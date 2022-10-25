The Brunswick City council voted unanimously Tuesday to pass an ordinance targeting habitually vacant buildings in its downtown, so they won't remain vacant for long.
"This is a long time coming," Councilman Christopher Vigliotti said after the vote.
Buildings that aren't occupied for at least one year will be considered vacant.
Mayor Nathan Brown said in an interview last week that the new ordinance takes a different approach from the current ordinance, which treats vacant properties like municipal infractions. The new ordinance should address the root of the vacant building problem, he said.
The ordinance sets up a process of registration, inspection and maintenance for nonresidential vacant buildings. Additionally, it creates a new tax class for vacant buildings if property owners don't occupy them after three years.
The three years can be consecutive or they can be cumulative during a five-year period, according to Bruce Dell, the city's director of planning. During those three years, property owners are expected to try to get their properties occupied.
Starting in year four, property owners will be taxed at a rate double the standard property tax. With every year the building remains vacant, the tax-rate multiplier goes up, first to 2.5 times, then 3 times, and so on.
The maximum tax in the ordinance is at year 10, when it would be five times the normal property tax rate.
With the ordinance passing, vacant property owners will be required to register their building by Dec. 1, 2023, or within 30 days of when they receive a vacant building notice, the ordinance says.
The registration fee is $50.
Those who fail to do so will be fined $500 for a first offense, and will continue to be fined until they register their property, the ordinance says.
Additionally, the property owner must register their vacant building annually while it is vacant, the ordinance says. The annual renewal fee is $100.
There was a public hearing for the ordinance prior to the vote, but no one spoke.
Other aspects of the ordinance try to close what the city has described as gaps in its current ordinance. For example, if a building is undergoing repairs or renovations, it does not count as occupancy and does not pause the three-year time frame.
Additionally, if a building is sold to another individual, the three-year clock doesn’t reset with the new owner.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.