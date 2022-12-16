Brunswick and a development program in the city received a combined $300,000 for preserving the city's downtown and economic development, according to the city.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development distributed close to $72 million of grant aid in the state, a news release from the city said. The city and Brunswick Main Street, which is a part of MDHCD, received some of the grant money for three of their projects.
The city received $200,000 to restore the historical Berlin House, formerly known as the Snoots House, on 9 Maple Ave. There is also $50,000 for the rehabilitation of the former Imperial Theater lot between 226 and 228 West Potomac Street.
The lot was once home to the Imperial Theater, which played movies dating back to silent films and pre-World War I, the release said.
The city wants to restore the Berlin House so it can be used as an additional space for the Brunswick Heritage Museum. The space would be used to explore the history of Brunswick, particularly around the Civil War before the railroad boom.
The grant money would allow for improvements to the Imperial Theater Lot, the release said. The money will go toward paving the lot, shoring up the embankment that runs along West Potomac Street, installing steps to improve overall accessibility, and installing new landscaping and fencing in the area.
Brunswick Main Street received $50,000 for improving exteriors and interiors of the city's "most important downtown buildings and businesses" in Brunswick. The money comes from the Facade and Interior Improvement Grant Program, which is the entity's longest running program.
Businesses and commercial properties have already used past grant money from this program to get new roofs, windows and siding, as well as replace HVACs and enhance their electrical systems.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.