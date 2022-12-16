Brunswick Historic House
Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown stands across the street from the Snoots House, a house on South Maple Street so old it predates the name Brunswick, originally named Berlin.

Brunswick and a development program in the city received a combined $300,000 for preserving the city's downtown and economic development, according to the city.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development distributed close to $72 million of grant aid in the state, a news release from the city said. The city and Brunswick Main Street, which is a part of MDHCD, received some of the grant money for three of their projects.

