The Hand Center open for treatment of injuries
The Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute, or MMI, recently opened The Hand Center at 184 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 104, in Frederick. The Hand Center specializes in treatment for hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder injuries.
The center helps streamline “coverage from the emergency department to surgery, and the outpatient treatment to physical or occupational hand therapy,” according to a news release from MMI.
The new center will allow for same-day treatment for injuries, like fractures and strains, while also providing treatment for chronic pain from arthritis and carpal tunnel. The Hand Center employs board-certified surgeons Dr. Kristin Nesbitt Silon, hand surgeon, and Dr. Steven Horton, hand and upper extremity surgeon.
For more information, go to MMI’s website, mmidocs.com, or call (301) 694-8311.
Mount Airy Chick-fil-A holds grand opening
A new Chick-fil-A restaurant located in Mount Airy opened for business on Thursday.
Located at 1705 Ridgeside Drive, the Mount Airy location is an independent franchise owned and operated by Jason Bearinger, according to a news release from Chick-fil-A. The restaurant will employ approximately 100 full-time and part-time workers.
In honor of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A Ridgeside Drive will be surprising “100 local heroes,” as identified by the restaurant as making an impact in Mount Airy, with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Chick-fil-A will also be partnering with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank.
The new restaurant will be open 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, it is closed on Sunday.
Luxury senior living center to open in Frederick
The Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill, which bills itself as a luxury assisted living and memory care community, will open next summer in Frederick, according to a news release from the facility.
Located within the Worman’s Mill Village off Route 26 and Monocacy Boulevard, the Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill will feature studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with kitchenettes, full baths and more features.
Village Crossing says it will offer personalized care for residents while also allowing for independence. Robyn Wheat, director of community development, said in the release residents will have access to all of the Worman’s Mill Village’s best features.
The Village Crossing is managed by SageLife, an independent senior-living company with communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts in addition to Maryland. SageLife’s founder and president, Kelly Andress, said SageLife’s care is driven by the individual needs of each resident.
Village Crossing at Worman’s Mill will also feature “respite and restorative stays” for individuals who require rehab after an injury or a procedure.
More information can be found at VillageCrossingatWormansMill.com.
