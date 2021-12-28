Biotech company relocates to Frederick
Zalgen Labs LLC recently announced it will be moving its headquarters into Frederick, after previously operating out of Montgomery County.
The biotechnology company, which works with “neglected viral diseases with pandemic potential,” recently announced it would be moving out of its Germantown headquarters and into Frederick, becoming the latest in more than 80 biotechnology firms to be based within the county.
The company’s new headquarters is located at 7495 New Horizon Way, Suite 120.
Zalgen Labs currently works supplying antibody testing kits to Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, as part of a large study in West Africa about lassa fever.
Company co-founder Luis Branco said in a news release the move is ideal for the company due to Frederick County’s status as a leading hub of biotechnology companies, which the city of Frederick’s Department of Economic Development says is the third-largest in the country.
Branco said the move to Frederick will help the company continue its mission to make viruses like ebola and lassa more survivable, with the end goal being making survival of these diseases the norm.
Zalgen Labs, in addition to its new Frederick headquarters, also has an advanced diagnostics development office based in Aurora, Colo., which focuses on making “field-deployable” test kits to help slow the spread of tropical viruses.
Advisory firm with Frederick office listed as one of the top firms nationwide
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, an advisory firm with an office in Frederick, has been ranked as one of the largest audit firms in the country on AM Best’s 2021 list of the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms.
Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, otherwise known as BSSF, was ranked as the 23rd largest audit firm in the country on AM Best’s list based on “loss reserves of the property and casualty insurance clients served.”
AM Best is a credit rating firm, and its monthly Best’s Review features news in the insurance world, including the annual rankings. According to Best’s Review, the rankings in the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms list “focus on independent accountants who audit an insurer's annual financial statements and on third-party actuaries who provide an annual statutory actuarial opinion regarding an insurer's policy and claim reserves.”
BSSF operates an office in Frederick, at 7420 Hayward Road, Suite 101, as well as in Westminster and at three locations in Pennsylvania.
