark goals and policies they especially liked or disliked. There were significantly more green circles than orange circles by the end of the two-hour open house. There was also paper next to each poster for residents to leave feedback.
The city has a survey that is still open for residents to continue giving input if they couldn’t make it to the open house.
The plan outlines goals like creating more gathering spaces in the city, and especially making those gathering spaces easily accessible. The plan aims to make the city more walkable.
It also talks about downtown revitalization through supporting small businesses, and using strategies like pop-up retail to bring business to downtown Brunswick. The plan touches on increasing tourism and making the most of the city’s nearby trails.
Finally, the plan says the city wants to identify and conserve open lands, increase park space and create a new transportation system that would support pedestrians and cyclists.
Once the plan is finalized, Dell said, it will go to the planning commission. Dell said he hopes it gets to the planning commission in August or September at the latest, and will be fully adopted by the end of the year.
Esther Caulton, a Brunswick resident and realtor, came to see the final draft plan for her own personal interest and to see the property value landscape. She said she liked what she saw, and was also impressed with the effort the city put in.
She especially liked the ideas the city had for connectivity. She thought of her two teenagers and how there’s little connectivity for them to get around easily.
“Connecting the different schools and ... whenever they put in new communities, making sure that they have, you know, proper sidewalks and other infrastructure around it to make it easy for kids that don’t drive,” she said.
One policy she wasn’t sure about was creating more hotels and lodging to promote tourism. She said she felt there were already enough hotels and AirBnB’s in the area.
Ellis Burruss has lived in Brunswick for 40 years, and has seen the city grow and evolve. He also liked what he saw with the plan, and appreciated the city’s outreach and initiative on it.
“Things are always evolving, and the fact that the city is making an effort to direct that evolution, or if not direct it at least encompass it, it’s not a surprise,” he said.
Burruss took his time marking the policies he liked best, began writing feedback on the nearby paper.
For example, policy one under the first goal of the “Prosperous and Innovative” poster talked about creating opportunities for residents to learn new skills and build careers in Brunswick so they don’t have to go elsewhere.
Burruss noted that the city shouldn’t exclude trade schools from that opportunity for students.
He also liked policies that promoted different types of housing in Brunswick.
“We should have more flexibility,” he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.